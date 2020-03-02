+++ Gewinn-Strategien 2020 mit technischer Analyse - Live in den Märkten! Hier anmelden +++ -w-
02.03.2020 15:40:00

Groundbreaking Ultrasound Guided Injectable Course To Premier at Los Angeles Multi-Specialty Cosmetic Academy Meeting 2020

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most innovative medical aesthetic leaders will join together on March 26-29th at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills to share the latest discoveries, trends, and techniques shaping the industry. It will also be one of world's first meetings to offer an ultrasound guided course related to injectables.

"Ultrasound technology is the wave of the future for both guiding us in injection safety and also managing complications," says Dr. Kian Karimi, course chairman and double-board certified facial plastic and head and neck surgeon. "I am so proud that LA-MCA 2020 will be pioneering this groundbreaking application of technology."

The conference is hosted by Los Angeles Multi-Specialty Cosmetic Academy (LA-MCA), an acclaimed medical educational congress comprised of over 70 top tier physicians, practitioners, and medical device manufacturers.

The new course will utilize ultrasound technology to give a complete insight into facial anatomy, thereby increasing the safety of injectable treatments and reducing the hazards of technical complications and adverse events. Dr. Steve Weiner and Dr. Young Cho will demonstrate how to use ultrasound imaging while injecting to avoid intravascular injections and also to identify, treat, and prevent complications.

The summit's keynote speaker will be a renowned expert in addiction medicine, Dr. Keith Heinzerling. He'll be discussing the development of psychedelic-assisted therapies and the scientific exploration of how altered states of consciousness can be harnessed to change behavior and improve brain health. Dr. Heinzerling is the director of the Pacific Treatment & Research In Psychedelics (TRIP) Program of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute. He'll be giving a glimpse into the future of how psychedelics will change behavioral and psychological medicine as we know it.

"This is a think tank of the top doctors who are all there to share the latest techniques and technologies with their peers," says Dr. Karimi.

LA-MCA is comprised of internationally acclaimed medical providers including Ben Talei, MD, Sheila Nazarian, MD, and John Diaz, MD.

The forum will host a variety of live demos including injectable and thread lifting techniques, platelet, plasma, and stem cell therapy, the next generation of lasers, and emerging cosmetic technologies.

A hands-on human cadaver dissection workshop will give select attendees an intimate opportunity to explore facial anatomy in order to produce excellent results and avoid complications in their own patients.

CONTACT: info@jillianwilsonmarketing.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-ultrasound-guided-injectable-course-to-premier-at-los-angeles-multi-specialty-cosmetic-academy-meeting-2020-301013796.html

SOURCE Dr. Kian Karimi

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:40
Absturz der Edelmetalle mit hohen Handelsvolumina
11:00
Flood Risk Foreshadows Spring Planting
10:40
Nichts für schwache Nerven
10:23
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
09:09
SMI fällt deutlich unter die 10.000er-Marke
28.02.20
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV
27.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
Special: Corona Virus und die Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
SNB zahlt für 2019 4 Milliarden Franken an Bund und Kantone - Aktie mit Kurssprung
Wall Street mit Anzeichen auf Erholung -- SMI erneut im Plus -- DAX fällt wieder zurück -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Warren Buffett investiert erstmals in den ETF-Markt
Neues iPhone in Gefahr? Analystin warnt vor Corona-Folgen für Apple
Trends 2020: Das steht in der Kryptobranche in diesem Jahr an
Rohstoffe im Februar 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Nach 300-Millionen-Verlust: Lego-Eigner übernehmen Verantwortung
Studie der Bank of America: So positionieren sich Fondsmanager angesichts der Corona-Sorgen
Mitarbeiter sieht Macht Amazons als Bedrohung und fordert Aufspaltung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street mit Anzeichen auf Erholung -- SMI erneut im Plus -- DAX fällt wieder zurück -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich fester
Die Wall Street etwas höher. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich in der neuen Woche von seiner freundlichen Seite. Beim der deutschen Leitindex werden derzeit Verluste verbucht. In Asien setzten die Börsen zum Wochenauftakt zu einer Erholung an.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;