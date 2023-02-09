SMI 11'312 0.3%  SPI 14'580 0.4%  Dow 33'949 -0.6%  DAX 15'623 1.4%  Euro 0.9892 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'268 1.4%  Gold 1'881 0.3%  Bitcoin 20'795 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9187 -0.2%  Öl 84.8 -0.2% 
Grieg Seafood ASAShs Aktie
09.02.2023 13:45:39

Grieg Seafood ASA: Presentation of fourth quarter 2022 results

Grieg Seafood ASAShs
Grieg Seafood ASA will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 a.m. CET.

CEO Andreas Kvame and CFO Atle Harald Sandtorv will present the results live at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, Oslo, and by webcast the same day at 8:00 a.m. CET. The presentation and the subsequent Q&A will be held in Norwegian.

The presentation can be accessed at investor.griegseafood.com, or with the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230216_3/

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252


About Grieg Seafood
Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


