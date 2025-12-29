Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’240 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’492 -0.5%  DAX 24’346 0.0%  Euro 0.9289 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’756 0.2%  Gold 4’329 -4.5%  Bitcoin 69’070 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7892 0.0%  Öl 62.1 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343
Top News
Darum bewegen sich Dollar, Euro und Franken nur gering
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
AEVIS VICTORIA schliesst konzernweite Refinanzierung ab - Aktie in Rot
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie fester: Stromausfall legt Gepäcksortieranlage vorübergehend lahm
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Kooperation mit Klarna für Luxusreise-Vorteile
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Greenwich LifeSciences Aktie 55122664 / US3968791083

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.12.2025 16:49:42

Greenwich LifeSciences Takes Flight As FLAMINGO 01 Breast Cancer Trial Progresses

Greenwich LifeSciences
24.56 USD 19.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) have been on a tear over the past ten days as the clinical-stage biotech pushes ahead with its financing strategy and prepares to implement risk-reducing modifications to the phase III trial of its investigational breast cancer immunotherapy, GLSI-100, upon the regulatory go-ahead.

GLSI-100 is a combination of GP2 peptide vaccine and GM-CSF, an immune system booster, which is designed to help the body recognize and fight cancer cells that express the HER2/neu protein. HER2/neu is a cell surface receptor protein that is expressed in 75% of breast cancer cases, in addition to a variety of other common cancers. GLSI-100 is being developed for patients with breast cancer who are at high risk of the disease coming back after surgery and standard treatments.

A double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial of GLSI-100, dubbed FLAMINGO-01, is currently underway in HLA-A*02-positive and HER2/neu-positive breast cancer patients who are at high risk for disease recurrence and have completed both neoadjuvant and postoperative adjuvant standard of care therapy. In this study, about 500 HLA-A*02 patients are planned to be randomly assigned to receive either GLSI-100 or a placebo, while up to 250 patients with other HLA types received GLSI-100 in the third open-label arm.

A preliminary analysis of the fully enrolled 250-patient open-label non-HLA-A*02 arm of the FLAMINGO-01 study, announced earlier this month, showed encouraging results, including an approximately 80% reduction in recurrence rate.

The company is planning to implement certain modifications to the FLAMINGO 01 study, pending regulatory approval, including:

-- Increasing the study size, which would enhance the statistical power and reduce risk by designing the trial to assume a greater number of recurrences, even though fewer recurrences may be anticipated and observed. -- Doubling or quadrupling the enrollment rate, thereby increasing patient-years in the study more rapidly, proportionally raising the event rate, and potentially shortening the time to reach interim analyses or other key milestones. -- Continuing enrollment past interim analyses to maintain momentum at active clinical sites. -- Using interim analyses to potentially resize the study, adjust subsequent interim analyses, modify the number of events triggering an analysis, or change the study timeline based on recommendations from an independent committee. -- Incorporating a recently manufactured GP2 commercial drug product lot in the FLAMINGO 01 study.

As per the official listing on ClinicalTrials.gov, the projected completion date of the FLAMINGO 01 trial remains December?31,?2026.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, with more than 4 million breast cancer survivors, according to the American Cancer Society. As mentioned earlier, about 75% of breast cancers express HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2), a cell-surface receptor protein, at low (1+), intermediate (2+), or high (3+ or overexpressed) levels. HER2 causes cancer cells to grow and divide faster than normal.

Partnering Strategy

The company actively attends partnering conferences, creating potential opportunities to collaborate with large pharmaceutical companies that often acquire or partner with smaller biotechs developing promising breast cancer therapies.

Roche, the developer of HER2-targeted therapies such as Herceptin, Perjeta, and Kadcyla; AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, co-developers of Enhertu; Pfizer, the marketer of Ibrance; Gilead Sciences, with Trodelvy; Novartis, developer of Kisqali; and Merck, with Keytruda, are some of the major pharmaceutical companies actively shaping the breast cancer treatment landscape.

Financing Strategy

The company, which held $3.81 million in cash as of September 30, 2025, is utilizing its ATM (At-the-Market) offering strategy to manage cash efficiently, maintain a lean cash burn, and minimize shareholder dilution.

Between January 1, 2025, and September 30, 2025, the company completed ATM offerings through H.C. Wainwright, selling 621,674 shares of common stock at an average price of $10.44 per share, generating gross proceeds of $6.49 million.

Lock-Up Period for Insider and Pre-IPO Shares Extended

The Board of Directors has extended the lock-up period for shares held by the company's directors, officers, and existing pre-IPO investors until September 30, 2026, approximately 72 months from the date of its IPO.

Greenwich LifeSciences shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 25, 2020, under the symbol "GLSI" priced at $5.75 each.

When we alerted readers to GLSI on April 3, 2025, it was trading around $9.05. The stock touched a 52-week intraday high of $22.31 on Friday (Dec.26, 2025), before closing at $20.68.

Nachrichten zu Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Greenwich LifeSciences Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’799.83 19.33 SJVBHU
Short 14’081.88 13.65 BFES1U
Short 14’613.37 8.83 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’240.38 29.12.2025 16:44:30
Long 12’682.92 19.47 SFDBGU
Long 12’406.14 13.79 SP2B8U
Long 11’864.90 8.89 SG1BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: SMI und DAX wenig bewegt -- Wall Street etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
16:47 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursgewinne - Wenige Impulse
16:41 ROUNDUP 2: China hält neue Militärübung rund um Taiwan ab
16:30 Devisen: Euro legt etwas zum US-Dollar zu
16:13 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Schwächer - Edelmetall-Papiere rutschen ab
16:10 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1766 US-Dollar
15:56 Aktien New York: Etwas schwächer - Große Tech-Aktien verlieren
15:54 Gewinnmitnahmen nach Rekordhochs: Preise für Gold und Silber kräftig unter Druck
15:49 ROUNDUP 2: Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj ohne greifbare Ergebnisse
15:36 Aufklärungsfehler vor Operation - BGH stärkt Patientenrechte
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 29.12.2025 - 15.15 Uhr