GROM Audio Announces aftermarket VLine Infotainment and Navigation System with Android Auto for Acura and Honda

BELMONT, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VLine VL2 Infotainment System has been introduced to the market back in 2018. Originally offered for select Lexus, Toyota, Infiniti and Nissan vehicles, it now became available for select Acura and Honda vehicles. The company, GROM Audio, keeps expanding its product compatibility and broadening the list of supported vehicles.

VLine VL2 is an Android based computing device that fully incorporates into the original factory stereo and display system, and integrates with the car stereo and steering wheel controls. Originally designed to work with the factory touchscreens, it now supports stereo rotary knob controls that are available on the vehicles without the touchscreens. Newly supported Honda and Acura represent such vehicles.

"It was a challenge to make VLine work on vehicles without the touchscreen, where the user have to use the rotating knob to select a particular app," a GROM Audio representative said, "We put a lots of hours into the development, and now we are happy to intro our solution for Acura and Honda."

VLine runs on Android 8.1, and allows users to install any driving assistant apps that they like. The most used apps and services include Google and Waze maps, and music streaming apps, including Spotify, Web Radio, Pandora, Play Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and others. As a safety feature, VLine offers voice assistant within its interface. The user uses voice button to start navigating into places or to find the music that he wants to listen to. Google assistant is available on VLine for Google Maps. The user can ask for the nearest gas station, coffee shop, or anything else that he needs to find alongside his drive.

In addition to the native apps, the system offers Android Auto integration. The mobile phone apps made available on the factory stereo screen once Android phone is connected to VLine via USB.

Android Auto on VLine Infotainment System for Acura and Honda vehicles provides navigation via Google and Waze, music streaming for supported apps, messaging for supported apps, and phone calls. GROM VLine Infotainment system relies on factory Bluetooth for the phone calls. The calls can be initiated with Android Auto, but the call itself will go through the car's factory Bluetooth.

There are two models of VLine Infotainment system available for different generations of Honda and Acura vehicles. HON2VL2 is compatible with select 2011-2015 vehicles, and HON3VL2 is compatible with select 2013-2019 vehicles.

VLine VL2 Infotainment System is currently on early bird pre-order until September 15th, for the price of $459.95. The system is scheduled to start shipping after September 30th 2019. The retail price for the system is $599.95 The system comes with all accessories and connecting cables, and includes GPS and WiFi antenna.

