Groundbreaking of the HBA Austin 2020 Benefit Home Sponsored by Lennar Homes

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Builders Association of Greater Austin (HBA), in partnership with Lennar, the nation's leading homebuilder, today announced plans to break ground on the 2020 HBA Benefit Home. This annual project is the construction of a home built mostly - if not entirely – by a sponsoring Developer/Builder, as well as through donations of construction management, materials, supplies, labor and monies of HBA Members. Lennar, a long-time member and supporter of the HBA, is this year's builder sponsor. Once the home is completed and sold on the open market, proceeds from the sale will be donated to the HBA who will donate a significant portion to HomeAid Austin to support the mission of building new lives for Austin's homeless through housing and community outreach.

"A cornerstone of the Home Builders Association of Greater Austin is to give back to our community," said HBA CEO Carrie L. Ciliberto, Esq. "The Benefit Home project offers the HBA, and its 750 member companies, a unique and impactful opportunity to do so. We are so grateful to Lennar for their donation of time and resources toward this very worthy cause."

Charlie Coleman, Austin Division President for Lennar said, "Giving back to the community is part of our DNA at Lennar and we are thrilled to join forces with HBA and HomeAid Austin to support this year's 2020 HBA Benefit Home."

The home is being built under Lennar's luxury brand, Village Builders, within The Retreat at Steiner Ranch community in Northwest Austin. The two-story home offers 2,500 square feet and includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony.

Groundbreaking Details:

Tuesday, February 18

11:00 am

The Retreat at Steiner Ranch

12512 Simmental, Austin, TX 78732

