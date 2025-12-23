Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Aktie

23.12.2025 16:35:00

GreenTree GreenTree Net Income Declines In Q3

GreenTree Hospitality Group
1.70 USD -1.73%
(RTTNews) - GreenTree GreenTree Group Ltd. (GHG), Tuesday announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting net income of RMB 60.8 million compared to RMB 65.5 million in the previous year.

Net earnings per Class A ordinary share and Class B ordinary share stood at RMB 0.6 compared to RMB 0.65 in the prior year.

Revenues declined to RMB 303.6 million from last year's RMB 356.9 million.

GreenTree's stock closed at $1.71, down 1.15 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

