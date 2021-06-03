Grifols to provide Korean Red Cross with Procleix Panther for blood screening, extending donor testing leadership in Asia

- The 28 systems to be deployed across KRC's three laboratory sites will test about 94% of the country's blood donations

- They will run the Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay, an advanced nucleic acid test (NAT) ensuring donation safety by detecting the potential presence of the most important infectious pathogens in a single, simultaneous test

- Grifols has recently expanded its transfusion safety excellence in the region, with more countries entrusting it to safeguard their blood supplies

BARCELONA, Spain, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a global leader in the development of plasma-derived therapies and innovative diagnostic solutions, today announced it will provide the Korean Red Cross (KRC) with its industry-leading Procleix Panther System running nucleic acid testing (NAT) technology to help ensure the safety of South Korea's blood supply.

As part of the KRC contract, Grifols will deliver 28 Procleix Panther Systems that will be deployed during the following months across the humanitarian organization's three laboratory sites in South Korea. When fully operational, they will test about 94% of the country's blood donations, which are needed mostly for transfusions.

The Procleix Panther Systems are known for their reliability, scalability and versatility, providing high throughput with a small footprint while streamlining laboratory workflow. They will feature the Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay, a high-specificity NAT designed to improve blood safety by detecting the potential existence of the most important infectious pathogens in a single, simultaneous test from human serum or plasma.

"Increasingly countries in the Asia-Pacific region are relying on the innovative, robust and efficient screening capabilities of the Procleix Panther System to protect their blood supplies," said David Dew, President, Grifols Diagnostic Commercial Division. "The combination of Grifols quality, safety and cutting-edge technology is making an important difference in enhancing the health and well-being of patients."

Grifols has steadily increased its transfusion safety leadership in Asia-Pacific, where it currently screens more than half of all blood donations, including 100% of those in Australia, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand.

Grifols Korea, formed in 2020, is the company's most recent affiliate in Asia-Pacific, where it has grown to 13 subsidiaries after first establishing its presence in the region in 2000. China, where Grifols has a strategic alliance with Shanghai RAAS, a leader in the country's plasma-derivatives sector, is one of the company's most important markets in sales of Procleix NAT solutions.

About the Procleix Panther System

The Procleix Panther System automates all aspects of NAT (Nucleic Acid Testing)-based blood screening on a single, integrated platform, and is capable of delivering the highest result throughput per square meter. It eliminates the need for batch processing and combines walk-away freedom with intuitive design for ease of use.

About Procleix NAT Solutions

Today, Procleix systems are used to screen more blood donations around the world than any other NAT blood screening products, and include tests for HIV, hepatitis viruses (A, B, C and E), West Nile virus, SARS-CoV-2*, Zika virus, Dengue virus, Babesia, and more.

About Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay

The Procleix Ultrio Elite Assay is a nucleic acid test (NAT) that uses magnetic-based target capture, Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) and chemiluminescence to detect HIV-1, HIV-2, HBV and HCV in serum or plasma of donated blood. Because of the high sensitivity and specificity of the technology, detection of the targeted pathogens can be achieved within the early stages of infection, thereby helping to prevent infected blood or blood components from being transfused even when the donor does not exhibit symptoms and traditional serological screening techniques are not able to detect the presence of the pathogen or antibodies against it. The assay runs on the Procleix Panther System, a fully automated NAT instrument launched by Grifols in the EU market in 2012 and currently widely used in laboratories globally.

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company founded in Barcelona in 1909 committed to improving the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services that are sold in more than 100 countries.

Pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols operates a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It transforms collected plasma into essential medicines to treat chronic, rare and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation to transfusion. In addition, the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with nearly 24,000 employees in more than 30 countries and regions, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership.

In 2020, Grifols' economic impact in its core countries of operation was EUR 7.5 billion. The company also generated 140,000 jobs, including indirect and induced.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit www.grifols.com

*In development. Performance characteristics have not been established.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The facts and figures contained in this report that do not refer to historical data are "future projections and assumptions". Words and expressions such as "believe", "hope", "anticipate", "predict", "expect", "intend", "should", "will seek to achieve", "it is estimated", "future" and similar expressions, in so far as they relate to the Grifols group, are used to identify future projections and assumptions. These expressions reflect the assumptions, hypotheses, expectations and predictions of the management team at the time of writing this report, and these are subject to a number of factors that mean that the actual results may be materially different. The future results of the Grifols group could be affected by events relating to its own activities, such as a shortage of supplies of raw materials for the manufacture of its products, the appearance of competitor products on the market, or changes to the regulatory framework of the markets in which it operates, among others. At the date of compiling this report, the Grifols group has adopted the necessary measures to mitigate the potential impact of these events. Grifols, S.A. does not accept any obligation to publicly report, revise or update future projections or assumptions to adapt them to events or circumstances subsequent to the date of writing this report, except where expressly required by the applicable legislation. This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe shares in accordance with the provisions of the following Spanish legislation: Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, approving recast text of Securities Market Law; Royal Decree Law 5/2005, of 11 March and/or Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, and any regulations developing this legislation. In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, or a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, or a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction. The information included in this document has not been verified nor reviewed by the external auditors of the Grifols group.

SOURCE Grifols