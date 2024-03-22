Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’704 0.7%  SPI 15’377 0.8%  Dow 39’781 0.7%  DAX 18’179 0.9%  Euro 0.9753 0.7%  EStoxx50 5’052 1.0%  Gold 2’181 -1.0%  Bitcoin 58’689 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8978 1.4%  Öl 85.6 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Reddit133254246Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Helvetia46664220NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528
Top News
AMD-Aktie richtet sich auf KI aus: Analyst spricht Kaufempfehlung für "Mini-NVIDIA" aus
Jefferies-Analysten bullish für Gold: Edelmetall wird sich besser schlagen als US-Aktien
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: SES Global bietet 8 Prozent Dividende - die Aktie hat Potential
Analyst nach durchwachsener Bilanz: Swiss Life-Aktie könnte auf 23-Jahres-Hoch klettern
Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Grieg Seafood ASAShs Aktie [Valor: 3073290 / ISIN: NO0010365521]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2024 06:01:00

Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to proposed cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA

finanzen.net zero Grieg Seafood ASAShs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Grieg Seafood ASAShs
6.62 CHF -53.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dividend amount: 1.75 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 19 June 2024

Ex-date: 20 June 2024

Record date: 21 June 2024

Payment date: 27 June 2024

Date of approval: The proposed cash dividend is subject to approval by the annual general meeting of Grieg Seafood ASA on 19 June 2024.

For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252                                                                                        

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Rogaland and Finnmark in Norway, and in British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Grieg Seafood ASAShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grieg Seafood ASAShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien Top/Flop

  • SMI
  • SPI
  • SLI
  • SMIM
  • DAX
  • ESTOXX
  • Dow Jones
  • S&P 500
  • NASDAQ 100
  • Nikkei 225