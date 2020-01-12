Gregg Hawn, of TechnologyGives, on Technology Considerations for Charitable Organizations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Center for Charitable Statistics there are more than 1.5 million charitable organizations registered in the United States. There is a concept applicable to charities called the "technology blind-spot." The adoption of technology is often ancillary to a charity's core mission. As a result, there can be a lack of internal focus on technology advancements that could shape the way a charitable organization operates, communicates and fundraises.

TechnologyGives, a non-profit organization based in the Washington, D.C. area, has been founded to assist charities with a need for technology to allow them to advance their missions at a more rapid pace.

"The idea of TechnologyGives was based on the premise that charitable and non-profit organizations should have the ability to obtain the information they need to make smart decisions about implementing and using technology," explains Gregg Hawn, a founder of TechnologyGives.

With the increased convergence of business and digital technology there has been an emergence of companies globally dedicated to making technology more accessible to those entities with needs. However, there is often a disconnect between companies with the desire and drive to support charitable efforts and the charitable organizations themselves.

Identifying those organizations with specific needs and aligning them with the right technology and partners is a challenge. After an organization in need of a technology supplier or advisor has been identified, aligning the right parties and technologies is an ongoing process that often requires consideration of both the immediate and future needs of the organization.

The charitable and non-profit world is changing rapidly with the advancement of technology. This includes the ways charities use social media and fundraise (such as crowd sourcing). The ongoing evolution of technology necessitates a continued need to assess and reassess the nature and type of technologies beneficial to non-profits and their missions, says Gregg Hawn. For example, a number of nonprofit and charitable organizations have benefited greatly from migration to the Cloud. Charities who have adopted the Cloud reportedly experience reduced costs, the ability to work from multiple devices including mobile platforms, a streamline of information flow, modernized technology systems, and the ability to manage technological resources more efficiently.

By partnering with both technology suppliers and non-profits, TechnologyGives regularly assists both sides to assess these evolving needs and connects best suited partners.

To learn more, contact TechnologyGives at info@technologgives.org or visit TechnologyGives at technologygives.org.

ABOUT GREGG HAWN

*Gregg Hawn has advised technology companies and non-profit organizations on complex compliance, regulatory, contractual and legal matters, including intellectual property and licensing best practices.

Gregg Hawn has acted as an advisor to technology startups and incubators, with a focus on digital media, Cloud, business intelligence, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

