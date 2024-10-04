Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Grieg Seafood ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 3073290 / ISIN: NO0010365521]
04.10.2024 12:45:51

Grieg Seafood ASA: Q3 2024 trading update

Grieg Seafoods harvest volume for the third quarter of 2024 was approximately 17 700 tonnes GWT.

Harvest volume (tonnes GWT) by region for the quarter:

Rogaland: 8 500
Finnmark: 6 000
British Columbia: 3 200
Newfoundland: 0 (zero)

The complete Q3 2024 report will be released on Wednesday 27 November 2024, at 06:00 CET.

For enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


The information included in this announcement may be defined as inside information pursuant to article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation and is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.