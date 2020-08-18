18.08.2020 03:38:00

Groundbreaking First Omnichannel Restaurant Education Event Kicks Off from Texas Restaurant Association

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year since 1937, restaurant owners in Texas have gathered for a meeting and convention to learn from one another and to discover new products and services. For the first time ever, the Texas Restaurant Association moved this to a virtual experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TRA Marketplace kicked off yesterday and is running for six days, from August 16 to 21.

The Texas Restaurant Association represents the state’s $66 billion restaurant industry, which is comprised of more than 48,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. TXRestaurant.org (PRNewsfoto/Texas Restaurant Association)

"Restaurateurs and foodservice operators have been in a fight for survival these past five months," said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Education Foundation. "We could have easily cancelled this year's TRA Marketplace, as so many other organizations have done with their trade shows and conferences. However, we recognized that our industry needed this opportunity to come together, to learn about new innovations and solutions and as the Texas Restaurant Association, we could lead the information sharing and take this important event well outside the Texas border.  We are proud to have include our colleagues from across the United States, making this year's TRA Marketplace not only a first by being virtual, but also being National."

For the trade show portion of TRA Marketplace, attendees can choose to attend category-based brand experience sessions, where vendor companies showcase videos of their products and services before taking questions from the audience. Categories include sanitation, food and beverage, power, service and technology, and equipment. It is a curated experience for attendees, something never done before. One week ago, attendees who registered early received TRA branded swag boxes to their homes, filled full of small gifts and materials from participating exhibitors.

The week is packed with relevant education content, including sessions on alcohol to go, marketing and PR, using video for your brand, the restaurant design of the future, delivery, technology, hiring techniques, and mental and physical wellness. Also, for the first time, TRA Marketplace is hosting two sessions completely in Spanish, one from the Department of Labor on new regulations and another on health inspections.

Keynote sessions include a conversation with the senior leadership team of P. Terry's, an Austin-based concept that has fared well during the pandemic due to their minimal menu and drive-thru capability. Another includes lauded Texan chefs and owners, including Tim Love, Fermín Núñez and Sam Hellman-Mass (Suerte), Tracy Vaught (H-Town Restaurant Group), and Anne Ng and Jeremy Mandrell (Bakery Lorraine). James Pogue will deliver a keynote on overcoming unconscious bias and racism, and the week will close with a conversation between Knight and Tom Bené, the new CEO of the National Restaurant Association. Yesterday's keynote was a frank conversation on women in the workplace and the kind of support needed for all people to stay healthy and succeed in the industry.

For the politicos, Texas Tribune executive editor Ross Ramsey will be giving a keynote presentation on the pandemic and politics, and the PAC Lounge lineup is full of law makers and trade insiders, including Senator Cornyn, Congressmen Roy, Crenshaw, and Castro. The PAC Lounge is exclusively available to individual supporters of the TRA PAC and is presented by the law firm of Monty & Ramirez, partners in the Texas Restaurant Association Law Center, a resource for members of the Association.

Other featured sessions include State of the Industry from Black Box Intelligence, a conversation on the future of the restaurant industry, Consumer Insights from Coca-Cola, and Live Music at a Restaurant During a Pandemic with BMI, Stubb's Co-Founder Eddy Patterson, Lava Cantina owner Ian Vaught, and musical artist Pat Green.

It's also a week to celebrate leaders, with the Hall of Honor awards and the Texas Restaurant Awards: COVID-19, where the industry will acknowledge those who have gone above and beyond for their people, business, and community during the pandemic.

TRA Marketplace is supported by sponsors Heartland, Coca-Cola, Sysco, Ben E. Keith, Dining Alliance, Catering Magazine, and Bar Business Magazine. Community supporters include the National Restaurant Association, the Council of State Restaurant Associations, and the state restaurant associations from Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, and Ohio.

Attendance is free for any restaurant owner, manager, or team member from anywhere in the world. Press are welcome, and non-exhibiting suppliers may still register for $145 on TRAMarketplace.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groundbreaking-first-omnichannel-restaurant-education-event-kicks-off-from-texas-restaurant-association-301113588.html

SOURCE Texas Restaurant Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
17.08.20
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
17.08.20
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
17.08.20
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können
TUI-Aktie verliert deutlich: Deutsche Reisewarnung für fast ganz Spanien - TUI sagt Pauschalreisen ab
Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya (fingolimod)
Bayer-Aktie profitiert: Bayer vermarktet vielversprechendes Diabetes-Medikament in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB