GreenTree GreenTree Net Income Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - GreenTree GreenTree Group Ltd. (GHG), Tuesday announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting net income of RMB 60.8 million compared to RMB 65.5 million in the previous year.

Net earnings per Class A ordinary share and Class B ordinary share stood at RMB 0.6 compared to RMB 0.65 in the prior year.

Revenues declined to RMB 303.6 million from last year's RMB 356.9 million.

GreenTree's stock closed at $1.71, down 1.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.