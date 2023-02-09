Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of fourth quarter 2022 results

Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. CET.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results live at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo, and by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

The presentation can be accessed at investor.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230216_3/

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252





