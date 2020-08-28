28.08.2020 18:18:00

GridLiance Recognized as One of the Middle Market 50 Fastest-Growing Midsize Companies in North Texas

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Business Journal recently announced that GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility holding company, has been named to the sixth annual Middle Market 50 list. GridLiance was among 23 new companies on the list, which recognizes private and public companies based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the highest growth percentage from 2017 to 2019 and annual revenue between $10 million and $1 billion.

GridLiance’s Sloan Canyon Switching Station outside of Boulder City, Nevada, was completed in December 2019. GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility holding, was recently named to the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 list.

This is the first time GridLiance has been included on the Middle Market 50 list. From 2017 to 2019, GridLiance closed on several acquisitions and expanded its footprint beyond Oklahoma to include Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Nevada. The company owns and operates hundreds of miles of transmission lines and related substation infrastructure with operations in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) regions.

"This recognition reflects GridLiance's ability to aggressively pursue growth opportunities and our commitment to addressing the unique needs of electric cooperatives and municipal utilities," said GridLiance President and CEO Calvin Crowder. "I am proud of our dynamic team's success in executing our long-term strategic plan to invest in and improve the reliability of the electric grid." 

The Middle Market 50 list is an annual research project that ranks companies based on a formula that includes a revenue growth percentage over a three-year period as well as other factors. The 50 companies will be honored and their rankings revealed on Wednesday, September 9, during a virtual event.

About GridLiance
GridLiance is an independent electric transmission utility holding company. GridLiance collaborates with rural electric cooperatives, municipal utilities, joint action agencies and others to plan for the future of the grid, invest in necessary electric infrastructure and implement strategies to improve system reliability and resiliency and reduce overall costs to customers. Based in Dallas, GridLiance operates more than 700 miles of transmission lines and related substation facilities in Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma. GridLiance is a portfolio company of Blackstone Energy Partners, an affiliate of Blackstone (NYSE: BX), a leading energy infrastructure investor. For more information about GridLiance, visit gridliance.com.

GridLiance logo (PRNewsfoto/City of Winfield,Kansas Power P)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gridliance-recognized-as-one-of-the-middle-market-50-fastest-growing-midsize-companies-in-north-texas-301120445.html

SOURCE GridLiance

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:08
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
12:00
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
09:20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
06:09
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
12:46
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Freitagshandel fester. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB