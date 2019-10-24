+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 00:19:00

Greg Lindberg Retains Former FBI Director Louis Freeh to Examine Business Entities

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg E. Lindberg announced today that he has retained Louis Freeh, former Federal Judge and FBI Director, and his firm Freeh, Sporkin & Sullivan to examine and render advice regarding financial aspects of Mr. Lindberg's business entities, with respect to, among other things, assertions made by the North Carolina Insurance Department, as well as those made in recent press accounts, pending  litigation, and regulatory matters relating to his insurance companies that are currently in rehabilitation.

"Mr. Lindberg has asserted from the outset that the allegations about his insurance companies and him are false and is pleased that Mr. Freeh and his team to have agreed to take on this assignment," a spokesperson for Mr. Lindberg stated.

About Greg Lindberg:

Mr. Lindberg is the sole shareholder of Global Growth. Global Growth's main holding company has over $4 billion of book equity and $77 million in net income on a tax basis as of 12-31-18. Global Growth companies are forecasting over $300 million in EBITDA for 2020. Mr. Lindberg has "been in the arena" for over 28 years building the companies that make up Global Growth today:

  • Mr. Lindberg started a small health insurance compliance and reimbursement newsletter business with $5,000 in 1991 that became the predecessor company to Global Growth.
  • Mr. Lindberg has completed over 125 acquisitions across numerous technology and services sectors, generating 35 percent compound annual growth rate on equity capital and a $1.7 billion pre-tax net worth as of 12-31-17.
  • Mr. Lindberg has funded ground-breaking clinical research studies related to human longevity and the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.
  • Mr. Lindberg has made investments in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Central America, Hong Kong, Australia and the Middle East.
  • Mr. Lindberg has followed the advice of Teddy Roosevelt, and has been one who is "actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood."
  • Mr. Lindberg has faced numerous adversities including surviving a brain tumor, fighting false and unjust charges stemming from a political opponent, fighting false and defamatory media reports, and surviving rapid and unforeseen changes in insurance regulation that forced some of his insurance companies into rehabilitation.
  • Mr. Lindberg has found an even greater advantage in every adversity he has faced, one of the core elements of Global Growth's culture.

Mr. Lindberg graduated Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude from Yale University in 1993 with an honors degree in economics.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greg-lindberg-retains-former-fbi-director-louis-freeh-to-examine-business-entities-300944411.html

SOURCE Greg Lindberg

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.19
Vontobel: Mehr «Sicherheit» ins Portfolio?
23.10.19
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV
23.10.19
Ölpreise geben Gewinne wieder ab
23.10.19
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
23.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
23.10.19
Das Brexit-Theater geht weiter
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Zahlenflut und «Neverending Story – Brexit» | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Beyond Meat-Aktie: Rückt ein schwarzer Börsentag in gefährliche Nähe?
S + B-Aktie knickt nach Gewinnwarnung ein: Schmolz + Bickenbach plant Kapitalerhöhung
Änderungen bei Tesla: Preise und Bestellvorgang angepasst
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Biogen-Aktie schiesst nach Quartalszahlen hoch - Biogen will Alzheimer-Mittel zulassen
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow macht fester Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigte sich am Mittwoch letztlich mit freundlicher Tendenz. Die US-Börsen verbuchten nur marginale Ausschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB