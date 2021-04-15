GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

|
Continuous Recovery
- Total revenues increased 8.6% to RMB289.8 million (US$44.4 million) [1] from RMB266.9 million in the third quarter.
- Income from operations increased 17.4% to RMB118.5 million (US$18.2 million) [1] from RMB100.9 million in the third quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] increased 17.8% to RMB130.6 million (US$20.0 million) [1] from RMB110.8 million in the third quarter.
- Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 18.3% to RMB109.3 million (US$16.8 million) [1] from RMB92.4 million in the third quarter.
SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020.
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Operational Highlights
- A total of 4,340 hotels with 315,335 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2020, compared to 4,195 hotels and 305,125 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2020.
- As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 40 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,300 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 345 cities across China, compared to 34 L&O hotels and 3,923 F&M hotels in operation in 339 cities as of December 31, 2019. The geographic coverage increased by 1.8% year over year.
- During the quarter, the Company opened 203 hotels, an increase of 13 comparing to 190 hotels in the fourth quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 3 was in the luxury segment, 29 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 141 in the mid-scale segment, and 30 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 19 hotels were in Tier 1 cities[3], 42 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 142 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China.
The Company closed 58 hotels, 8 due to brand upgrades, and 35 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 15 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 145 hotels to its portfolio.
- As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a pipeline of 1,186 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 54 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 246 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 483 in the mid-scale segment, and 403 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB 162, a decrease of 3.6% year over year, an increase of 7.3% compared with the third quarter.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 76.7%, an increase of 0.3% compared with 76.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 2.4% compared with 79.1% in the third quarter of 2020.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 124, representing a -3.2% year-over-year decrease, and a 4.1% sequential increase.
- As of December 31, 2020, the Company's loyalty program had more than 56 million individual members and approximately 1,670,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 52 million and over 1,610,000 corporate members as of September 30, 2020. The Company had approximately 92.2% of room nights sold directly.
2020 Full Year Operational Highlights
- For the full year 2020, the Company opened 538 hotels, a decrease of 11.4% comparing to 607 newly opened hotels in the full year 2019. Among the hotels opened, 5 were in the luxury hotel segment, 109 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 308 in the mid-scale segment, and 116 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 33 hotels were in Tier 1 cities,120 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 385 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China.
During this year, the Company closed 155 hotels, 21 due to brand upgrade, and 89 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 45 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 383 hotels to its portfolio.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB 152 in the full year 2020, a decrease of 9.6% year-over-year.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 68.7% in the full year 2020, compared with 77.8% in the full year 2019.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 105 in the full year 2020, representing a 20.1% year-over-year decrease.
"Despite the many unprecedented challenges brought upon us by COVID-19, the company delivered a robust Q4, with sequential improvement in operating and financial metrics above the average of the hospitality industry," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "I am extremely grateful for the achievements of our team. I cannot thank enough, all of our employees, franchisees, and guests, for their support and dedication. Thanks to our resilient business model, we were able to weather an extremely difficult year in the travel industry, and perform better than most of our peers. With our well-segmented and robust brand portfolio, the loyalty of our members and our strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities and create long-term and sustainable growth for our shareholders, in 2021 and beyond. " continued Mr. Xu.
"The key message for 2020 is that we demonstrated resilience and outperformed. We did this by working work closely with our franchisees and providing full support to them. Franchisee support included direct help from our Operation/IT/Design department, fee waivers on a recurring basis, loans for hotel decoration and professional training. We continued to optimize our preferred brands in attractive markets and segments, and build stronger technology and loyalty platforms to serve our franchisees and guests to capture demand. As a result, in December, our occupancy rate rebounded to the same level as 2019, while RevPAR was 100.4% of 2019. Q3 marked the period when the virus was contained in most of the country, although a few regional outbreaks created market fluctuations. We believe that the resilience of our business model, well-segmented and robust brand portfolio, the loyalty and stickiness of our members and our strong balance sheet will help us capitalize on growth opportunities and create long-term and sustainable growth for our shareholders in 2021 and beyond. "
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
68,553,356
76,113,015
11,664,830
Franchised-and-managed hotels
217,190,598
207,222,721
31,758,272
others
3,688,472
6,420,830
984,035
Total revenues
289,432,426
289,756,566
44,407,137
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
253,420,676
227,074,041
34,800,619
Franchised-and-managed hotels
831,340,340
677,480,818
103,828,478
others
7,032,119
25,455,237
3,901,186
Total revenues
1,091,793,135
930,010,096
142,530,283
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB289.8 million (US$44.4 million) [1], representing a 0.1% year-over-year increase. The slight increase was primarily due to the sustained recovery in hotel operations from the impact of COVID-19, as well as the revenue contribution from the newly opened L&O hotels. Total revenues increased from RMB266.9 million in the third quarter, a 8.6% sequential increase, which was mainly attributable to a RevPAR growth from 120 RMB to 124 RMB. Total revenues for the full year 2020 were RMB930.0 million (US$142.5 million) [1], representing a 14.8% decrease.
Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB76.1 million (US$11.7 million) [1], representing a 11.0% year over year increase. The increase was primarily due to the RevPAR increase of 0.6% compared to one year ago, the contribution from L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban"), as well as the contribution from 10 newly opened L&O hotels in 2020. The revenue increase was partially offset by the reduction and extension of sublease income, and the closure of 4 L&O hotels in 2020. Compared with the third quarter, total revenues from L&O hotels increased by 13.9%, mainly attributable to rising RevPAR and net newly opened 3 L&O hotels. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2020 were RMB227.1 million (US$34.8 million) [1], representing a 10.4% decrease.
Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB207.2 million (US$31.8 million) [1], representing a 4.6% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 32.3% year over year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 199 hotels. The 7.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 3.4%, as well as the reduction in franchise fees and central reservation fees for hotels affected by COVID-19. Compared with the third quarter, initial franchise fees increased by 8.7%, mainly attributable to more hotels opened; recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 3.1%, mainly due to RevPAR sequential growth from 120RMB to 124RMB. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2020 were RMB677.5 million (US$103.8 million) [1], representing a 18.5% decrease.
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
13,655,873
18,065,889
2,768,719
Recurring franchise
203,534,725
189,156,832
28,989,553
Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels
217,190,598
207,222,721
31,758,272
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
54,930,266
61,051,369
9,356,532
Recurring franchise
776,410,074
616,429,449
94,471,946
Revenues from franchised-
831,340,340
677,480,818
103,828,478
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
92,609,618
99,817,161
15,297,650
Selling and marketing expenses
23,155,218
24,232,688
3,713,822
General and administrative expenses
79,597,392
50,885,097
7,798,482
Other operating expenses
3,124,942
98,341
15,071
Total operating costs and expenses
198,487,170
175,033,287
26,825,025
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
338,826,479
392,522,306
60,156,675
Selling and marketing expenses
84,970,401
75,347,166
11,547,458
General and administrative expenses
184,989,324
172,557,554
26,445,602
Other operating expenses
3,286,652
1,731,405
265,350
Total operating costs and expenses
612,072,856
642,158,431
98,415,085
Hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB99.8 million (US$15.3 million) [1], representing a 7.8% increase year over year. The increase was mainly attributable to higher rents and other cost related to L&O hotels. In the fourth quarter, there were 4 L&O hotels newly opened, which accounted for the main increase in hotel operating costs. Excluding L&O hotel operating costs, costs related to F&M hotels and others decreased 7.0%. Compared with the third quarter, we observe a 7.6% sequential decrease, mainly due to higher newly opening expenses in the third quarter. For the full year 2020, hotel operating costs were RMB392.5 million (US$60.2 million) [1], representing a 15.8% increase.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
22,270,218
28,196,927
4,321,368
Utilities
3,842,009
4,113,416
630,409
Personnel cost
10,069,427
10,034,679
1,537,882
Depreciation and amortization
15,401,030
13,450,611
2,061,396
Consumable, food and beverage
6,136,477
11,584,105
1,775,342
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-
23,458,837
26,088,907
3,998,300
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
7,799,192
5,132,814
786,638
Others
3,632,428
1,215,702
186,315
Hotel Operating Costs
92,609,618
99,817,161
15,297,650
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
79,597,408
118,295,183
18,129,530
Utilities
19,119,300
15,372,385
2,355,921
Personnel cost
38,277,298
41,330,758
6,334,216
Depreciation and amortization
34,727,153
50,324,493
7,712,566
Consumable, food and beverage
27,666,435
43,257,796
6,629,547
Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels
96,565,044
91,664,745
14,048,237
Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels
29,192,923
22,985,917
3,522,746
Others
13,680,917
9,291,029
1,423,912
Hotel Operating Costs
338,826,479
392,522,306
60,156,675
Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB24.2 million (US$3.7 million) [1], representing a 4.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in advertising costs. Compared with the third quarter, selling and marketing expenses increased by 13.9%, attributable to higher advertising expense. For the full year of 2020, selling and marketing expenses were RMB75.3 million (US11.5 million) [1], representing a 11.3% decrease.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB50.9 million (US$7.8 million) [1], representing a 36.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to the effective control of business travel expenses and the impact of a one-time provision for bad debts during the same period last year. Excluding the impact of this bad debt provision in the fourth quarter of 2019, G&A expenses decreased by 14.3%. Compared with the third quarter, G&A expenses increased by 13.6%, which was mainly attributable to the increase of consulting fees and higher staff costs. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2020 were RMB172.6 million (US$26.4 million) [1], representing a 6.7% year-over-year decrease.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB189.9 million (US$29.1 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5%. Gross margin was 65.6%, compared to 68.0% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due the impact of COVID-19. Compared with the third quarter, gross profit increased by 19.6%, and gross margin increased from 59.5% to 65.6%. Gross profit for the full year 2020 was RMB537.5 million (US$82.4 million) [1], representing a 28.6% year-over-year decrease.
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled RMB118.5 million (US$18.2 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. The increase was mainly due to the sustained RevPAR recovery, the increased number of hotels and better control of costs and expenses during the quarter. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 40.9%, compared to 34.1% a year ago. Compared with the third quarter, income from operations increased by 17.4%, and operating margin increased from 37.8% to 40.9%, mainly attributable to revenue increase. Income from operations for the full year 2020 totaled RMB319.3 million (US$48.9 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.7%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB130.6 million (US$20.0 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 45.1%, compared to 38.5% a year ago. Compared with the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 41.5% to 45.1%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2020 was RMB355.5 million (US$54.5 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.1%.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB79.5 million (US$12.2 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. Net margin was 27.4%, compared to 25.8% a year ago, the year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increase in income from operations. Compared with the third quarter, net income decreased by 7.2%, and net margin decreased from 32.1% to 27.4%, mainly due to losses from investments in equity securities. Net income for the full year 2020 was RMB244.7 million (US$37.5 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.1%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB109.3 million (US$16.8 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 37.7%, compared to 30.9% one year ago. Compared with the third quarter, core net income increased by 18.3%. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2020 was RMB289.5 million (US$44.4 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.9%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.83(US$0.13)[1], up from earnings per ADS of RMB0.75 one year ago and up from RMB 0.81 in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to the recovery and improvement of operating profit. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.06(US$0.16) [1], up from RMB0.87 a year ago, up from RMB0.90 of the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2020 was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) [1], down from RMB4.34 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.81(US$0.43)[1] for the full year 2020, decreased from RMB4.29 of 2019.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB112.8 million (US$17.3 million) [1] as a result of the recovery from COVID-19 and improved operating performance. Investing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB 161.7 million (US$24.8 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to loans to franchisees, investment in property and equipment and renovation on L&O hotels. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by repayment from franchisees, as well as proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash inflow was RMB99.8 million (US$15.3million). Operating cash inflow for the full year 2020 was RMB297.3 million (US$45.6 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2020 was RMB115.6 million (US$17.7million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the full year 2020 was RMB117.5million (US$18.0 million) [1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,904.9 million (US$291.9 million) [1], compared to RMB1,815.4 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to increased cash inflow from operating activities, offset by loans to franchisees, and investments and upgrade costs at our L&O hotels.
COVID-19 Update
Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in several provinces and cities like Hebei, Shanghai, and Beijing, our occupancy rate declined in Q4 2020 and January 2021. Occupancy rate was at its lowest during the Chinese spring festival, due to the government's stay-local policy; however, it rebounded quickly, especially after March 16 when people could travel more freely in low-risk zones. With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, most travel restrictions have been lifted. According to the official microblog of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Tomb Sweeping holiday on April 5, 2021 saw 102 million domestic tourists. That represents a year-over-year growth of 144.6%, and 94.5% of the number of domestic tourists in the same period in 2019. By early April, our occupancy rate had recovered to 77.7%, and Revpar recovered to 92.7% of the 2019 levels. By the end of 2020 we had proved to be more resilient, and so performed better than most of our peers.
Guidance
So far in 2020, our operations are in line with our previous forecast. Assuming the pandemic remains under control in China in further quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 48%-53% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020; and an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,340 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow---
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
319,847,701
611,358,209
93,694,745
Short-term investment
437,279,026
301,983,182
46,280,947
Investments in equity securities
207,007,926
242,378,696
37,146,160
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
99,701,226
101,511,057
15,557,250
Amounts due from related parties
31,739,731
9,770,871
1,497,451
Prepaid rent
18,794,665
13,597,867
2,083,964
Inventories
2,537,717
3,804,680
583,093
Other current assets
66,004,017
77,649,794
11,900,352
Loans receivable, net
82,312,201
222,244,629
34,060,480
Total current assets
1,265,224,210
1,584,298,985
242,804,442
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
22,312,522
22,369,900
3,428,337
Long-term time deposits
560,000,000
490,000,000
75,095,785
Loan receivable, net
121,563,742
145,703,988
22,330,113
Property and equipment, net
614,936,505
668,605,661
102,468,301
Intangible assets, net
496,280,316
491,513,073
75,327,674
Goodwill
100,078,236
100,231,487
15,361,147
Long-term investments
398,637,701
369,525,917
56,632,324
Other assets
76,957,992
66,635,394
10,212,322
Deferred tax assets
160,488,193
156,070,112
23,918,791
TOTAL ASSETS
3,816,479,417
4,094,954,517
627,579,236
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
60,000,000
150,000,000
22,988,506
Accounts payable
15,296,042
19,606,344
3,004,804
Advance from customers
40,105,627
34,305,508
5,257,549
Amounts due to related parties
3,518,031
3,198,253
490,154
Salary and welfare payable
42,650,527
51,567,587
7,903,078
Deferred rent
5,179,664
1,356,132
207,836
Deferred revenue
231,925,272
221,314,997
33,918,007
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
302,448,361
300,696,673
46,083,782
Income tax payable
93,909,177
87,483,970
13,407,505
Total current liabilities
795,032,701
869,529,464
133,261,221
Deferred rent
17,821,686
28,642,973
4,389,728
Deferred revenue
410,807,248
361,901,369
55,463,811
Other long-term liabilities
118,112,511
115,862,713
17,756,737
Deferred tax liabilities
195,303,547
178,413,413
27,343,052
Unrecognized tax benefits
261,641,717
290,679,902
44,548,644
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,798,719,410
1,845,029,834
282,763,193
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
219,526,699
222,587,070
34,112,961
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
17,706,392
Additional paid-in capital
1,152,108,217
1,149,280,404
176,134,928
Retained earnings
308,698,533
570,042,924
87,362,900
Accumulated other comprehensive income
65,300,854
45,586,647
6,986,460
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'
1,861,168,513
2,103,031,255
322,303,641
Non-controlling interests
156,591,494
146,893,428
22,512,402
Total shareholders' equity
2,017,760,007
2,249,924,683
344,816,043
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,816,479,417
4,094,954,517
627,579,236
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
68,553,356
76,113,015
11,664,830
253,420,676
227,074,041
34,800,619
Franchised-and-managed hotels
217,190,598
207,222,721
31,758,272
831,340,340
677,480,818
103,828,478
Others
3,688,472
6,420,830
984,035
7,032,119
25,455,237
3,901,186
Total revenues
289,432,426
289,756,566
44,407,137
1,091,793,135
930,010,096
142,530,283
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(92,609,618)
(99,817,161)
(15,297,650)
(338,826,479)
(392,522,306)
(60,156,675)
Selling and marketing expenses
(23,155,218)
(24,232,688)
(3,713,822)
(84,970,401)
(75,347,166)
(11,547,458)
General and administrative expenses
(79,597,392)
(50,885,097)
(7,798,482)
(184,989,324)
(172,557,554)
(26,445,602)
Other operating expenses
(3,124,942)
(98,341)
(15,071)
(3,286,652)
(1,731,405)
(265,350)
Total operating costs and expenses
(198,487,170)
(175,033,287)
(26,825,025)
(612,072,856)
(642,158,431)
(98,415,085)
Other operating income
7,836,584
3,728,194
571,370
24,832,269
31,399,552
4,812,192
Income from operations
98,781,840
118,451,473
18,153,482
504,552,548
319,251,217
48,927,390
Interest income and other, net
13,804,787
25,072,336
3,842,504
66,088,425
72,934,212
11,177,657
Interest expense
(384,502)
(514,466)
(78,845)
(2,505,904)
(3,456,316)
(529,704)
Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities
1,213,137
(27,038,739)
(4,143,868)
55,253,744
(36,773,521)
(5,635,789)
Other income, net
-
1,779,000
272,643
2,690,742
2,296,981
352,028
Income before income taxes
113,415,262
117,749,604
18,045,916
626,079,555
354,252,573
54,291,582
Income tax expense
(39,356,563)
(38,060,701)
(5,833,057)
(189,567,817)
(110,459,202)
(16,928,613)
Income before share of gains in equity
74,058,699
79,688,903
12,212,859
436,511,738
243,793,371
37,362,969
Share of losses (gains) in equity investees, net of
483,062
(209,178)
(32,058)
1,262,431
909,364
139,366
Net income
74,541,761
79,479,725
12,180,801
437,774,169
244,702,735
37,502,335
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1,672,204
6,078,488
931,569
4,944,094
16,641,655
2,550,445
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
76,213,965
85,558,213
13,112,370
442,718,263
261,344,390
40,052,780
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.75
0.83
0.13
4.34
2.54
0.39
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.75
0.83
0.13
4.34
2.54
0.39
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.75
0.83
0.13
4.34
2.54
0.39
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.75
0.83
0.13
4.34
2.54
0.39
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
67,416,046
68,286,954
68,286,954
67,315,727
68,286,954
68,286,954
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(12,891,247)
(18,663,525)
(2,860,311)
2,933,162
(19,714,207)
(3,021,335)
Comprehensive income, net of tax
61,650,514
60,816,200
9,320,490
440,707,331
224,988,528
34,481,000
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1,672,204
6,078,488
931,569
4,944,094
16,641,655
2,550,445
Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
63,322,718
66,894,688
10,252,059
445,651,425
241,630,183
37,031,445
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
74,541,761
79,479,725
12,180,801
437,774,169
244,702,735
37,502,335
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,476,011
15,801,122
2,421,628
40,366,299
65,869,971
10,095,015
Share of (gain)/loss in equity method investments
329,356
209,178
32,058
(140,564)
(909,364)
(139,366)
Fair value change in returnable consideration and contingent consideration, net
-
-
-
-
2,046,066
313,573
Gains from disposal of a long-term investment
(788,341)
(1,779,000)
(272,644)
(1,097,790)
(1,779,000)
(272,644)
Interest income
(20,997,598)
(4,483,050)
(687,057)
(35,659,822)
(11,542,121)
(1,768,907)
Bad debt expense
32,759,437
7,900,690
1,210,834
38,423,347
29,953,404
4,590,560
(Gains)losses from investments in equity securities
(1,213,137)
27,020,151
4,141,019
(55,253,744)
44,506,823
6,820,970
(Gains) loss on disposal of property and equipment
860,000
-
-
860,000
-
-
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
(1,494,388)
4,985,504
764,062
(1,408,437)
4,723,948
723,977
Share-based compensation
7,857,619
-
-
26,490,395
232,558
35,641
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits
7,905,075
-14,576,403
(2,233,931)
19,845,708
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(21,803,246)
14,567,549
2,232,575
(52,263,625)
(28,789,041)
(4,412,114)
Prepaid rent
(12,957,495)
(5,367,732)
(822,641)
(14,316,252)
5,196,798
796,444
Inventories
(761,786)
230,924
35,391
351,518
(1,281,009)
(196,323)
Amounts due from related parties
(1,232,146)
193,653
29,679
(3,228,596)
10,329,181
1,583,016
Other current assets
6,019,451
(15,613,220)
(2,392,831)
10,990,176
(18,807,170)
(2,882,325)
Other assets
(14,762,172)
(4,022,768)
(616,516)
(22,637,263)
(21,180,102)
(3,245,993)
Accounts payable
1,511,893
(2,941,115)
(450,746)
4,814,800
4,546,551
696,789
Amounts due to related parties
2,476,922
1,206,655
184,928
3,232,453
(319,778)
(49,008)
Salary and welfare payable
3,473,761
(864,348)
(132,467)
(2,047,293)
8,913,678
1,366,081
Deferred revenue
8,470,702
(26,912,184)
(4,124,473)
18,973,331
(59,516,154)
(9,121,250)
Advance from customers
2,886,080
2,297,569
352,118
3,735,302
(5,800,119)
(888,907)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(4,113,920)
(2,091,191)
(320,490)
27,198,083
14,669,673
2,248,226
Income tax payable
3,404,824
24,167,283
3,703,798
(12,476,008)
(6,354,794)
(973,915)
Unrecognized tax benefits
55,445,186
15,330,247
2,349,463
92,022,308
29,038,185
4,450,297
Deferred rent
592,980
2,214,208
339,342
(1,939,759)
6,997,755
1,072,453
Other long-term liabilities
9,489,162
(7,153,657)
(1,096,346)
21,538,701
(5,549,798)
(850,544)
Deferred taxes
(32,907,584)
2,953,072
452,578
(30,207,540)
(12,595,878)
(1,930,403)
Net cash provided by operating activities
118,468,407
112,752,862
17,280,132
513,939,897
297,302,998
45,563,678
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(50,493,636)
(43,353,048)
(6,644,145)
(213,329,308)
(111,929,994)
(17,154,022)
Purchases of intangible assets
(2,240,298)
(878,818)
(134,685)
(2,240,298)
(887,893)
(136,076)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
(1,561,844)
8,968
1,374
1,800,000
80,355
12,315
Payment for acquisitions
(76,037,135)
(14,547,587)
(2,229,515)
(325,016,059)
(22,463,394)
(3,442,666)
Collection of acquisition advances
20,242,049
(6,550,000)
(1,003,831)
(38,869,400)
(6,550,000)
(1,003,831)
Repayment of Advances for acquisitions
-
40,000
6,130
-
36,352,700
5,571,297
Purchases of short-term investments
(205,357,454)
(58,296,194)
(8,934,283)
(823,183,360)
(206,596,401)
(31,662,284)
Proceeds from short-term investments
345,997,436
45,983,050
7,047,211
1,107,076,219
453,434,366
69,491,857
Increase of long-term time deposits
-
-
-
(500,000,000)
(30,000,000)
(4,597,701)
Purchases of investments in equity securities
-
(65,829,314)
(10,088,784)
(80,772,222)
(65,829,314)
(10,088,784)
Purchases of long term investments
-
-
-
(247,456,740)
-
-
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries
431,653
2,183,350
334,613
222,015,253
2,183,350
334,613
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and dividends received from
-
64,792
9,930
-
198,976
30,494
Proceeds from disposal of equity method investments
1,671,092
-
-
1,671,092
6,380,000
977,778
Loan to related parties
(288,771,163)
(223,590,000)
(34,266,667)
(634,638,425)
(528,356,500)
(80,974,176)
Repayment from a related party
121,472,780
242,740,000
37,201,533
458,752,530
539,996,179
82,758,035
Loan to third parties
(65,615,000)
(55,000,000)
(8,429,119)
(10,340,000)
(62,000,000)
(9,501,916)
Repayment of loan from third parties
18,047,360
-
-
-
-
-
Loan to franchisees
(24,500,000)
(13,060,194)
(2,001,562)
(157,411,151)
(218,821,974)
(33,535,935)
Repayment from franchisees
3,237,956
28,408,205
4,353,748
21,985,474
99,209,300
15,204,490
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(203,476,204)
(161,676,790)
(24,778,052)
(1,219,956,395)
(115,600,244)
(17,716,512)
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
(18,925,422)
-
-
(226,951,236)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
-
9,148,249
1,402,030
-
20,585,804
3,154,912
Repayment of short-term borrowings
-
(60,000,000)
(9,195,402)
-
(70,000,000)
(10,727,969)
Loan from non controlling interest
-
150,000,000
22,988,506
-
160,000,000
24,521,073
Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders
1,959,481
681,000
104,368
14,719,481
6,943,589
1,064,152
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(16,965,941)
99,829,249
15,299,502
(212,231,755)
117,529,393
18,012,168
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,852,606)
(6,781,751)
(1,039,349)
(6,917,309)
(7,664,261)
(1,174,601)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(108,826,344)
44,123,570
6,762,233
(925,165,562)
291,567,886
44,684,733
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the
450,986,567
589,604,539
90,360,849
1,267,325,785
342,160,223
52,438,349
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
342,160,223
633,728,109
97,123,082
342,160,223
633,728,109
97,123,082
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
74,541,761
79,479,725
12,180,801
437,774,169
244,702,735
37,502,335
Deduct:
Other operating income
7,836,584
3,728,194
571,371
24,832,269
31,399,552
4,812,192
Interest income and other, net
13,804,787
25,072,336
3,842,504
66,088,425
72,934,212
11,177,657
Gains from investment in equity securities
1,213,137
-
-
77,050,188
45,440,136
6,964,006
Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax
483,062
-
-
1,550,228
1,118,542
171,424
Other income, net
-
1,779,000
272,644
2,690,742
2,296,981
352,028
Add:
Other operating expenses
3,124,942
98,341
15,071
3,286,652
1,731,405
265,349
Income tax expense
39,356,563
38,060,701
5,833,058
189,567,817
110,459,202
16,928,613
Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax
-
209,178
32,058
287,797
209,178
32,058
Interest expense
384,502
514,466
78,845
2,505,904
3,456,316
529,704
Depreciation and amortization
17,372,785
15,801,122
2,421,628
40,366,299
65,869,971
10,095,016
Losses from investment in equity securities
-
27,038,739
4,143,868
21,796,444
82,213,657
12,599,794
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
111,442,983
130,622,742
20,018,810
523,373,230
355,453,041
54,475,562
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
74,541,761
79,479,725
12,180,801
437,774,169
244,702,735
37,502,335
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)
-
853,820
130,854
5,048,981
15,071,058
2,309,741
Gains from investment in equity securities (net
909,853
-
-
57,787,642
-
-
Other income (net of 25% tax)
-
1,334,250
204,483
2,018,057
1,722,736
264,021
Add:
Share-based compensation
7,857,619
-
-
27,676,666
232,558
35,641
Losses from investments in equity securities
-
25,784,922
3,951,712
16,347,333
41,786,008
6,403,986
One-time fees and expense
-
6,264,115
960,018
1,153,650
19,604,565
3,004,531
Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution
7,905,075
-
-
19,845,708
-
-
Core net income(Non-GAAP)
89,394,602
109,340,692
16,757,194
437,942,846
289,532,073
44,372,731
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.87
1.06
0.16
4.29
2.81
0.43
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.87
1.06
0.16
4.29
2.81
0.43
Operational Data
2019 Q4
2020 Q4
Total hotels in operation:
3,957
4,340
Leased-and-owned hotels
34
40
Franchised hotels
3,923
4,300
Total hotel rooms in operation
290,026
315,335
Leased-and-owned hotels
4,290
4,888
Franchised hotels
285,736
310,447
Number of cities
339
345
Quarter Ended
2019 Q4
2020 Q4
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
67.5%
71.0%
Franchised hotels
76.6%
76.8%
Blended
76.4%
76.7%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
198
190
Franchised hotels
168
162
Blended
168
162
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
134
135
Franchised hotels
129
124
Blended
129
124
Year Ended
2019
2020
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
67.5%
57.8%
Franchised hotels
78.0%
68.9%
Blended
77.8%
68.7%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
205
179
Franchised hotels
168
152
Blended
168
152
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
138
104
Franchised hotels
131
105
Blended
131
105
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
2019 Q4
2020 Q4
2019 Q4
2020 Q4
Luxury
20
23
4,556
4,749
Argyle
20
23
4,556
4,749
Mid-to-up-scale
264
360
23,816
32,337
GreenTree Eastern
105
151
11,263
15,653
Deepsleep Hotel
2
3
161
221
Gem
27
35
2,397
3,202
Gya
26
42
2,167
3,572
Vx
22
33
1,816
2,681
Ausotel
10
13
1,183
1,666
Urban Garden and others*
72
83
4,829
5,342
Mid-scale
2,563
2,786
209,966
225,069
GreenTree Inn
2,013
2,163
171,414
181,295
GT Alliance
314
374
24,141
28,560
GreenTree Apartment
7
13
333
862
Vatica
121
121
8,907
8,749
City 118 Selected and others*
108
115
5171
5,603
Economy hotels
1110
1,171
51,688
53,180
Shell
541
620
23,617
26,784
City 118 and others*
569
551
28071
26,396
Total
3,957
4,340
290,026
315,335
"Notes:
1. Operational Data of 2019Q4 and full year of 2019 were re-stated with consideration of composition of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd and Urban Hotel Group's overall quarterly RevPAR.
2. Others include other brands in each segment of Urban.
