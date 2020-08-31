Greg May Hyundai gets ready to welcome latest Palisade SUV to the showroom

WACO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyundai is wasting no time in capitalizing on the momentum that its newest crossover SUV, the Hyundai Palisade, created when it debuted last year. Now that the 2021 Hyundai Palisade has arrived at the Greg May Hyundai showroom, the dealership's team of product experts have been anxious to let people know about the changes and upgrades that have been made to one of the most impressive vehicles in its class. For the new model year, the automaker has added a new top-of-the-line trim package and they have shuffled feature availability across the existing trim grades to provide more access to those features.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is already well-positioned to be a premium crossover SUV. However, the manufacturer is cementing that premium consideration by introducing the new top-of-the-line Calligraphy trim, which shares a few elements with the previous top-of-the-line Limited trim. Greg May Hyundai customers who are interested in the Calligraphy version will be getting several exclusive features including a special set of 20-inch wheels, HTRAC® badging, leather door panels, microfiber-suede headliner and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Potential buyers choosing the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy will be getting the same powertrain used in the rest of the lineup. The 2021 Palisade will have a naturally aspirated 3.8-liter, V-6 under the hood that will be attached to an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will make 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. When the Palisade is properly equipped, it will be able to pull up to 5,000 pounds.

Additionally, the 2021 Hyundai Palisade is retaining the same three-row passenger seating layout that will be able to accommodate seven or eight passengers, depending on which version a customer takes home with them. A 2021 Palisade that is at its full passenger capacity will still have 18 cubic-feet of cargo volume to offer. Folding the rear-most seat down will open the cargo area up to 45.8 cubic-feet of cargo volume. When both rear rows of seating are properly stowed away, there will be 86.4 cubic-feet cargo volume to use.

Anyone can view the entire Greg May Hyundai inventory by visiting the dealership's website, http://www.gregmayhyundai.com. The showroom is located at 1501 West Loop 340, Waco, TX 76712.

