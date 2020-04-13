+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 15:05:00

Groq Adopts Synopsys ZeBu Server 4 to Develop Breakthrough AI Chip

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  • ZeBu provides scalable emulation capacity for full chip emulation of Groq's multi-billion gate Tensor Streaming Processor
  • High-performance and reliability enable running many billions of AI workload cycles to verify Groq's software-defined TSP architecture
  • ZeBu Cloud provides immediate access to large and flexible emulation capacity

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Groq has adopted the Synopsys ZeBu® Server 4 emulation solution for its Tensor Streaming Processor (TSP) architecture development. ZeBu Server 4 performance and capacity enabled first silicon success of Groq's TSP architecture for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platforms. ZeBu also enabled optimization and validation of Groq's TSP architecture prior to silicon, resulting in unmatched performance for throughput and latency.

"As we redefine compute technology with our unique single-core architecture, we are enabling the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning platforms that offer twice the inference performance while drastically reducing infrastructure costs," said Adrian Mendes, chief operating officer at Groq. "Synopsys ZeBu Server 4 Cloud solution delivered the performance and capacity required to efficiently analyze performance of our Tensor Streaming Processor, enabling us to focus on silicon innovation."

ZeBu Server 4 is the industry's fastest emulation system offering 2X higher performance over competitive solutions. With its small footprint and one-tenth the power consumption compared to its largest competitor, ZeBu enables software and verification teams to efficiently scale their emulation farm to verify their most complex designs. ZeBu performance enables software teams to run 100s of billions of software cycles required to validate complex new software stacks on multi-billion gate designs.

"We continue to see momentum at AI chip companies requiring emulation solutions with high-performance, capacity, and reliability to verify multi-billion gate chips," said Rajiv Maheshwary, vice president of marketing and business development in the Verification Group at Synopsys. "Groq's software-first mindset was a perfect match for ZeBu's high performance to verify the fastest single-die AI chip available today. We look forward to our continued collaboration with one of the industry's leading AI chip companies."

To learn more about Synopsys' ZeBu® Server 4, visit here.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
simone@synopsys.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/groq-adopts-synopsys-zebu-server-4-to-develop-breakthrough-ai-chip-301039016.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag
Pantera Capitals-CEO: Wie sich das Coronavirus auf die Kryptobranche auswirkt
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?
Erdölmarkt in Aufruhr: Bietet der Ausnahmezustand Chancen?
Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB