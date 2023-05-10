Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.05.2023 23:34:00

Grieg Seafood ASA: Key Information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASAShs
6.62 CHF -53.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Dividend amount: 4.50 per share

Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 27 June 2023

Ex-date: 28 June 2023

Record date: 29 June 2023

Payment date: 6 July 2023

Date of approval: 27 June 2023


For further enquiries, please contact:
Andreas Kvame, CEO
Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO
Cell phone +47 908 45 252                                                                                           


About Grieg Seafood ASA

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, as well as in British Columbia and Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007. More than 750 people work in the Company throughout our regions.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations. The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability. Towards 2026, we aim for global growth, cost improvements and to evolve from a pure salmon
supplier to an innovation partner for selected customers.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com.



This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


