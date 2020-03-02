Groundbreaking Ultrasound Guided Injectable Course To Premier at Los Angeles Multi-Specialty Cosmetic Academy Meeting 2020

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's most innovative medical aesthetic leaders will join together on March 26-29th at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills to share the latest discoveries, trends, and techniques shaping the industry. It will also be one of world's first meetings to offer an ultrasound guided course related to injectables.

"Ultrasound technology is the wave of the future for both guiding us in injection safety and also managing complications," says Dr. Kian Karimi, course chairman and double-board certified facial plastic and head and neck surgeon. "I am so proud that LA-MCA 2020 will be pioneering this groundbreaking application of technology."

The conference is hosted by Los Angeles Multi-Specialty Cosmetic Academy (LA-MCA), an acclaimed medical educational congress comprised of over 70 top tier physicians, practitioners, and medical device manufacturers.

The new course will utilize ultrasound technology to give a complete insight into facial anatomy, thereby increasing the safety of injectable treatments and reducing the hazards of technical complications and adverse events. Dr. Steve Weiner and Dr. Young Cho will demonstrate how to use ultrasound imaging while injecting to avoid intravascular injections and also to identify, treat, and prevent complications.

The summit's keynote speaker will be a renowned expert in addiction medicine, Dr. Keith Heinzerling. He'll be discussing the development of psychedelic-assisted therapies and the scientific exploration of how altered states of consciousness can be harnessed to change behavior and improve brain health. Dr. Heinzerling is the director of the Pacific Treatment & Research In Psychedelics (TRIP) Program of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute. He'll be giving a glimpse into the future of how psychedelics will change behavioral and psychological medicine as we know it.

"This is a think tank of the top doctors who are all there to share the latest techniques and technologies with their peers," says Dr. Karimi.

LA-MCA is comprised of internationally acclaimed medical providers including Ben Talei, MD, Sheila Nazarian, MD, and John Diaz, MD.

The forum will host a variety of live demos including injectable and thread lifting techniques, platelet, plasma, and stem cell therapy, the next generation of lasers, and emerging cosmetic technologies.

A hands-on human cadaver dissection workshop will give select attendees an intimate opportunity to explore facial anatomy in order to produce excellent results and avoid complications in their own patients.

