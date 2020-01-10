10.01.2020 01:07:00

Grijalva, Gomez, Durazo and LA FED Join Striking ASARCO Workers on Picket Line

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, January 11, 2020, Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03), Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), California Senator Maria Elena Durazo (SD-24) and the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor will host a day of solidarity - bringing together unions and legislators from across Arizona and Los Angeles - to highlight the fight of thousands of striking ASARCO workers in Arizona and Texas while demanding ASARCO come bargain in good faith.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

WHAT:

Press Conference Supporting ASARCO Workers on Strike



WHEN:

Saturday, January 11, 2020


Media set-up at 12:00 p.m.


Program begins at 1:00 p.m.  



WHERE:

I-19 and Pima Mine Road Exit


Tucson, AZ



WHO: 

Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-03)


Rep. Jimmy Gomez (CA-34)


California Senator Maria Elena Durazo (SD-24)


Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO


Union workers, their families and supporters



RSVP:          

Please RSVP to Dawn Schumann dawn.schumann@teamsterslocal104.com 

Background

On Oct. 13, some 2,000 workers, from five locations (three open pit copper mines and smelter in Arizona and a refinery in Amarillo, Texas), went on an unfair labor practice strike protesting series labor law violations by ASARCO and the company's inability to bargain in good faith. 

The workers are represented by seven international unions:

  • United Steel Workers
  • Teamsters
  • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)
  • International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM)
  • United Association (Plumbers, fitters, welders, and service techs)
  • Operating Engineers
  • Boilermakers

Negotiations over a new contract have been stalled since November 2018, when the previous 14-month contract expired. In early October 2019, ASARCO revealed its "last and final offer," which included:

  • An extension to the decade-long pay freeze for majority of workers (2/3)
  • Doubling of healthcare contributions
  • Freeze on pensions

The offer was quickly rejected by the mine workers.

On December 2, 2019ASARCO illegally implemented the "last, best and final" to the workers at all the locations currently on strike.

ASARCO is a subsidiary of corporate giant Grupo Mexico, the third-largest mining company in the United States, also owning mines in Mexico and South America as well as rail roads and other industries. ASARCO operates three open-pit copper mines and a smelter in Arizona and a refinery in Amarillo, Texas.

Contact:Dawn Schumann, (602) 300-5650 dawn.schumann@teamsterslocal104.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grijalva-gomez-durazo-and-la-fed-join-striking-asarco-workers-on-picket-line-300984726.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local Union 104

