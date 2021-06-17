SMI 12’011 0.2%  SPI 15’396 0.2%  Dow 33’789 -0.7%  DAX 15’728 0.1%  Euro 1.0929 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’158 0.2%  Gold 1’780 -1.8%  Bitcoin 34’699 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9169 0.9%  Öl 73.1 -1.0% 
17.06.2021 20:28:00

Grilling Season Just Got a Whole Lot Sweeter!

OPELOUSAS, La., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet summer fruits and vegetables combined with savory Creole pork for a flavor pairing like no other! Fire up the grill and with Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine's 30-Minute Pork Marinade and Original Creole Seasoning you can create these Sweet Heat Peach & Pork Kabobs by My Diary of Us – the ultimate super simple weeknight meal.

Sweet summer fruits and vegetables combine with savory Tony Chachere's Creole seasoned pork for a flavor pairing you will love! These Sweet Heat Peach and Pork Kabobs by My Diary of Us are the ultimate super simple weeknight meal.

SWEET HEAT PEACH & PORK KABOBS

INGREDIENTS

4 Boneless Thick-Cut Pork Chops (About 1½ Pounds)

1 Bottle Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade

4 Yellow Peaches

1 Red Onion

1 Tablespoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

2 Tablespoons Parsley, Finely Chopped

2 Tablespoons Avocado or Olive Oil

Kabob Skewers

PREPARATION

Prep Time:       40 Minutes

Cook Time:      12 Minutes

Serves:            4-6

  • Slice pork into one-inch cubes and place into a plastic zip bag. Pour ½ of the Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade over top and let marinate for at least 30 minutes in the refrigerator. You can let it marinate longer for a more intense flavor.
  • Preheat grill to 400°F.
  • Slice peaches and remove the pit from each.
  • Remove onion skin and slice into one-inch chunks, keeping them around the same size as the pork.
  • Skewer the pork, peaches and onion, alternating until the skewer is full.
  • Repeat the process and then brush the kabobs with a little oil to prevent sticking on the grill.
  • Place onto the preheated grill and grill for 6-7 minutes per side until the pork has cooked through.
  • During the last few minutes of cooking, brush a little extra of the Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade over the pork to give it extra flavor.
  • Remove from the grill and sprinkle with parsley.
  • Serve immediately and enjoy!

    • About Tony Chachere's®
    Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grilling-season-just-got-a-whole-lot-sweeter-301315012.html

    SOURCE Tony Chachere's

    ﻿

    Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

    Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

     

    Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

    Inside

