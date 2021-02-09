Groundbreaking gift will launch the Dr. Michael Apa Scholarship Fund in Oral Population Health

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic dentist and philanthropist Dr. Michael Apa has pledged $350,000 to establish a new focus on the intersection of oral health and population health. This investment will support a new scholarship fund for 10 students who aspire to address significant research gaps in the area of oral population health.

"New York is my home and, while I have always been invested in its success, making a deeper pledge feels more important now than ever before. My energy is in giving back as a long-term investment for long term results, in a category that is close to my heart, and to a community that shares my commitment to New York," said Dr. Michael Apa, DDS. "Oral health is a critical issue, demanding deeper examination and thoughtful action. I know CUNY SPH is fit for the challenge and am proud to invest in the next generation of New York's public health professionals."

"The absence of routine and regular dental care is a root cause of many chronic diseases, and its origins can be traced back to many inequities including race, income, and education," said Ayman El-Mohandes, Dean of CUNY SPH. "Despite the pervasiveness of negative oral health among populations, no other school in New York is emphasizing this as a domain of study. Dr. Apa's vision, generosity and commitment to public health is changing that reality."

Fueling Innovation in Oral Population Health

The Dr. Michael Apa Scholarship Fund in Oral Population Health will be CUNY SPH's first named scholarship in a new domain within the school. Beginning fall 2021 and continuing in spring 2022, 10 Apa Scholars will receive full scholarship to study oral population health within one of the school's four departments to earn an MPH degree. This new pilot program will benefit from the guidance and leadership of Distinguished Professor of Epidemiology Luisa Borrell, DDS, PhD.

"The lack of focus on issues related to oral health at the population level highlights a significant gap in the education of public health and an area of need in public health practice," said Dr. Borrell. "We are elated that Dr. Apa has chosen to invest in CUNY SPH to establish this program. These students will be at the core of fighting inequities in oral healthcare, researching, and promoting new interventions to improve the oral health of communities."

"This is a novel idea and Dr. Apa's vision for integrating his passion for dentistry with the needs of populations impacted by inadequate access to oral healthcare is refreshing," said Dr. Lyndon Haviland, Chairman of the CUNY SPH Foundation Board of Directors. "New York City's communities need better dental care. Most people will not take action until there is something truly wrong, and then they go to the emergency room, putting unnecessary pressure on our healthcare system. Educating students in oral population health will address social determinants of health. This is a win for CUNY SPH students and a win for New York City."

