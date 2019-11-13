+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 00:10:00

Group 1 Automotive to Present at Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI), ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 500 automotive retailer, today announced that senior management will present at the Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Omni Nashville Hotel, in Nashville, Tennessee.  The presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET.

A softcopy of the Company's presentation material provided at the conference will be available within http://www.group1corp.com/events and within the Investor Relations section of Group 1's website at http://group1corp.com/company-presentations. 

About Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Group 1 owns and operates 184 automotive dealerships, 240 franchises, and 49 collision centers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Investors please visit www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto, where Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations.

Investor contacts:
Sheila Roth
Manager, Investor Relations
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5741 | sroth@group1auto.com

Media contacts:
Pete DeLongchamps
Senior V.P. Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
713-647-5770 | pdelongchamps@group1auto.com
or
Clint Woods
Pierpont Communications, Inc.
713-627-2223 | cwoods@piercom.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-to-present-at-stephens-2019-nashville-investment-conference-300956957.html

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.11.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12.11.19
Gold fällt auf 3-Monatstief
12.11.19
Vontobel: derimail - Währungsgesichert und diversifiziert - Indizes mit 65% Barriere
12.11.19
SMI - Dynamik lässt nach
11.11.19
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Neue Woche – neue Hochs? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie legt zu: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz kauft japanische Aktivitäten von Aspen
Beyond Meat-Aktie im Fokus: Laut Analysten ist noch viel Luft nach oben
Lonza-Aktie verliert deutlich: CEO Marc Funk geht im Januar - VRP Baehny übernimmt interimistisch
UBS-Aktie verliert: Rechtsstreit in Hongkong kostet UBS Millionen
Arbeiten Fiat und Tesla künftig zusammen?
Berkshire Hathaway hat ein Luxusproblem - So könnte Warren Buffett es lösen
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- SMI zurück an Nulllinie -- DAX schliesst leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Barry-Callebaut-Aktie bricht ein: Hauptaktionär Jacobs schliesst Aktienplatzierung zu 1'915 Franken ab
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie steigt deutlich: Tiefrote Zahlen im dritten Quartal
Dow schliesst unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt unverändert: US-Handel von Vorsicht geprägt -- SMI beendet Handel wenig verändert -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Dienstag letztlich kaum bewegt. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte ein neues Jahreshoch erreichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Dienstag aufwärts. In den USA zeigten sich die Anleger vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB