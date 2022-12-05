SMI 11'195 0.0%  SPI 14'272 -0.3%  Dow 33'947 -1.4%  DAX 14'448 -0.6%  Euro 0.9887 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'957 -0.5%  Gold 1'767 -1.7%  Bitcoin 15'983 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9424 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.7% 
Georgia-Pacific Aktie [ISIN: US3732981085]
GreenPower Motor to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, shuttle, transit and school bus markets will ring the Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Tuesday, December 6 starting at 9:15 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company)

GreenPower CEO Fraser Atkinson will do the honors with company partners, stakeholders, and customers.

The company will ring the bell to celebrate 2022 milestones in the commercial EV space and for the progress and milestones to manufacture all-electric school buses in West Virginia. GreenPower is committed to advancing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles by making them safe, affordable, durable, and easy to deploy and accelerate the use of electric school buses providing the safest and cleanest transportation vehicle for school children.

GreenPower will bring the award-winning Nano BEAST, a type A, all-electric school bus to the MarketSite. The Nano BEAST has the largest standard battery pack for a Type A school bus on the market today and a class leading range of up to 150 miles.

To view a live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

GreenPower's presence will also be promoted on Nasdaq's social channels:

Follow along on GreenPower's social channels at:

About GreenPower Motor Company
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Media and Investor Contacts:

Allie Potter, Skyya PR
allie@skyya.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-motor-to-ring-the-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell-on-tuesday-december-6-2022-301695167.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

