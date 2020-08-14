|
14.08.2020 02:20:00
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- The Company's operations and performance, while still impacted by COVID-19, showed a steady recovery in the second quarter.
- A total of 4,066 hotels with 296,307 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 30, 2020, compared to 3,998 hotels and 292,716 hotel rooms as of March 31, 2020.
- Total revenues decreased 21.4% to RMB216.0 million (US$30.6 million) [1] for the second quarter and decreased 26.8% to RMB373.4 million (US$52.8 million) [1] for the first half of 2020.
- Net income decreased 26.3% to RMB93.7 million (US$13.3 million) [1] for the second quarter and decreased 69.5% to RMB79.6 million (US$11.3 million) [1] for the first half of 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) decreased 47.2% to RMB91.4 million (US$12.9 million) [1] for the second quarter and decreased 54.7% to RMB138.9 million (US$19.7 million) [1] for the first half of 2020.
- Core net income (non-GAAP) decreased 40.2% to RMB74.6 million (US$10.6 million) [1] for the second quarter and decreased 56.8% to RMB93.7 million (US$13.3 million) [1] for the first half of 2020.
- Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) was RMB1.01(US$0.14) [1] for the second quarter, and RMB0.90(US$0.13) [1] for the first half of 2020.
- Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.72(US$0.10) [1] for the second quarter, and RMB0.91(US$0.13) [1] for the first half of 2020.
SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 35 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,031 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 343 cities across China, compared to 30 L&O hotels and 2,925 F&M hotels in operation in 300 cities as of June 30, 2019. The geographic coverage increased by 14.3% year over year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 111 hotels, a decrease of 23 comparing to 134 hotels in the second quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 1 was in the luxury segment, 28 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 50 in the mid-scale segment, and 32 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 5 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [2], 34 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 72 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China.
The Company closed 43 hotels, 5 due to brand upgrades, and 20 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 18 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 68 hotels to its portfolio.
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 1,087 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 54 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 215 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 439 in the mid-scale segment, and 379 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB142, a decrease of 17.4% year-over-year.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 63.4%, compared with 81.1% in the second quarter of 2019.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB90, representing a 35.4% year-over-year decrease.
- As of June 30, 2020, the Company's loyalty program had more than 49 million individual members and over 1,560,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 46 million and over 1,520,000 corporate members as of March 31, 2020. The Company had approximately 93.7% of room nights sold directly.
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate
[2] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major
"I am proud of the Q2 results we achieved, especially considering the difficult environment that we operated under as a result of COVID-19. Through it all, our business remained resilient and highly adaptable. We continued to serve and protect our guests, our sales recovered, and we returned to profitability," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "I know it was not easy for our staff and franchisees who worked tirelessly to guarantee the safety and health of our guests. I know it was a real challenge for anyone in the hospitality industry to overcome the headwinds from COVID-19" continued Mr. Xu.
"I am also proud of our staff and franchisees for what they delivered this quarter. We quickly adjusted our operations and marketing campaigns to meet evolving consumer preferences and weaker market conditions. We protected our margins thanks to our flexible cost structure and the measures we implemented over recent quarters and that we will continue to implement for the rest of 2020. As a result, our organic same-hotel RevPAR, excluding hotels under requisition, temporary closures, and impact from consolidated entities, deceased 22.2% in the second quarter to 112 RMB. Our overall performance was better than the average across the hospitality industry in China. Our occupancy rate has rebounded and exceeded 75% on average during the second half of July, exceeded 82% during the first two weeks of August, up substantially from 65% in the second half of May.
With the Chinese government's efforts to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control, domestic tourism and business is gradually bouncing back. On July 15, 2020, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism lifted restrictions on inter-provincial travel. The lifting of these restrictions has stimulated business travel and summer travel and helped the hospitality sector to deliver steady and improved performance. With assistance and support from the government and our business partners, together with our core strengths such as our large and loyal membership and strong operational capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver another year of outstanding service to our guests, strong performance to our franchisees, and sustainable growth to our shareholders."
Second Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
60,510,976
50,337,339
7,124,788
Franchised-and-managed hotels
214,419,775
165,652,625
23,446,607
Total revenues
274,930,751
215,989,964
30,571,395
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
112,336,802
84,137,483
11,908,888
Franchised-and-managed hotels
397,887,057
289,248,472
40,940,464
Total revenues
510,223,859
373,385,955
52,849,352
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB216.0 million (US$30.6 million) [1], representing a 21.4% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in declined RevPAR of L&O hotels and F&M hotels, renovation of 5 L&O hotels, delay in new hotel openings, as well as partial reduction and extension of sublease income recognition. Total revenues for the first half of 2020 were RMB373.4 million (US$52.8 million) [1], representing a 26.8% decrease.
- Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB50.3 million (US$7.1 million) [1], representing a 16.8% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 47.1%, renovation of 5 L&O hotels, and partial reduction and extension of sublease income recognition, and partially offset by the revenue contributed by 6 L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban"). Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first half of 2020 were RMB84.1 million (US$11.9 million) [1], representing a 25.1% decrease.
- Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB165.7 million (US$23.4 million) [1], representing a 22.7% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 0.5% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 111 hotels and contribution from historical amortization under ASC606, which was adopted since the first quarter of 2019. The 24.3% decrease from the second quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to the delay in new hotel openings and RevPAR decrease of 35.2%. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first half of 2020 were RMB289.2 million (US$40.9 million) [1], representing a 27.3% decrease.
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
13,243,838
13,313,072
1,884,343
Recurring franchise management fee
201,175,937
152,339,553
21,562,264
Revenues from franchised-and-
214,419,775
165,652,625
23,446,607
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
25,996,787
26,365,904
3,731,851
Recurring franchise management fee
371,890,270
262,882,568
37,208,613
Revenues from franchised-and-
397,887,057
289,248,472
40,940,464
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
78,939,817
94,916,577
13,434,570
Selling and marketing expenses
16,353,634
11,999,656
1,698,441
General and administrative expenses
39,768,385
48,143,971
6,814,337
Other operating expenses
65,350
41,123
5,820
Total operating costs and expenses
135,127,186
155,101,327
21,953,168
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
158,939,661
184,679,850
26,139,736
Selling and marketing expenses
41,029,736
29,840,978
4,223,716
General and administrative expenses
65,500,871
76,889,542
10,883,008
Other operating expenses
107,974
1,198,272
169,605
Total operating costs and expenses
265,578,242
292,608,642
41,416,065
Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB94.9 million (US$13.4 million) [1], representing a 20.2% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to higher rents, higher depreciation and amortization, and the consolidation of operation costs of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Argyle") and Urban. Argyle's costs increased compared to one year ago, primarily due to rents for 2 L&O hotels in development. Excluding the impact from acquired entities, hotel operating costs for this quarter decreased 6.2%, which was primarily due to a decrease in salaries of hotel staffs and regional general managers, and decreases in utilities, consumable, food and beverage, which resulted from the declined occupancy rate. For the first half of 2020, hotel operating costs were RMB184.7 million (US$26.1 million) [1], representing a 16.2% increase.
Quarter Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
19,039,168
35,806,000
5,068,010
Utilities
4,891,420
3,172,300
449,010
Personnel cost
8,495,301
9,332,835
1,320,977
Depreciation and amortization
7,174,031
10,588,191
1,498,661
Consumable, food and beverage
6,931,925
6,789,575
961,002
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-
23,045,469
20,691,454
2,928,685
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
7,306,217
5,476,527
775,152
Others
2,056,286
3,059,695
433,073
Hotel Operating Costs
78,939,817
94,916,577
13,434,570
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
39,647,433
62,908,982
8,904,188
Utilities
11,045,983
7,592,490
1,074,647
Personnel cost
17,289,575
19,563,480
2,769,031
Depreciation and amortization
13,698,236
21,927,026
3,103,569
Consumable, food and beverage
13,769,076
15,540,443
2,199,607
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-
45,490,112
41,334,102
5,850,462
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
12,992,800
9,979,587
1,412,519
Others
5,006,446
5,833,740
825,713
Hotel Operating Costs
158,939,661
184,679,850
26,139,736
Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB12.0 million (US$1.7 million) [1], representing a 26.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to sustainable reductions in costs for advertising and meals. Excluding Argyle's and Urban's expenses, selling and marketing expenses in this quarter decreased 37.6%. For the first half of 2020, selling and marketing expenses were RMB29.8 million (US$4.2 million) [1], representing a 27.3% decrease.
General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were RMB48.1 million (US$6.8 million) [1], representing a 21.1% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to higher depreciation and amortization for our property and equipment, increased consulting fees, and the consolidation of expenses from Argyle and Urban. Additionally, a one-time bad debt regarding to account receivable due to COVID-19 was accrued. Excluding the impact from acquired entities and accrued bad debts, G&A expenses decreased by 21.6%. General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2020 were RMB76.9 million (US$10.9 million) [1], representing a 17.4% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB121.1 million (US$17.1 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 38.2%. Gross margin was 56.1%, compared to 71.3% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due the impact of COVID-19. Gross profit for the first half of 2020 was RMB188.7 million (US$26.7 million) [1], representing a 46.3% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 totaled RMB62.7 million (US$8.9 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 55.7%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenues resulting from lower RevPAR, delays in new hotel openings, and certain extension of sublease income recognition. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 29.0%, compared to 51.4% a year ago. Income from operations for the first half of 2020 totaled RMB99.9 million (US$14.1 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 60.6%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB91.4 million (US$12.9 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 47.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 42.3%, compared to 63.0% a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was RMB138.9 million (US$19.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 54.7%.
Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB93.7 million (US$13.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 26.3%. Net margin was 43.4%, compared to 46.2% a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to revenue decrease partially offset by gains from investments in equity securities. Net income for the first half of 2020 was RMB79.6 million (US$11.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 69.5%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB74.6 million (US$10.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 40.2%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 34.6%, compared to 45.4% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2020 was RMB93.7 million (US$13.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 56.8%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB1.01(US$0.14)[1], down from earnings per ADS of RMB1.26 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.72(US$0.10) [1], down from RMB1.23 a year ago. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first half of 2020 was RMB0.90(US$0.13)[1] up from RMB2.59 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.91(US$0.13)[1] for the first half of 2020, decreased from RMB2.11 of 2019.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB58.3 million (US$8.2 million) [1] as a result of recovery from COVID-19 and improved operating performance. Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2020 was RMB46.2 million (US$6.5 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to short-term investments, investment in property, and loans to franchisees. The investing cash outflow was also partially offset by repayment of advances for investments, as well as repayment from franchisees. Financing cash inflow was RMB3.0 million (US$0.4 million). Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2020 was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million) [1]. Investing cash inflow for the first half of 2020 was RMB108.8 million (US$15.4 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the first half of 2020 was RMB13.4 million (US$1.9 million) [1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,714.0 million (US$242.6 million) [1], as compared to RMB1,613.9 million as of March 31, 2020. The increase from Q1 was primarily attributable to cash inflow from operating activities, changes in fair value of equity securities, proceeds from disposal of investments, and offset by loans to franchisees and investment on upgrade decoration.
COVID-19 Update
With the Chinese government's efforts to bring the spread of COVID-19 under control, domestic tourism and business is gradually bouncing back. According to the STR data, the occupancy rate of hotels in China has been improving steadily during the second quarter and reached 63.1% during the last week of July, up substantially from the low of 8.4% during the week of February 9, 2020. Although new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing and Dalian in the middle of June, the outbreak quickly came under control thanks to local governments' effective measures and an adequate supply of nucleic acid detection test kits. With the economic environment improving, business traveling gradually returned to normal starting late June.
On July 15, 2020, The Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced that the restrictions on cross provincial travel would be lifted. The lifting of these restrictions will stimulate business travel and summer travel and help the hospitality sector to deliver steady and improved performance. With all the endeavor and assistance from the government and our business partners, most franchisees have now resumed business operations. Our occupancy rate has rebounded and exceeded 75% on average in the second half of July, exceeded 82% during the first two weeks of August, up substantially from 65% in the second half of May.
Guidance
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company expects a decline in total revenues in the third quarter of 2020 of 8%-13% year-over-year, and a decline in total revenues of 10%-15% for the full year 2020, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Conference Call
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on August 13, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 14, 2020).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
International
1-412-902-4272
Mainland China
4001-201-203
US
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
Singapore
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until August 20, 2020.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
International Dial-in
1-412-317-0088
U.S. Toll Free
1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free
855-669-9658
Passcode:
10146314
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of June 30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,066 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow---
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
319,847,701
452,608,736
64,062,609
Short-term investment
437,279,026
191,176,808
27,059,321
Investments in equity securities
207,007,926
173,261,027
24,523,507
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
99,701,226
120,470,392
17,051,477
Amounts due from related parties
31,739,731
29,439,855
4,166,941
Prepaid rent
18,794,665
8,872,415
1,255,809
Inventories
2,537,717
2,790,179
394,924
Other current assets
66,004,017
44,818,677
6,343,672
Loans receivable, net
82,312,201
145,035,382
20,528,425
Total current assets
1,265,224,210
1,168,473,471
165,386,685
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,312,522
22,169,900
3,137,946
Long-term time deposits
560,000,000
590,000,000
83,509,080
Loan receivable, net
121,563,742
172,337,304
24,392,762
Property and equipment, net
614,936,505
631,423,774
89,372,235
Intangible assets, net
496,280,316
493,363,778
69,831,110
Goodwill
100,078,236
100,231,487
14,186,846
Long-term investments
398,637,701
422,585,859
59,813,146
Other assets
76,957,992
50,332,514
7,124,105
Deferred tax assets
160,488,193
168,657,703
23,871,949
TOTAL ASSETS
3,816,479,417
3,819,575,790
540,625,864
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
60,000,000
70,000,000
9,907,857
Accounts payable
15,296,042
18,185,038
2,573,925
Advance from customers
40,105,627
32,347,707
4,578,521
Amounts due to related parties
3,518,031
1,469,730
208,027
Salary and welfare payable
42,650,527
44,054,228
6,235,471
Deferred rent
5,179,664
6,265,589
886,837
Deferred revenue
231,925,272
224,959,453
31,840,944
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
302,448,361
276,933,394
39,197,378
Income tax payable
93,909,177
47,490,213
6,721,802
Total current liabilities
795,032,701
721,705,352
102,150,762
Deferred rent
17,821,686
20,887,160
2,956,386
Deferred revenue
410,807,248
378,729,312
53,605,655
Other long-term liabilities
118,112,511
135,731,808
19,211,590
Deferred tax liabilities
195,303,547
199,317,796
28,211,603
Unrecognized tax benefits
261,641,717
258,431,806
36,578,648
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,798,719,410
1,714,803,234
242,714,644
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
219,526,699
222,587,070
31,505,155
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,352,806
Additional paid-in capital
1,152,108,217
1,149,280,404
162,670,083
Retained earnings
308,698,533
401,194,544
56,785,402
Accumulated other comprehensive income
65,300,854
69,116,862
9,782,857
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
1,861,168,513
1,957,713,090
277,096,303
Non-controlling interests
156,591,494
147,059,466
20,814,917
Total shareholders' equity
2,017,760,007
2,104,772,556
297,911,220
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,816,479,417
3,819,575,790
540,625,864
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
60,510,976
50,337,339
7,124,788
112,336,802
84,137,483
11,908,888
Franchised-and-managed hotels
214,419,775
165,652,625
23,446,607
397,887,057
289,248,472
40,940,464
Total revenues
274,930,751
215,989,964
30,571,395
510,223,859
373,385,955
52,849,352
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(78,939,817)
(94,916,577)
(13,434,570)
(158,939,661)
(184,679,850)
(26,139,736)
Selling and marketing expenses
(16,353,634)
(11,999,656)
(1,698,441)
(41,029,736)
(29,840,978)
(4,223,716)
General and administrative expenses
(39,768,385)
(48,143,971)
(6,814,337)
(65,500,871)
(76,889,542)
(10,883,008)
Other operating expenses
(65,350)
(41,123)
(5,820)
(107,974)
(1,198,272)
(169,605)
Total operating costs and expenses
(135,127,186)
(155,101,327)
(21,953,168)
(265,578,242)
(292,608,642)
(41,416,065)
Other operating income
1,639,842
1,762,982
249,534
8,546,295
19,093,913
2,702,568
Income from operations
141,443,407
62,651,619
8,867,761
253,191,912
99,871,226
14,135,855
Interest income and other, net
17,759,532
14,107,924
1,996,847
34,228,543
24,721,184
3,499,056
Interest expense
(700,350)
(1,727,991)
(244,581)
(1,385,475)
(2,738,246)
(387,574)
Gains/(losses) from investment in equity securities
15,902,581
42,534,583
6,020,379
75,837,051
(12,640,335)
(1,789,123)
Other income, net
1,860,961
-
-
2,690,742
-
-
Income before income taxes
176,266,131
117,566,135
16,640,406
364,562,773
109,213,829
15,458,214
Income tax expense
(49,050,930)
(24,399,003)
(3,453,454)
(103,216,322)
(30,576,563)
(4,327,831)
Income before share of (losses)/gains in equity investees
127,215,201
93,167,132
13,186,952
261,346,451
78,637,266
11,130,383
Share of (losses)/gains in equity investees, net of tax
(114,566)
553,487
78,341
(287,797)
948,331
134,227
Net income
127,100,635
93,720,619
13,265,293
261,058,654
79,585,597
11,264,610
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1,376,781
10,621,047
1,503,311
2,332,314
12,910,415
1,827,351
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
128,477,416
104,341,666
14,768,604
263,390,968
92,496,012
13,091,961
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.26
1.01
0.14
2.59
0.90
0.13
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.26
1.01
0.14
2.59
0.90
0.13
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.26
1.01
0.14
2.59
0.90
0.13
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.26
1.01
0.14
2.59
0.90
0.13
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
67,113,004
68,286,954
68,286,954
67,064,583
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
11,020,015
(1,181,225)
(167,192)
(3,782,503)
3,816,008
540,121
Comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
138,120,650
92,539,394
13,098,101
257,276,151
83,401,605
11,804,731
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1,376,781
10,621,047
1,503,312
2,332,314
12,910,415
1,827,351
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders
139,497,431
103,160,441
14,601,413
259,608,465
96,312,020
13,632,082
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
127,100,635
93,720,619
13,265,293
261,058,654
79,585,597
11,264,610
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating a
Depreciation and amortization
8,150,042
16,339,200
2,312,664
15,820,814
32,005,845
4,530,133
Share of losses/(gains) in equity method investments
114,566
(553,487)
(78,341)
287,797
(948,331)
(134,228)
Interest income
(2,452,171)
(2,097,419)
(296,870)
(10,413,809)
(4,841,860)
(685,321)
Bad debt expense
(5,890,482)
12,009,289
1,699,805
(4,999,113)
17,928,925
2,537,675
(Gains)/losses from investments in equity securities
(15,902,581)
(42,534,582)
(6,020,379)
(75,837,051)
12,640,335
1,789,123
Foreign exchange gains
(324,322)
(1,367,301)
(193,529)
(528,439)
(209,869)
(29,705)
Share-based compensation
6,260,341
-
-
11,109,792
232,558
32,916
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits
3,955,452
4,089,529
578,835
7,799,944
8,089,529
1,144,999
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,850,767)
(44,819,542)
(6,343,794)
(23,868,928)
(38,698,091)
(5,477,359)
Prepaid rent
-
5,586,585
790,730
711,581
9,922,250
1,404,403
Inventories
(280,089)
156,836
22,199
1,168,794
(237,377)
(33,599)
Amounts due from related parties
(25,151)
715,354
101,252
(21,551)
1,510,197
213,755
Other current assets
(7,010,607)
(5,488,452)
(776,840)
186,182
14,827,078
2,098,637
Other assets
(7,453,225)
(3,332,215)
(471,646)
(12,142,854)
(9,014,522)
(1,275,923)
Accounts payable
(2,228,556)
1,602,850
226,869
1,970,109
2,888,996
408,911
Amounts due to related parties
899,112
(30,278)
(4,286)
832,348
(2,048,301)
(289,918)
Salary and welfare payable
2,313,943
3,390,002
479,824
(5,049,650)
1,372,751
194,300
Deferred revenue
9,218,777
(8,125,238)
(1,150,053)
4,825,701
(39,043,755)
(5,526,285)
Advance from customers
(607,442)
(5,183,719)
(733,708)
(2,278,224)
(7,757,920)
(1,098,062)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,668,564
76,631,257
10,846,450
28,261,232
(28,104,147)
(3,977,884)
Income tax payable
(51,216,175)
(30,267,700)
(4,284,115)
(27,333,112)
(46,418,967)
(6,570,178)
Unrecognized tax benefits
22,867,582
(17,495,140)
(2,476,276)
28,914,333
(3,209,911)
(454,333)
Deferred rent
(1,558,697)
(910,363)
(128,854)
(1,851,268)
4,151,399
587,592
Other long-term liabilities
2,545,743
4,624,768
654,593
3,593,469
17,619,297
2,493,850
Deferred taxes
(272,719)
1,599,014
226,327
4,997,435
(12,368,615)
(1,750,664)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
85,021,773
58,259,867
8,246,150
207,214,186
9,873,091
1,397,445
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,451,361)
(18,550,705)
(2,625,682)
(13,511,310)
(41,628,937)
(5,892,194)
Purchases of intangible assets
-
(9,075)
(1,284)
-
(9,075)
(1,284)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
1,000,000
11,125
1,575
1,300,000
11,125
1,575
Acquisitions, net of cash received
(234,660,607)
(1,255,807)
(177,748)
(244,660,607)
(1,255,807)
(177,748)
Advances for acquisitions
(47,866,700)
-
-
(47,866,700)
-
-
Repayment of advances for investments
-
35,440,000
5,016,206
-
35,440,000
5,016,206
Purchases of short-term investments
(28,283,130)
(46,420,027)
(6,570,328)
(210,512,312)
(147,690,027)
(20,904,167)
Proceeds from short-term investments
40,774,393
3,567,419
504,935
756,830,368
398,634,105
56,422,995
Increase of long-term time deposits
(20,000,000)
-
-
(460,000,000)
(30,000,000)
(4,246,224)
Purchases of investments in equity securities
(22,060,000)
-
-
(24,036,351)
-
-
Purchases of long term investments
-
-
-
(249,464,401)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
36,617,830
-
-
145,221,744
-
-
Dividends received from investment in equity securities
-
2,540,418
359,573
-
2,540,418
359,573
Proceeds from disposal of equity method investments
-
6,380,000
903,030
-
6,380,000
903,030
Loan to related parties
(106,979,750)
(19,850,000)
(2,809,585)
(116,979,750)
(185,366,500)
(26,236,925)
Repayment from a related party
116,979,750
20,639,679
2,921,357
116,979,750
186,156,179
26,348,697
Loan to third parties
(135,835,219)
(1,200,000)
(169,849)
(151,775,219)
(3,200,000)
(452,931)
Repayment of loan from third parties
121,280,219
-
-
121,280,219
-
-
Loan to franchisees
(13,460,000)
(47,721,778)
(6,754,580)
(31,590,000)
(146,451,778)
(20,728,903)
Repayment from a franchisee
1,973,956
20,199,572
2,859,064
7,267,353
35,215,035
4,984,365
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(294,970,619)
(46,229,179)
(6,543,316)
(401,517,216)
108,774,738
15,396,065
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
-
-
-
(208,025,814)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
-
-
-
10,000,000
1,415,408
Capital contribution from non-controlling interest holders
-
2,978,387
421,563
10,390,000
3,378,387
478,180
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
-
2,978,387
421,563
(197,635,814)
13,378,387
1,893,588
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted
3,249,707
1,167,214
165,208
(8,440,253)
592,196
83,820
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted
(206,699,139)
16,176,289
2,289,605
(400,379,097)
132,618,412
18,770,918
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
1,073,645,827
458,602,346
64,910,949
1,267,325,785
342,160,223
48,429,636
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
866,946,688
474,778,635
67,200,554
866,946,688
474,778,635
67,200,554
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
127,100,635
93,720,619
13,265,293
261,058,654
79,585,597
11,264,610
Deduct:
Other operating income
1,639,842
1,762,982
249,534
8,546,295
19,093,913
2,702,568
Gains from investment in equity securities
15,902,581
42,534,583
6,020,379
75,837,051
42,534,583
6,020,379
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
-
553,487
78,341
-
948,331
134,228
Other income, net
1,860,961
-
-
2,690,742
-
-
Add:
Other operating expenses
65,350
41,123
5,820
107,974
1,198,272
169,604
Income tax expense
49,050,930
24,399,003
3,453,455
103,216,322
30,576,563
4,327,832
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
114,566
-
-
287,797
-
-
Interest expense
700,350
1,727,991
244,581
1,385,475
2,738,246
387,574
Share-based compensation
7,326,131
-
-
12,175,582
232,558
32,916
Depreciation and amortization
8,150,042
16,339,200
2,312,663
15,820,814
32,005,845
4,530,133
Losses from investment in equity securities
-
-
-
-
55,174,918
7,809,503
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
173,104,620
91,376,884
12,933,558
306,978,530
138,935,172
19,664,997
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
127,100,635
93,720,619
13,265,293
261,058,654
79,585,597
11,264,610
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
233,981
779,513
110,332
5,048,981
13,212,085
1,870,049
Gains from investment in equity securities
11,926,936
31,900,937
4,515,285
56,877,788
31,900,937
4,515,285
Other income (net of 25% tax)
1,395,721
-
-
2,018,057
-
-
Add:
Share-based compensation
7,326,131
-
-
12,175,582
232,558
32,916
Losses from investments in equity securities
-
-
-
-
41,381,189
5,857,127
One-time provision of bad debt
-
9,501,082
1,344,791
-
9,501,082
1,344,791
Income tax expenses related to dividend
3,955,452
4,089,529
578,835
7,799,944
8,089,529
1,144,999
Core net income(Non-GAAP)
124,825,580
74,630,780
10,563,302
217,089,354
93,676,933
13,259,109
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.23
0.72
0.10
2.11
0.91
0.13
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.23
0.72
0.10
2.11
0.91
0.13
Operational Data
As of June 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Total hotels in
2,955
4,066
Leased-and-owned
30
35
Franchised hotels
2,925
4,031
Total hotel rooms in
236,557
296,307
Leased-and-owned
3,803
4,359
Franchised hotels
232,754
291,948
Number of cities
300
343
Quarter Ended
As of June 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Occupancy rate (as a
Leased-and-owned
70.5%
46.5%
Franchised hotels
81.3%
63.7%
Blended
81.1%
63.4%
Average daily rate (in
Leased-and-owned
216
173
Franchised hotels
171
142
Blended
172
142
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned
152
80
Franchised hotels
139
90
Blended
139
90
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
As of June 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
As of June 30, 2019
As of June 30, 2020
Luxury
19
21
4,017
4,388
Argyle
19
21
4,017
4,388
Mid-to-up-scale
152
296
15,357
26,682
GreenTree Eastern
96
118
10,200
12,509
Deepsleep Hotel
1
2
62
161
Gem
18
32
1,669
2,896
Gya
11
28
918
2,348
Vx
17
28
1,397
2,260
Ausotel
9
11
1,111
1,521
Urban Garden and others*
/
77
/
4,987
Mid-scale
2,348
2,610
198,176
212,674
GreenTree Inn
1,931
2,047
166,183
173,519
GT Alliance
295
316
22,994
24,176
GreenTree Apartment
3
10
180
488
Vatica
119
124
8,819
9,026
City 118 Selected and others*
/
113
/
5,465
Economy hotels
436
1,139
19,007
52,563
Shell
436
574
19,007
25,017
City 118 and others*
/
565
/
27,546
Total
2,955
4,066
236,557
296,307
* Others include other brands in each segment of Urban.
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com
Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-hospitality-group-ltd-reports-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301112293.html
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Dow Jones letztlich im Minus -- Schweizer Börse zurückhaltend - SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wieder unter 13'000 -- Nikkei sticht an Asiens Börsen heraus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die heimische Börse zeigte sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich im Donnerstagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Märkte notierten im Handel uneins. Der Nikkei legte in Tokio zu.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}