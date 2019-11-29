29.11.2019 21:00:00

GroGuru to Display Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Strategic Irrigation System at the 2019 Irrigation Show

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GroGuru will exhibit their strategic irrigation management solutions at this year's Irrigation Show and Education Week in Las Vegas, NV on December 2-6, 2019.

GroGuru is all about strategic irrigation management. "GroGuru helps farmers make more money by increasing crop yield while, at the same time, more efficiently using water and other scarce resources like fertilizer, energy and labor, in a sustainable way," said Patrick Henry, president and CEO at GroGuru. "We do this via soil monitoring using the GroGuru patented wireless underground system, WUGS, that enables the permanent installation of soil sensors in annual field crops like corn and soybeans, eliminating the need for annual installation and removal of sensors."

GroGuru adds data in the cloud, then uses machine learning or AI to create recommendations to farmers about when and how much to irrigate. The GroGuru WUGS-enabled solution is a total game changer for annual field crop farmers. The GroGuru software as a service (SaaS) provides a best in class solution, giving farmers the power of expert agronomic recommendations in an easy to use and intuitive user interface.

Here is a link to a video that describes what GroGuru does, with some customer testimonials:

https://youtu.be/ebOZB76EEJ8

The Irrigation Show and Education Week provides:

  • the industry's most comprehensive list of education offerings.
  • hands-on access to the latest products and technologies.
  • valuable programs, events and sessions designed to help you improve your irrigation practices.

Please come see GroGuru's exhibit at the show at booth I-1039.

GroGuru is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA that provides precision soil and irrigation monitoring systems to the commercial agriculture industry. GroGuru is focused on enabling farmers to increase crop yields while optimally use water, energy and other scarce resources in a sustainable way. GroGuru sells an innovative hardware-enabled subscription-based solution to farmers that enables optimal irrigation. GroGuru's patented 100 percent wireless underground system (WUGS) enables a permanent installation of soil sensors, even in annual field crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton and sorghum, that have a destructive harvest. GroGuru's WUGS-based systems can be buried below the till depth and communicate through several feet of soil wirelessly, thus eliminating the need for the sensors to be annually installed and removed for seeding and harvesting, respectively, for these annual crops. GroGuru is a portfolio company at the EvoNexus technology incubator, the premier technology incubator in Southern California.

 

SOURCE GroGuru

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:50
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
16:49
Kapitalmarktausblick: Die Welt im Wandel
13:30
Goldpreis kämpft weiter um die Marke von 1.450 USD je Feinunze
10:21
SMI geht die Puste aus
28.11.19
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV
28.11.19
MRBC mit extra Weinachtscoupon
25.11.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
mehr
SMI pausiert auf Rekordniveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Scheiben-Panne: Tesla-Chef Musk erklärt, warum Fenster des Cybertruck gesplittert ist
Zwei neue Bitcoin-Fonds am Start: Novogratz will auch ältere Generation von Kryptowährungen überzeugen
Federal Reserve präsentiert positiven Ausblick
Ray Dalio über Milliardenwette auf baldigen Markteinbruch: "Das ist falsch"
DOTTIKON-Aktie auf Höhenflug: DOTTIKON ES im ersten Halbjahr mit Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Grosser Zukauf: Evoke Wealth deckt sich mit Gold ein
Wisekey-Aktie im Aufwind: Wisekey läutet Handel mit US-Zertifikaten voraussichtlich am 4. Dezember ein
SMI beendet Handel nahe Nulllinie -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schliessen schwächer -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen
Swatch lanciert "Swatch Pay" mit Wirecard in Deutschland und Österreich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging die Tendenz vor dem Wochenende leicht abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig verändert. An der Wall Street kommt es zu einem ruhigen, verkürzten Handel. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;