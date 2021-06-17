|
17.06.2021 20:28:00
OPELOUSAS, La., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweet summer fruits and vegetables combined with savory Creole pork for a flavor pairing like no other! Fire up the grill and with Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine's 30-Minute Pork Marinade and Original Creole Seasoning you can create these Sweet Heat Peach & Pork Kabobs by My Diary of Us – the ultimate super simple weeknight meal.
SWEET HEAT PEACH & PORK KABOBS
INGREDIENTS
4 Boneless Thick-Cut Pork Chops (About 1½ Pounds)
1 Bottle Tony Chachere's 30-Minute Pork Marinade
4 Yellow Peaches
1 Red Onion
1 Tablespoon Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
2 Tablespoons Parsley, Finely Chopped
2 Tablespoons Avocado or Olive Oil
Kabob Skewers
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 40 Minutes
Cook Time: 12 Minutes
Serves: 4-6
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grilling-season-just-got-a-whole-lot-sweeter-301315012.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's
Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen -- SMI schliesst über 12'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag in Rekordstimmung. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden hauptsächlich Gewinne verzeichnet.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}