24.10.2019 04:00:00

GreenTree to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 20, 2019

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. 

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2019 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 20, 2019). 

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

 

International

1-412-902-4272

China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992

Singapore

800-120-6157

 

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until November 27, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

 

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free

855-669-9658

Passcode:

10136236

 

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group. Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2019, GreenTree had a total number of 2,955 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Greentree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com

Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com

Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com

In Hong Kong 
Ms. Karen Hui 
Phone: +852-9266-4140 
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com

In US 
Ms. Linda Bergkamp 
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-to-report-third-quarter-2019-financial-results-on-november-20-2019-300944485.html

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

