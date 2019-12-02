Grifols to present latest Alzheimer's clinical trial results

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF, MCE: GRF.P, NASDAQ: GRFS), a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines, will present the final and complete clinical, biomarker and neuroimaging results of its AMBAR (Alzheimer Management by Albumin Replacement) clinical trial at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference in San Diego, Calif. (USA).

The results will be presented on December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. (PST) by Dr. Antonio Páez, M.D. (Director of Grifols AMBAR Clinical Research), with the collaboration of Dr. Zbigniew M. Szczepiorkowski, M.D., Ph.D. (Clinical Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., USA) and Dr. Suzanne Hendrix, Ph.D. (Biostatistician and President of Pentara Corporation Salt Lake City, Utah, USA), followed by a scientific panel discussion with other Alzheimer's experts.

About AMBAR

AMBAR is a phase IIb/III international, multicenter, randomized blinded and placebo controlled, parallel group clinical trial that enrolled 496 patients with mild and moderate Alzheimer's from 41 treatment centers in Spain and the United States. The study was designed to evaluate whether the progression of Alzheimer's disease could be stabilized through plasma exchange, a process that entails periodically extracting plasma and replacing it with a specific albumin solution (Albutein®) and intravenous immunoglobulin (Flebogamma DIF®).

For more information on the AMBAR Study and the results presented visit: ambar.grifols.com

About Grifols

Grifols is a global healthcare company that since 1909 has enhanced the health and well-being of people around the world. Its four divisions – Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital and Bio Supplies – develop, produce and market innovative solutions and services in more than 100 countries.

As pioneers in the plasma industry, Grifols is one of the largest plasma companies, with a growing network of donation centers worldwide. It develops this plasma into essential medicines used to treat rare, chronic and, at times, life-threatening conditions. As a recognized leader in transfusion medicine, Grifols also offers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety from donation through transfusion. And the company supplies tools, information and services that enable hospitals, pharmacies and healthcare professionals to efficiently deliver expert medical care.

Grifols, with more than 24,000 employees in 30 countries, is committed to a sustainable business model that sets the standard for continuous innovation, quality, safety and ethical leadership in the industry.

The company's class A shares are listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, where they are part of the Ibex-35 (MCE:GRF). Grifols non-voting class B shares are listed on the Mercado Continuo (MCE:GRF.P) and on the U.S. NASDAQ through ADRs (NASDAQ:GRFS).

For more information, please visit grifols.com

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

