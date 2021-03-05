SMI 10’608 -1.3%  SPI 13’311 -1.2%  Dow 31’496 1.9%  DAX 13’921 -1.0%  Euro 1.1094 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’670 -1.0%  Gold 1’701 0.1%  Bitcoin 45’658 1.2%  Dollar 0.9315 0.3%  Öl 69.6 3.4% 

05.03.2021 22:45:00

GreenPower Announces March Conference Schedule

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announces its investor conference roadshow schedule for March.

The GreenPower team will share insights on its business including its recent announcement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company, as well as mandates pertaining to all-electric school buses.

  • B Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference March 9-10, 2021
    Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)
    • 2:00 pm ETMarch 10, 2021 Corporate Presentation
  • Cowen – Mobility Disruption Conference March 10 – 12, 2021
    Mobility Disruption Conference | Cowen
  • Roth Capital Partners – 33rd Annual Conference, March 15 - 17, 2021
    Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference - Mar 15th to 17th, 2021 (meetmax.com)
  • Maxim – Emerging Growth Conference, March 17 - 19, 2021
    2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference | M-Vest (m-vest.com)
    • 1:00 pm ETMarch 18th, 2021 EV Panel
  • CUTRIC – Zero Emission Bus Technology & Transit Operations Conference March 29, 2021  ZEB Technology & Transit Operations Conference (cutric-crituc.org) 
    • 10:20am ET Fraser Atkinson – Electrified Autonomous Buses
    • 2:35pm ET Lisa McGhee – Newest Innovations in Battery Electric Bus Technologies

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.
GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis.  GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to  www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.  © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenpower-announces-march-conference-schedule-301241729.html

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:32 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:40 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
08:14 SMI-Anleger bleiben entspannt
07:38 Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV
06:53 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Kurzfristiger Abwärtstrend intakt
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
mehr

https://youtu.be/TnvL1q0cGIk

An dem Thema ESG kommt man im Moment im Finanzbereich nicht vorbei. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV, Dr. Andreas Zingg, Geschäftsleiter bei Vanguard Schweiz & Lichtenstein. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er die Komplexität des ESG Ansatzes, welche Arten von Screening angewendet werden können und warum Ratings durchaus als subjektiv erachtet werden können.

Sind ESG Investitionen die Zauberformel? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett verkauft seine Barrick Gold-Aktien - das könnten die Gründe sein
Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
BlackRock-Anleihenexperte rät: Hiervon sollten Anleger derzeit die Finger lassen
CS-Aktie verliert: Credit Suisse löst umstrittene Greensill-Fonds auf
Powell-Rede sorgt für Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen klar im Minus
UBS belohnt Mitarbeitende für gutes Geschäftsergebnis mit höheren Boni - Ex-CEO Ermotti hat 2020 mehr verdient als im Vorjahr
ams-Aktie in Rot: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit OSRAM in Kraft
SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Novartis unterzeichnet Abkommen mit CureVac zur COVID-19 Impfstoffherstellung - CureVac-Aktie fester
Euro durchbricht Marke von 1,11 Franken - Höchster Stand seit zweieinhalb Jahren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit