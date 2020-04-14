|
14.04.2020 13:51:00
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
- A total of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2019, compared to 3,102 hotels and 245,705 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2019, and compared to 2,757 hotels and 221,529 hotel rooms as of December 31, 2018.
- Total revenues increased 20.4% to RMB289.4 million (US$41.6 million) [1] for the fourth quarter of 2019. Total revenues increased 20.6% to RMB1,091.8 million (US$156.8 million)[2] for the full year 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 11.4% to RMB162.3million (US$23.3 million) [1] for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 12.1% to RMB594.1 million (US$85.3 million)[1] for the full year 2019.
- Net income increased 48.9% to RMB74.5 million (US$10.7 million)[1] for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income increased 17.9% to RMB437.8 million (US$62.9 million)[1] for the full year 2019.
- Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 15.8% to RMB129.9 million (US$18.7 million)[1] for the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 16.7% to RMB482.7 million (US$69.3 million)[1] for the full year 2019.
- Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) totaled RMB0.75(US$0.11)[1] for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income per ADS (basic and diluted) totaled RMB4.34(US$0.62)[1] for the full year 2019.
- Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) of the Company totaled RMB1.27(US$0.18)[1] for the fourth quarter of 2019. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) totaled RMB4.73 (US$0.68)[1] for the full year 2019.
- The Company expects total revenue for the full year 2020 to decline 10%-15% from 2019, with consideration of COVID-19.
SHANGHAI, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2019.
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Operational Highlights
- As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 34 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 3,923 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 339 cities across China, compared to 29 L&O hotels and 2,728 F&M hotels in operation in 290 cities as of December 31, 2018. The geographic coverage increased by 16.9% year over year.
- During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company opened 190 hotels, a decrease of 34 comparing to 224 hotels in the fourth quarter of 2018. Among the hotels opened, 29 were in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 81 in the mid-scale segment, and 80 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 14 hotels were in Tier 1 cities[2], 37 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 139 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China. During this quarter, the Company closed 41 hotels, 9 due to brand upgrade, and 20 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 12 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 149 hotels to its portfolio.
- As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a pipeline with a total of 949 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 54 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 181 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 364 in the mid-scale segment, and 350 in the economy segment.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB170 in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.6% year-over-year.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 78.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 80.4% in the fourth quarter of 2018.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB133 in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a 0.9% year-over-year increase.
- As of December 31, 2019, the Company's loyalty program had more than 44 million individual members and over 1,510,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 39 million and over 1,450,000 corporate members as of September 30, 2019. The Company had approximately 93.0% of room nights sold directly.
2019 Full Year Operational Highlights
- For the full year 2019, the Company opened 607 hotels, an increase of 9.6% comparing to 554 newly opened hotels in the full year 2018. Among the hotels opened, 4 were in the luxury hotel segment, 84 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 287 in the mid-scale segment, and 232 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 43 hotels were in Tier 1 cities, 129 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 435 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China. During this year, the Company closed 140 hotels, 34 due to brand upgrade, and 75 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 31 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 467 hotels to its portfolio.
- The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB170 in the full year 2019, an increase of 3.6% year-over-year.
- The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 80.9% in the full year 2019, compared with 82.1% in the full year 2018.
- The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB137 in the full year 2019, representing a 2.0% year-over-year increase.
- The Company had approximately 93.5% of room nights sold directly in the full year 2019
- The Company has completed the consolidation of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Argyle") in the second quarter of 2019 and of Urban Hotel Group ("Urban") in the fourth quarter of 2019.
- With the introduction of branded restaurant to hotels, the Company's Food and Beverage services can bring additional revenue and attract more guests to hotels.
- The Company have been working with several major banks in joint marketing activities to cross promote each other's membership programs.
"Last year we completed a number of strategic investments which resulted in a number of joint venture investments for our Company," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "In Q4, we completed the merger of Urban Hotels in December, and restructured our development team. By year end, our pipeline growth had increased by 120% over 2018. During the first quarter of 2020, we have taken further initiatives to improve our technology for our users, to improve the health and safety of our hotels for our guests and employees, to refine our sales and marketing focus, and to provide flexible franchise terms and support. With these combined efforts, our hotels should be able to continue to outperform in 2020.
"No words can express our gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work made by our employees and our franchisees during the COVID-19 crisis. We owe our deepest thanks to our employees, guests, medical professionals, police, firefighters, and community leaders for their heroic support during the crisis. Thanks to all of them, our operations are recovering rapidly.
"Our mission has always been to support our franchisees and employees, and to create value for our shareholders. With almost 4,000 hotels in operation and almost 1,000 under construction, our foundation is stronger, our pipeline is bigger, our teams are more focused, and we are better positioned to grow, in spite of the current crisis. We are confident that we will deliver another year of outstanding services to our guests and strong performance to our franchisees and shareholders."
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 56,721,973 68,553,356 9,847,074 Franchised-and-managed hotels 183,656,189 220,879,070 31,727,293 Total revenues 240,378,162 289,432,426 41,574,367 Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 212,671,930 253,420,676 36,401,602 Franchised-and-managed hotels 692,942,739 838,372,459 120,424,669 Total revenues 905,614,669 1,091,793,135 156,826,271
Fourth Quarter of 2019 Financial Results
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
56,721,973
68,553,356
9,847,074
Franchised-and-managed hotels
183,656,189
220,879,070
31,727,293
Total revenues
240,378,162
289,432,426
41,574,367
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
212,671,930
253,420,676
36,401,602
Franchised-and-managed hotels
692,942,739
838,372,459
120,424,669
Total revenues
905,614,669
1,091,793,135
156,826,271
Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB289.4 million (US$41.6 million)[1], representing a 20.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to four factors: the opening of 190 F&M hotels, improved RevPAR, growth in our loyalty membership program, and the consolidation of Urban and Argyle into our financial statements. Growth was partially offset by the renovation of 6 L&O hotels. Total revenues for the full year 2019 were RMB1,091.8 million (US$156.8 million)[1], representing a 20.6% increase.
- Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB68.6 million (US$9.8 million)[1], representing a 20.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to the 5 L&O hotels net addition to our network from consolidation of Urban, moderate, sublease, revenue growth, and was partially offset by the renovation of 6 L&O hotels during the quarter. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2019 were RMB253.4 million (US$36.4 million)[1], representing a 19.2% % increase.
- Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB220.9 million (US$31.7 million)[1], representing a 20.3% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased by 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2019. The 21.6% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to the new openings, RevPAR growth of 0.9% as well as growth in central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, annual IT and hotel manager fees, which in turn resulted from the increased number of hotels and hotel rooms in operation. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2019 were RMB838.4 million (US$120.4 million)[1], representing a 21.0% increase.
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
13,276,035
13,655,873
1,961,543
Recurring franchise
170,380,154
207,223,197
29,765,750
Revenues from franchised-
183,656,189
220,879,070
31,727,293
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Initial franchise fee
42,806,330
54,930,266
7,890,239
Recurring franchise
650,136,409
783,442,193
112,534,430
Revenues from franchised-
692,942,739
838,372,459
120,424,669
Total operating costs and expenses
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
71,959,069
92,609,618
13,302,539
Selling and marketing expenses
13,873,291
23,155,218
3,326,039
General and administrative expenses
25,479,401
79,597,392
11,433,450
Other operating expenses
5,667,699
3,124,942
448,870
Total operating costs and expenses
116,979,460
198,487,170
28,510,898
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
274,419,263
338,826,479
48,669,378
Selling and marketing expenses
47,397,767
84,970,401
12,205,234
General and administrative expenses
95,261,152
184,989,324
26,572,054
Other operating expenses
5,946,226
3,286,652
472,098
Total operating costs and expenses
423,024,408
612,072,856
87,918,764
Hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB92.6 million (US$13.3 million)[1], representing a 28.7% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to the increased number and increased salary of general managers, other staff costs associated with the expansion of our net work,higher depreciation and amortization, one-time renovation costs related to the renovation of 6 L&O, as well as the operation costs of Argyle and Urban. Excluding the impact from newly consolidated entities, hotel operating costs of this quarter, increased 13.2%. For the full year 2019, hotel operating costs were RMB338.8 million (US$48.7 million)[1] , representing a 23.5% increase.
Quarter Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
20,804,644
22,270,218
3,198,917
Utilities
3,672,738
3,842,009
551,870
Personnel cost
8,323,820
10,069,427
1,446,383
Depreciation and amortization
7,025,697
15,401,030
2,212,220
Consumable, food and beverage
5,196,402
6,136,477
881,450
Costs of general managers of
20,032,682
23,458,837
3,369,651
Other costs of franchised-and-
6,532,685
7,799,192
1,120,284
Others
370,401
3,632,428
521,763.64
Hotel Operating Costs
71,959,069
92,609,618
13,302,539
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Rental
76,055,484
79,597,408
11,433,452
Utilities
19,264,487
19,119,300
2,746,316
Personnel cost
33,715,007
38,277,298
5,498,190
Depreciation and amortization
21,313,405
34,727,153
4,988,243
Consumable, food and beverage
19,275,688
27,666,436
3,974,035
Costs of general managers of
70,480,306
96,565,044
13,870,701
Other costs of franchised-and-
24,004,513
29,192,923
4,193,301
Others
10,310,373
13,680,917
1,965,142
Hotel Operating Costs
274,419,263
338,826,479
48,669,378
Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB23.2 million (US$3.3 million)[1], representing a 66.9% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly made up of incentive bonuses, and marketing and other costs associated with brands promotion and with Argyle and Urban. Excluding Argyle's and Urban's expenses and extraordinary costs, selling and marketing expenses in this quarter increased 12.2%. For the full year 2019, selling and marketing expenses were RMB85.0 million (US$12.2 million) [1] , representing a 79.3% increase.
General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB79.6 million (US$11.4 million) [1] , representing a 212.4% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to increased IT Research and development cost, legal, DD, M&A and other consulting fee, as well as the G&A expense of Argyle and Urban. Additionally, bad debt provision of investment in Yuzhenglong was accrued in the fourth quarter. Considering that Yuzhenglong focus on providing fast-food to travelers in the railway-stations and its business was seriously impacted by the traffic restriction in the COVID-19. Also due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and a bad debt provision of rental income from sublease was accrued. Excluding the bad debt provision,G&A from Argyle and Urban, and one-time fees, G&A expenses increased by 21.1%. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2019 were RMB185.0 million (US$26.6 million) [1] , representing a 94.2% year-over-year increase.
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB196.8 million (US$28.3 million)[1], representing an increase of 16.9% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Gross margin in this quarter was 68.0%, compared to 70.1% a year ago. Gross profit for the full year 2019 was RMB753.0 million (US$108.2 million)[1], representing a 19.3% year-over-year increase.
Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled RMB98.8 million (US$14.2 million)[1] , representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.3%.The decrease was mainly due to increased costs and expenses of newly consolidated entities, bad debt provisions accrued in the fourth quarter as well as extraordinary fees. The operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 34.1%, compared to 49.1% a year ago. Income from operations for the full year 2019 totaled RMB504.6 million (US$72.5 million)[1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB162.3million (US$23.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 11.4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 56.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 60.6% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2019 was RMB594.1 million (US$85.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB74.5 million (US$10.7 million) [1] , representing a year-over-year increase of 48.9%. Net margin in the fourth quarter was 25.8%, compared to 20.8% a year ago. The year-over-year increase in revenues and gains from investments in equity securities and partially offset by interest in total costs and expenses. Net income for the full year 2019 was RMB437.8 million (US$62.9 million) [1] , representing a year-over-year increase of 17.9%.
Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB129.9 million (US$18.7 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 15.8%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 44.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 46.7% one year ago. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2019 was RMB482.7 million (US$69.3 million)[1], representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%.
Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted)for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB0.75(US$0.11)[1]. , up from RMB0.49 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.27(US$0.18)[1] for the fourth quarter of 2019 improved from 1.10 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2019 was RMB4.34(US$0.62)[1] up from 3.75 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB4.73(US$0.68)[1] for the full year 2019, increased from 4.17 of 2018.
Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB118.5 million (US$17.0 million)[1], primarily due to improved operating performance across our hotel portfolio. Operating cash inflow for the full year 2019 was RMB513.9 million (US$73.8 million)[1]. Investing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB203.5 million (US$29.2 million)[1], which was primarily attributable to short-term investments, investment of property, loans to franchisees and partially offset by proceeds from disposal of investments in equity securities. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2019 was RMB1,220.0 million (US$175.2 million)[1]. Financing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB17.0 million (US$2.4 million)[1] , financing cash outflow for the full year 2019 was RMB212.2 million (US$30.5 million)[1].
Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities[3] and time deposit[4]. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit of RMB1,809.3 million (US$259.9 million)[1], as compared to RMB2,060.5 million as of September 30, 2019, primarily due to cash outflow of distribution to shareholders, loans to franchisees and cash outflow for acquisitions.
COVID-19 Updates
Thanks to the Chinese government's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the outbreak is coming under control in China. But the measures that had to be taken, including the lock-down of cities, business closures, and restrictions on travel, disrupted the operations of the Company's hotels. Some were forced to close, and a number of hotels were required to house medical staff, volunteers, and quarantined travelers.
During this crisis, GreenTree's priority has been to keep every guest and staff safe and healthy. The Company took a number of substantial operational and financial measures including rigorous health, safety and hygiene protocols and practices, franchise fee waivers and financial support for its franchisees, self-quarantine rooms for employees and guests, and free COVID-19 health insurance for its members. The Company has actively participated in providing support for medical workers and police officers.
Thanks to the various policies and financial assistance from central and local governments and the abovementioned support measures from GreenTree, most franchisees were ready to resume business operations when shelter-in-place was lifted. As a result, as of March 31, 2020,93.01% of the Company's hotels were back in operation, and achieved an overall occupancy of 51.6%, up substantially from the low of 21.5% on January 31, 2020.
Guidance
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the Company expects a decline in total revenues in the first quarter of 2020 of 30%-35% year-over-year (37-39% excluding the impact of newly consolidated companies), and a decline in total revenues of 10%-15% for the full year 2020, compared to 2019.
The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.
Conference Call
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on April 14, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on April 14, 2020).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
International
1-412-902-4272
Mainland China
4001-201-203
US
1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
Singapore
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until April 21, 2020.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
International Dial-in
1-412-317-0088
U.S. Toll Free
1-877-344-7529
Canada Toll Free
855-669-9658
Passcode:
10138725
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.
The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.
The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.
Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2019, GreenTree had a total number of 3,957 hotels. In 2018, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2018 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Notes:
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.9618 on December 31, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20200106
[2] Tier 1 Cities refers to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou; Tier 2 Cities refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 Cities, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as municipalities with independent planning by the State Council.
[3] Investments in equity securities include securities and investment in Gingko and New Century which is recorded in Long-term investments account.
[4] Time deposits are the time deposit certificates last over three months.
- Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow -
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2019
2019
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,264,025,785
319,847,701
45,943,248
Short-term investment
685,512,063
437,279,026
62,811,202
Investments in equity securities
307,693,782
207,007,926
29,734,828
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
64,864,184
99,701,226
14,321,185
Amounts due from related parties
228,600
31,739,731
4,559,127
Prepaid rent
4,478,413
18,794,665
2,699,685
Inventories
2,547,729
2,537,717
364,520
Other current assets
53,969,039
66,004,017
9,480,884
Loans receivable, net
67,196,568
82,312,201
11,823,407
Total current assets
2,450,516,163
1,265,224,210
181,738,086
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
3,300,000
22,312,522
3,204,993
Long-term time deposits
60,000,000
560,000,000
80,438,967
Loan receivable, net
39,352,863
121,563,742
17,461,539
Property and equipment, net
222,389,573
614,936,505
88,330,102
Intangible assets, net
27,213,391
496,280,316
71,286,207
Goodwill
5,787,068
100,078,236
14,375,339
Long-term investments
112,219,460
398,637,701
57,260,723
Other assets
25,701,523
76,957,992
11,054,324
Deferred tax assets
133,300,966
160,488,193
23,052,687
TOTAL ASSETS
3,079,781,007
3,816,479,417
548,202,967
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Short-term bank loans
60,000,000
60,000,000
8,618,461
Accounts payable
9,182,058
15,296,042
2,197,139
Advance from customers
36,370,325
40,105,627
5,760,813
Amounts due to related parties
285,578
3,518,031
505,334
Salary and welfare payable
42,767,219
42,650,527
6,126,365
Deferred rent
4,421,427
5,179,664
744,012
Deferred revenue
210,585,604
231,925,272
33,313,981
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
241,407,979
366,104,072
52,587,560
Income tax payable
104,988,638
93,909,177
13,489,208
Total current liabilities
710,008,828
858,688,412
123,342,873
Deferred rent
20,519,682
17,821,686
2,559,925
Deferred revenue
380,173,585
410,807,248
59,008,769
Other long-term liabilities
96,573,810
118,112,511
16,965,801
Deferred tax liabilities
43,538,624
195,303,547
28,053,599
Unrecognized tax benefits
169,619,409
261,641,717
37,582,481
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,420,433,938
1,862,375,121
267,513,448
Shareholders' equity:
Class A ordinary shares
217,421,867
219,526,699
31,533,037
Class B ordinary shares
115,534,210
115,534,210
16,595,451
Additional paid-in capital
1,003,026,803
1,088,452,506
156,346,420
Retained earnings
252,617,450
308,698,533
44,341,770
Accumulated other comprehensive income
62,367,692
65,300,854
9,379,881
Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders' equity
1,650,968,022
1,797,512,802
258,196,559
Non-controlling interests
8,379,047
156,591,494
22,492,960
Total shareholders' equity
1,659,347,069
1,954,104,296
280,689,519
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
3,079,781,007
3,816,479,417
548,202,967
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Leased-and-operated hotels
56,721,973
68,553,356
9,847,074
212,671,930
253,420,676
36,401,603
Franchised-and-managed hotels
183,656,189
220,879,070
31,727,293
692,942,739
838,372,459
120,424,669
Total revenues
240,378,162
289,432,426
41,574,367
905,614,669
1,091,793,135
156,826,271
Operating costs and expenses
Hotel operating costs
(71,959,069)
(92,609,618)
(13,302,540)
(274,419,263)
(338,826,479)
(48,669,378)
Selling and marketing expenses
(13,873,291)
(23,155,218)
(3,326,039)
(47,397,767)
(84,970,401)
(12,205,234)
General and administrative expenses
(25,479,401)
(79,597,392)
(11,433,450)
(95,261,152)
(184,989,324)
(26,572,054)
Other operating expenses
(5,667,699)
(3,124,942)
(448,870)
(5,946,226)
(3,286,652)
(472,098)
Total operating costs and expenses
(116,979,460)
(198,487,170)
(28,510,898)
(423,024,408)
(612,072,856)
(87,918,764)
Other operating (expenses) income
(5,362,471)
7,836,584
1,125,655
22,570,806
24,832,269
3,566,932
Income from operations
118,036,231
98,781,840
14,189,124
505,161,067
504,552,548
72,474,439
Interest income and other, net
18,544,966
13,804,787
1,982,934
49,659,928
66,088,425
9,493,008
Interest expense
(541,876)
(384,502)
(55,230)
(541,876)
(2,505,904)
(359,951)
(Losses) gains from investment in equity
(29,829,668)
1,213,137
174,256
(57,774,952)
55,253,744
7,936,704
Other (expenses)/ income
(987,674)
-
-
35,735,374
2,690,742
386,501
Income before income taxes
105,221,979
113,415,262
16,291,084
532,239,541
626,079,555
89,930,701
Income tax expense
(47,805,199)
(39,356,563)
(5,653,217)
(152,718,668)
(189,567,817)
(27,229,713)
Income before share of loss in equity
57,416,780
74,058,699
10,637,867
379,520,873
436,511,738
62,700,988
Share of (losses)/ gains in equity investees,
(7,352,226)
483,062
69,388
(8,300,584)
1,262,431
181,337
Net income
50,064,554
74,541,761
10,707,255
371,220,289
437,774,169
62,882,325
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
106,099
1,672,204
240,197
490,930
4,944,094
710,175
Net income attributable to ordinary
50,170,653
76,213,965
10,947,452
371,711,219
442,718,263
63,592,500
Net earnings per share
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.49
0.75
0.11
3.75
4.34
0.62
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.49
0.75
0.11
3.75
4.34
0.62
Net earnings per ADS
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.49
0.75
0.11
3.75
4.34
0.62
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
0.49
0.75
0.11
3.75
4.34
0.62
Weighted average shares outstanding
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
66,789,300
67,416,046
67,416,046
62,860,578
67,241,760
67,241,760
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
34,762,909
34,762,909
34,762,909
36,288,343
34,762,909
34,762,909
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
68,095,749
(12,891,247)
(1,851,712)
66,453,841
2,933,162
421,322
Comprehensive income, net of tax
118,160,303
61,650,514
8,855,542
437,674,130
440,707,331
63,303,647
-
Comprehensive loss attributable to
106,099
1,672,204
240,197
490,930
4,944,094
710,175
Comprehensive income attributable to
118,266,402
63,322,718
9,095,739
438,165,060
445,651,425
64,013,822
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating activities:
Net income
50,064,554
74,541,761
10,707,254
371,220,289
437,774,169
62,882,325
Adjustments to reconcile net income
Depreciation and amortization
8,144,953
13,476,011
1,935,708
25,549,965
40,366,299
5,798,256
Share of (gain)/loss in equity method
7,352,226
329,356
47,309
8,300,584
(140,564)
(20,191)
Gains from disposal of a long-term investment
-
(788,341)
(113,238)
(36,723,048)
(1,097,790)
(157,688)
Interest income
(518,655)
(20,997,598)
(3,016,116)
(20,447,590)
(35,659,822)
(5,122,213)
Bad debt expense
656,201
32,759,437
4,705,599
1,978,374
38,423,347
5,519,168
(Gains) loss from investments in equity
29,829,668
(1,213,137)
(174,256)
57,774,952
(55,253,744)
(7,936,704)
(Gains) loss on disposal of property and
(267,849)
860,000
123,531
(267,849)
860,000
123,531
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
4,605,147
(1,494,388)
(214,655)
430,430
(1,408,437)
(202,309)
Share-based compensation
8,540,392
7,857,619
1,128,676
16,108,950
26,490,395
3,805,107
Income tax expenses related to dividend
23,345,894
7,905,075
1,135,493
23,345,894
19,845,708
2,850,658
(Gains) from the acquisition of long-term
-
-
-
(1,344,212)
-
Impairment of fixed assets
5,008,677
-
-
5,008,677
-
Changes in operating assets and
Accounts receivable
61,532
(21,803,246)
(3,131,840)
(12,368,310)
(52,263,625)
(7,507,200)
Prepaid rent
(336,797)
(12,957,495)
(1,861,228)
(185,941)
(14,316,252)
(2,056,401)
Inventories
(605,810)
(761,786)
(109,424)
621,293
351,518
50,492
Amounts due from related parties
23,399
(1,232,146)
(176,987)
1,694,216
(3,228,596)
(463,759)
Other current assets
13,126,250
6,019,451
864,640
(13,933,400)
10,990,176
1,578,640
Other assets
(1,964,823)
(14,762,172)
(2,120,453)
(1,964,823)
(22,637,263)
(3,251,639)
Accounts payable
913,846
1,511,893
217,170
1,183,032
4,814,800
691,603
Amounts due to related parties
(816,797)
2,476,922
355,788
(187,440)
3,232,453
464,313
Salary and welfare payable
2,827,062
3,473,761
498,975
(2,203,639)
(2,047,293)
(294,075)
Deferred revenue
288,968
8,470,702
1,216,740
78,439,349
18,973,331
2,725,348
Advance from customers
67,464
2,886,080
414,559
2,707,962
3,735,302
536,543
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(4,130,578)
(4,113,920)
(590,928)
(7,472,169)
27,198,083
3,906,760
Income tax payable
9,223,838
3,404,824
489,072
4,328,055
(12,476,008)
(1,792,066)
Unrecognized tax benefits
11,905,554
55,445,186
7,964,203
56,319,776
92,022,308
13,218,177
Deferred rent
(5,860,659)
592,980
85,176
(1,025,731)
(1,939,759)
(278,629)
Other long-term liabilities
4,777,553
9,489,162
1,363,033
22,636,533
21,538,701
3,093,841
Deferred taxes
(13,617,640)
(32,907,584)
(4,726,879)
(24,574,536)
(30,207,540)
(4,339,042)
Net cash provided by operating activities
152,643,570
118,468,407
17,016,922
554,949,643
513,939,897
73,822,847
Investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(23,915,352)
(50,493,636)
(7,252,957)
(138,471,216)
(97,712,464)
(14,035,517)
Purchases of intangible assets
(246,468)
(2,240,298)
(321,799)
(3,491,958)
(2,240,298)
(321,799)
Proceeds from disposal of property and
126,301
(1,561,844)
(224,345)
126,301
(261,844)
(37,612)
Acquisitions, net of cash received
-
(76,037,135)
(10,922,051)
(13,302,894)
(325,016,059)
(46,685,636)
Proceeds from disposal of a long-term
-
-
-
89,182,803
-
-
Advances for acquisitions of equity investees
(12,121,700)
20,242,049
2,907,588
(18,121,700)
(38,869,400)
(5,583,240)
Purchases of short-term investments
(25,100,964)
(205,357,454)
(29,497,753)
(772,540,145)
(823,183,360)
(118,242,891)
Proceeds from short-term investments
241,270,939
345,997,436
49,699,422
889,325,672
1,107,076,219
159,021,549
Increase in long-term investments
-
-
-60,000,000
-
-
Purchases of equity securities
(83,421,433)
-
-
(88,258,150)
(80,772,222)
(11,602,204)
Purchases of long term investments
-
-
-
-
(247,456,740)
(35,544,937)
Proceeds from disposal of equity securities
5,656,574
431,653
62,003
30,544,376
222,015,253
31,890,496
Proceeds from disposal of an equity method
-
1,671,092
240,037
-
1,671,092
240,037
Increase of long-term time deposits
-60,000,000
-
-
-
(500,000,000)
(71,820,506)
Repayment from a related party
-
121,472,780
17,448,473
-
458,752,530
65,895,678
Loan to related parties
-
(288,771,163)
(41,479,382)
(4,300,000)
(634,638,425)
(91,160,106)
Repayment of loan from a related party
-
-
-
-
-
Loan to third parties
-
(65,615,000)
(9,425,005)
(166,819,164)
(332,625,219)
(47,778,623)
Repayment of loan from third parties
118,380,000
18,047,360
2,592,341
118,380,000
133,251,817
19,140,426
Loan to franchisees
(8,100,000)
(24,500,000)
(3,519,205)
(54,060,267)
(69,961,151)
(10,049,291)
Repayment from a franchisee
930,000
3,237,956
465,103
10,050,000
10,013,876
1,438,403
Net cash (used in) provided by investing
153,457,897
(203,476,204)
(29,227,528)
(181,756,342)
(1,219,956,395)
(175,235,772)
Financing activities:
Distribution to the shareholders
-
(18,925,422)
(2,718,467)
(200,532,021)
(226,951,236)
(32,599,505)
Income tax paid related to the above
-
-
-
(3,000,000)
-
-
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
60,000,000
-
-
60,000,000
-
-
Proceeds from NCI
-
1,959,481
281,462
-
14,719,481
2,114,321
Proceeds from IPO, net of capitalized expenses
-
-
-
837,505,007
-
-
Payment for initial public offering costs
(1,437,170)
-
-
(30,827,578)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing
58,562,830
(16,965,941)
(2,437,005)
663,145,408
(212,231,755)
(30,485,184)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and
60,504,482
(6,852,606)
(984,315)
66,023,411
(6,917,309)
(993,609)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
equivalents and restricted cash*
425,168,779
(108,826,344)
(15,631,926)
1,102,362,120
(925,165,562)
(132,891,718)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash*
842,157,006
450,986,567
64,780,167
164,963,665
1,267,325,785
182,039,959
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted
1,267,325,785
342,160,223
49,148,241
1,267,325,785
342,160,223
49,148,241
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
50,064,554
74,541,761
10,707,254
371,220,289
437,774,169
62,882,325
Deduct:
Other operating income
(5,362,471)
7,836,584
1,125,655
22,570,806
24,832,269
3,566,932
Interest income and other, net
18,544,966
13,804,787
1,982,934
49,659,928
66,088,425
9,493,008
Gains from investments
-
1,213,137
174,256
3,091,278
77,050,188
11,067,567
Share of gain in equity investees,
-
483,062
69,388
141,666
1,550,228
222,676
Other income, net
-
-
-
36,723,048
2,690,742
386,501
Add:
Other operating expenses
5,667,699
3,124,942
448,870
5,946,226
3,286,652
472,098
Income tax expense
47,805,199
39,356,563
5,653,217
152,718,668
189,567,817
27,229,713
Share of loss in equity investees,
7,352,226
-
-
8,442,250
287,797
41,339
Interest expense
541,876
384,502
55,230
541,876
2,505,904
359,951
Share-based compensation
8,540,392
7,857,619
1,128,676
16,108,950
27,676,666
3,975,504
Depreciation and amortization
8,144,953
17,372,785
2,495,444
25,549,965
40,366,299
5,798,256
Losses from investments in equity
29,829,668
-
-
60,866,230
21,796,444
3,130,863
one-time fees and expenses
-
10,288,367
1,477,831
-
10,288,367
1,477,831
Asset impariment
-
32,759,437
4,705,599
-
32,759,437
4,705,599
Other expense, net
987,674
-
-
987,674
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
145,751,746
162,348,406
23,319,889
530,195,402
594,097,700
85,336,795
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
50,064,554
74,541,761
10,707,254
371,220,289
437,774,169
62,882,325
Deduct:
Government subsidies (net of 25%
-
-
-
11,362,580
5,048,981
725,241
Gains from investments in equity
-
909,853
130,692
2,318,459
57,787,642
8,300,675
Reimbursement related to the ADS
-
-
-
9,271,648
-
-
Other income (net of 25% tax)
-
-
-
27,542,286
2,018,057
289,876
Add:
Share-based compensation
8,540,392
7,857,619
1,128,676
16,108,950
27,676,666
3,975,504
Losses from investments in equity
22,372,251
-
-
45,649,672
16,347,333
2,348,147
Other expense (net of 25% tax)
740,756
-
-
740,756
-
-
one-off selling expense(net of 25%
-
-
-
-
4,306,969
618,657
One-time attorney fees for M&A(net
-
-
-
-
1,153,650
165,711
one-time fees and expenses (net
of 25% tax)
-
7,716,275
1,108,374
-
7,716,275
1,108,374
Asset impariment
-
32,759,437
4,705,599
-
32,759,437
4,705,599
Income tax expenses related to
23,345,894
7,905,075
1,135,493
23,345,894
19,845,708
2,850,658
Losses from joint venture closure
7,098,197
-
-
7,098,197
-
-
Core net income (Non-GAAP)
112,162,044
129,870,314
18,654,703
413,668,785
482,725,527
69,339,183
Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)
Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.10
1.27
0.18
4.17
4.73
0.68
Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted
1.10
1.27
0.18
4.17
4.73
0.68
Operational Data
As of
As of
Total hotels in operation:
2,757
3,957
Leased-and-owned hotels
29
34
Franchised hotels
2,728
3,923
Total hotel rooms in operation
221,529
290,026
Leased-and-owned hotels
3,734
4,290
Franchised hotels
217,795
285,736
Number of cities
290
339
Quarter Ended
As of
As of
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
64.5%
66.6%
Franchised hotels
80.7%
78.4%
Blended
80.4%
78.2%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
212
203
Franchised hotels
163
169
Blended
164
170
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
137
135
Franchised hotels
132
133
Blended
132
133
Year Ended
2018
2019
Occupancy rate (as a percentage)
Leased-and-owned hotels
68.0%
66.1%
Franchised hotels
82.3%
81.1%
Blended
82.1%
80.9%
Average daily rate (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
205
211
Franchised hotels
163
169
Blended
164
170
RevPAR (in RMB)
Leased-and-owned hotels
139
140
Franchised hotels
134
137
Blended
135
137
Number of Hotels in Operation
Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation
As of
As of
As of
As of
Luxury
/
20
/
4,556
Argyle
/
20
/
4,556
Mid-to-up-scale
109
264
11,422
23,816
GreenTree Eastern
87
105
9,487
11,263
Deepsleep Hotel (无眠酒店)
1
2
62
161
Gem
9
27
841
2,397
Gya
1
26
63
2,167
Vx
11
22
969
1,816
Ausotel
/
10
/
1,183
Urban Garden Hotel
/
69
/
4,557
Unistar Group
/
3
/
272
Mid-scale
2,300
2,563
195,125
209,966
GreenTree Inn
1,881
2,013
162,844
171,414
GT Alliance
302
314
23,607
24,141
GreenTree Apartment
/
7
0
333
Vatica
117
121
8,674
8,907
City 118 Selected
/
87
0
4,489
City Mini Selected
/
21
0
682
Economy hotels
348
1,110
14,982
51,688
Shell
348
541
14,982
23,617
City 118
/
501
/
25,404
Youth Mini Hotel
/
49
/
1,827
Monochrome
/
8
/
278
My Zone Hotel
/
11
/
562
Total
2,757
3,957
221,529
290,026
For more information, please contact:
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7999
E-mail: ir@998.com
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: ir@998.com
Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: czhang@christensenIR.com
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: khui@christensenIR.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greentree-hospitality-group-ltd-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-301040088.html
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
