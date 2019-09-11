GRM to Present Healthcare Information Management Solutions at AHIMA 2019

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRM Information Management, a leading provider of enterprise content management, will exhibit at the 2019 AHIMA Health Data and Information Conference in Chicago, IllinoisSeptember 14 to 18.

AHIMA conference attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #505 to learn more about GRM's healthcare information management solutions.

Built around their robust, cloud-based content services platform (CSP), GRM's digital solutions address even the most complex information management challenges facing healthcare companies today. This includes patient records and chart management, revenue cycle management, EMR decommissioning, human resources content management, the consolidation of multiple billing and accounts receivable systems, and improving efficiency by automating workflows.

Specifically, GRM's Chart Acquisition Platform and Legacy Data Management Solution address difficult data management issues currently plaguing many healthcare companies by integrating with existing systems and providing substantial time and cost savings.

The Chart Acquisition Platform has multiple applications, such as ensuring continued access during EMR downtime, creating a Longitudinal Patient Record that provides a holistic view of a patient's health, and streamlining the patient chart acquisition and verification process. By optimizing the patient chart acquisition and verification process, GRM can reduce Timely Filing Denials by as much as 70% and cut companies' Days Sales Outstanding by up to 65%.

GRM's Legacy Data Management Solution consolidates multiple EMR systems under a single platform and seamlessly connects to go-forward EMRs, providing efficient patient records management. Decommissioning legacy EMR systems delivers significant savings by eliminating the licensing and maintenance costs associated with maintaining multiple systems.

"As the healthcare industry continues to evolve through consolidation, the information management challenges facing healthcare companies grow ever more complex," says Bob Hudson, GRM Regional Sales Director for the Midwest. "GRM's proven solutions meet these challenges head-on, delivering savings and efficiency while simultaneously mitigating risk through enhanced compliance."

