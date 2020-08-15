+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
15.08.2020 04:00:00

Green's Outdoor Clean Offers Power Washing Service to Protect Real Estate Investments

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the modern house easily becoming one the largest investments that most people make, it is only fair that people would want some way to protect their investment. While people usually think of increasing a house's value by adding new appliances or renovating the entire house, there is a much easier solution that is much more cost-effective and easier for everyone to get involved with.

This solution is power washing. Many people think of power washing a driveway or car to get rid of gunk and dirt, but Green's Outdoor Cleaning is the company to call when substantial Power Washing in Northeastern PA is needed. What separates Green's from other power washing services is that they offer a much more diverse range of cleaning options than the competition. Whereas some companies will just come out to a home and wash it down without much success or value to be added, Green's will take care of everything from the walls to the roof to ensure that every inch of the house is looking like it is brand new. 

To feel the family-owned nature of this company, every customer is treated like a friend and is able to have their every wish answered with great results. Their local positioning means that they are not only helping out the community they live in, but the team at Green's is offering roof washing in Northeastern PA that just can't be replicated by a large corporation. The full service offers that Green's offers to customers allow them to build rapport and a real connection with every visit. 

To get the great results that they are known for, Green's cleans entire houses with ease. While this may seem like a complicated project to get taken care of, they have a simple three-step cleaning process:

  • Call Green's to get a free quote as to how much a cleaning could cost. With an online form option available, customers can go online and fill out a form in minutes. 
  • Green's will come out and greet customers with a smile. They will use their experienced techniques and powerful equipment to get the job done right. 
  • With the space looking new, Green's will leave a personalized appreciation card as a reminder of how to reach them for a future job. 

    • About Green's Outdoor Cleaning: For an investment in a cleaner home, Green's is the company to work with. Their family-owned level of care and pride is evident in every job. Patio & Deck Cleaning in Northeastern PA and full-service cleaning is just a call away with Green's. 

    Media Contact:

    Green's Outdoor Cleaning

    570-483-8855

    info@greensoutdoorcleaning.com

    Related Links

    About our company

    Our Commercial Services

     

    Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greens-outdoor-clean-offers-power-washing-service-to-protect-real-estate-investments-301112662.html

    SOURCE Green's Outdoor Clean

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
    		-0.06 %
    Swisscom 505.00
    		-0.20 %
    CieFinRichemont 59.90
    		-0.23 %
    Zurich Insur Gr 344.10
    		-0.32 %
    CS Group 10.43
    		-0.33 %
    Roche Hldg G 310.70
    		-1.49 %
    Lonza Grp 555.40
    		-1.66 %
    Sika 207.40
    		-1.80 %
    Alcon 55.82
    		-1.93 %
    Givaudan 3’747.00
    		-2.09 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    14.08.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
    14.08.20
    		Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
    14.08.20
    		SMI-Bullen bleiben in Lauerstellung
    14.08.20
    		Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Pullback an Trendkanal / EUR/USD – Vor Abwärtskorrektur?
    13.08.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
    12.08.20
    		Fertilizer Monthly Update – August 2020
    11.08.20
    		USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    14.08.20
    		Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
    11.08.20
    		Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
    10.08.20
    		Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
    mehr
    USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    CureVac-Aktien vor Börsengang stark gefragt
    CureVac-Aktie startet stark an US-Börse - Aktie +250 Prozent
    Coronavirus: Grossbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Impfdosen - Novavax-Aktie mit Kurssprung, J&J-Aktie freundlich
    UBS-Aktie tiefer: Bundesgericht trifft keinen Entscheid zu Umgang der UBS mit Personendaten
    Wieso der Euro seine Kursgewinne zu Dollar und Franken ausweitet
    Wie sich die Chancen auf einen Corona-Impfstoff auf den Aktienmarkt auswirken - Goldman Sachs-Strategen klären auf
    Wieso sich der Euro zum Franken kaum verändert - US-Dollar auf Stand vom Frühhandel
    Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
    Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger zeigt sich freundlich
    KW 33: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Schweizer Börse mit schwachem Wochenausklang: SMI & Co. mit Verlust -- US-Börsen letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX schliesst tiefer-- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend fester ins Wochenende
    Die heimischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag mit negativen Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich schwächer. Der Dow Jones kommt vor dem Wochenende nicht vom Fleck. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche grösstenteils auf grünem Terrain.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB