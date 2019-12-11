Greg Adams named Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals Boards of Directors have named Gregory A. Adams as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the organization, one of America's leading integrated health care providers and nonprofit health plans.

Kaiser Permanente is a nonprofit organization serving more than 12.2 million members and generating more than $82 billion in annual revenue. The organization has more than 225,000 employees in addition to nearly 25,000 physicians who are part of the Permanente Medical Groups .

"Mr. Adams is an accomplished leader with deep experience across Kaiser Permanente's health plan and hospital operations," said Edward Pei, Chair of the Executive Committee and Governance, Accountability, and Nominating Committee of the Boards of Directors. "The boards' decision to name Mr. Adams to the position demonstrates Kaiser Permanente's strong internal succession planning process. For more than a decade, Mr. Adams worked on a wide variety of major initiatives and areas of focus, and has led Kaiser Permanente's work on growing membership, affordability for our members, and transforming and expanding access to care."

Adams has 30 years of leadership experience as a senior health care executive and has been a key leader in driving the organization's mission forward, strengthening company culture, and ensuring Kaiser Permanente continues to be a great place to work. Since 2016, he has served as Executive Vice President and Group President, with direct responsibility for health plan and hospital operations in all 8 Kaiser Permanente regions. Adams' accountabilities included co-leading Enterprise Shared Services to serve the operational needs of the regions and leading Kaiser Permanente's national Medicare care delivery strategy. Prior to that, he was named Regional President of Kaiser Permanente for Northern California in April 2008. In July 2013, he was appointed Executive Vice President.

"It is truly an honor to be named Chairman and CEO of this amazing organization and follow Bernard. He was an exceptional leader who was passionate about and dedicated to Kaiser Permanente," said Adams. "Kaiser Permanente will continue to move forward together to deliver on our mission: providing high-quality, affordable health care services, improving the health of our members and the communities we serve, and transforming American health and health care."

A nationally recognized leader and a champion of health care transformation, improving access, and pushing for better health outcomes, Adams is past Chair of the California Hospital Association's Board of Trustees and serves on the executive committee. He is a member of the National Association of Health Services Executives and The Executive Leadership Council, and also serves on the board of directors for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and the American Nurses Foundation. He is a past member of the California Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.2 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health. https://about.kaiserpermanente.org/

