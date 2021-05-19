SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’061 -0.8%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 38’584 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

19.05.2021 01:21:00

GreenPower Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("Company"), announces the results of the Annual General and Special Meeting that was held today.

The shareholders elected all of management's director nominees being Mark Achtemichuk, Fraser Atkinson, Malcolm Clay, Cathy McLay, David Richardson and Brendan Riley.

The shareholders also approved the stock option plan and appointed Crowe MacKay LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing fiscal year.

Subsequent to the meeting, the Company granted an aggregate of 173,650 incentive stock options to employees of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. These stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CDN $19.62 per share, vest as to 25% four months after the grant date, 25% one year after the grant date, 25% two years after the grant date and 25% three years after the grant date.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis.  GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to  www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301294423.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

18.05.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Inflationsängste und Zinsfantasie - bleibt Gold gefragt?
18.05.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
18.05.21 Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV
18.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 4.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Index
18.05.21 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom gesucht
18.05.21 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell legen die Indices wieder zu. Der Dax konnte ein neues Rekordhoch markieren. Wie die Erwartungen für die nächsten Tage sind, und welche Einzeltitel grössere Kurssprünge aufweisen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Sonova #Vodafone #HomeDepot #Walmart #Cisco #Richemont

Marktupdate 18. Mai 21: Märkte wieder im Angriffsmodus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausverkauf am Kryptomarkt - Bitcoin fällt auf Dreimonatstief
Credit Suisse verliert offenbar Topmanager nach Archegos-Debakel - CS-Aktie schwächer
Meinungen gehen auseinander: Bitcoin eine Blase - oder weiteres Aufwärtspotenzial?
Barrick Gold-CEO Mark Bristow: Goldpreis wird durch "irrationales" Verhalten gestützt
Wall Street schlussendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün
Evolva-Aktie steigt: Evolva sichert sich weiteres Kapital
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gewinnt: Relief will Zulassungsantrag für ACER-001 in Europa noch 2021 stellen
Warren Buffett: Bidens Steuerpläne sind nicht zum Nachteil der Konsumenten
Trotz jüngstem Abwärtstrend: Tesla-Aktie könnte Fahrt in Richtung 1'000 US-Dollar aufnehmen
AstraZeneca-Aktie gesucht: Kombinierte Impfung von AstraZeneca und BioNTech ist hochwirksam

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit