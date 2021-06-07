SMI 11’631 0.5%  SPI 14’975 0.4%  Dow 34’611 -0.4%  DAX 15’677 -0.1%  Euro 1.0942 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’098 0.2%  Gold 1’899 0.4%  Bitcoin 31’953 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8971 -0.3%  Öl 71.5 -0.4% 
07.06.2021 20:39:00

Greenspoon Marder Announces New Attorney Development Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce an innovative, forward-thinking attorney development program to promote the professional growth and success of its attorneys. The program will focus on initiatives related to the recruitment, development, and advancement of professionals at all levels. Deborah Baker will rejoin the firm to lead these efforts as a partner and Director of Attorney Development, working closely with firm leadership.

The program will comprise of short and long-term initiatives related to onboarding, training, integration, wellness, firm culture, business development, and building legal skills. Ms. Baker will work with firm leadership to develop a focused track for associates to build relationships, understand the path to partnership, and align with mentors.

"As the firm continues to grow and expand, our attorneys are taking on more sophisticated clients, matters, and cases than ever before," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We want to contribute to their ongoing development, and know that Deb and her team will provide next-level resources and tools to help individuals, teams, and the firm as a whole."

"We are excited about this new program, and to welcome Deb back to the firm," added Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We want each of our professionals to operate at the top of their game, and we are committed to provide leading edge resources and support."

In addition to her role as Director of Attorney Development, Ms. Baker is a partner in the Litigation practice group at Greenspoon Marder. She was previously a partner with the firm from 2016 to 2019, and focuses her law practice in the area of commercial litigation, with significant emphasis in the areas of business and real estate litigation. Ms. Baker has significant jury and non-jury trial experience, and has successfully handled appeals in both state and federal court. She has represented public and private companies in a variety of corporate litigation matters, and has successfully tried complex shareholder derivative actions through trial. 

Associate Helbert A. Canales-Rojas will also be rejoining the firm and will focus his practice on business law, commercial litigation, construction litigation, and real estate litigation matters, and will work closely with Ms. Baker.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Howard, Chief Marketing Officer
720.370.1182 |   cynthia.howard@gmlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenspoon-marder-announces-new-attorney-development-program-301307056.html

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:29 Bühne frei für die Währungshüter
10:05 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte mit fallenden Renditen gesucht
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Produkte auf CureVac und Novavax
08:58 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
04.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
04.06.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Wer in Bitcoin oder andern Krypto Währungen investiert ist, benötigt wieder starke Nerven. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Wie man mit einer so hohen Volatilität umgehen kann und wie die anderen Kryptowährungen reagieren erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Anleger brauchen starke Nerven | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie schliesst leicht im Plus: UBS-Kunden greifen bei Digital-Angebot zu
US-Anleger uneins -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneinheitlich
Novartis erreicht mit Iptacopan primären Endpunkt von Phase-II-Studie - Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Innovatives Gehaltsmodell: Australische Unternehmen bezahlen ihre Mitarbeiter in Bitcoin
Trotz Krypto-Tweets: Analyst hält Elon Musk für Wettbewerbsvorteil für Tesla
Nach Shell-Prozess: So wirkt sich das CO2-Urteil auf die Ölgiganten Chevron, Exxon & Co. aus
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
BELIMO-Aktie freundlich: BELIMO erwartet deutliche Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Krypto-Kritiker Carl Icahn: Bald doch Milliarden-Investition in Bitcoin und Co.?
Moderna-Aktie mit Kurssprung: EU-Zulassung von COVID-Impfstoff für Kinder beantragt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit