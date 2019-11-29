GroGuru to Display Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Strategic Irrigation System at the 2019 Irrigation Show

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru will exhibit their strategic irrigation management solutions at this year's Irrigation Show and Education Week in Las Vegas, NV on December 2-6, 2019.

GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management. "GroGuru helps farmers make more money by increasing crop yield while, at the same time, more efficiently using water and other scarce resources like fertilizer, energy and labor, in a sustainable way," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO at GroGuru. "We do this via soil monitoring using the GroGuru patented wireless underground system, WUGS, that enables the permanent installation of soil sensors in annual field crops like corn and soybeans, eliminating the need for annual installation and removal of sensors."

GroGuru adds data in the cloud, then uses machine learning or AI to create recommendations to farmers about when and how much to irrigate. The GroGuru WUGS-enabled solution is a total game changer for annual field crop farmers. The GroGuru software as a service (SaaS) provides a best in class solution, giving farmers the power of expert agronomic recommendations in an easy to use and intuitive user interface.

Here is a link to a video that describes what GroGuru does, with some customer testimonials:

https://youtu.be/ebOZB76EEJ8

Please come see GroGuru's exhibit at the show at booth I-1039.

GroGuru is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA that provides precision soil and irrigation monitoring systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is focused on enabling farmers to increase crop yields while optimally use water, energy and other scarce resources in a sustainable way. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation. GroGuru's patented 100 percent wireless underground system (WUGS) enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and sorghum, that have a destructive harvest. GroGuru's WUGS-based systems can be buried below the till depth and communicate through several feet of soil wirelessly, thus eliminating the need for the sensors to be annually installed and removed for seeding and harvesting, respectively, for these annual crops. GroGuru is a portfolio company at the EvoNexus technology incubator, the premier technology incubator in Southern California.

