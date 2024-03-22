Grieg Seafood ASA: Integrated Annual Report 2023

Grieg Seafood ASA publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2023, including the sustainability report and the financial accounts.

Profit before tax totaled NOK 844 million for 2023, as reported in Q4 2023. The net profit for the year (after tax) was NOK 560 million, amended by NOK 300 million since the Q4 2023 report, where a net profit of NOK 260 million was reported. The change relates to income tax expenses. The change in net profit for the year results in a positive change in equity, from NOK 6 369 million to NOK 6 669 million.

The Board of Grieg Seafood ASA proposes a dividend of NOK 1.75 per share based on the 2023 financial statements. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to 19 June 2024.

The Integrated Annual Report 2023 is published today, available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on the Company's website https://investor.griegseafood.com/reports-&-presentations#annual.

The remuneration report for 2023 is also available as pdf on the Company's website.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andreas Kvame, CEO

Cell phone: +47 907 71 441

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO

Cell phone +47 908 45 252

This information is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act as well as the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).

About Grieg Seafood

Grieg Seafood ASA is one of the world's leading salmon farmers. Our farms are in Finnmark and Rogaland in Norway, and British Columbia as well as Newfoundland in Canada. Our headquarter is located in Bergen, Norway. Grieg Seafood ASA was listed at the Oslo Stock Exchange in June 2007.

Sustainable farming practices are the foundation of Grieg Seafood's operations.

The lowest possible environmental impact and the best possible fish welfare is both an ethical responsibility and drive economic profitability.

To learn more, please visit www.griegseafood.com

