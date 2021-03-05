GreenPower Announces March Conference Schedule

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announces its investor conference roadshow schedule for March.

The GreenPower team will share insights on its business including its recent announcement with Forest River, a Berkshire Hathaway company, as well as mandates pertaining to all-electric school buses.

B Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference March 9-10, 2021

Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

2:00 pm ET March 10, 2021 Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation Cowen – Mobility Disruption Conference March 10 – 12, 2021

Mobility Disruption Conference | Cowen

– 12, 2021 Mobility Disruption Conference | Cowen Roth Capital Partners – 33 rd Annual Conference , March 15 - 17, 2021

Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference - Mar 15th to 17th, 2021 (meetmax.com)

, Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference - (meetmax.com) Maxim – Emerging Growth Conference, March 17 - 19, 2021

2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference | M-Vest (m-vest.com)

2021 Emerging Growth Virtual Conference | M-Vest (m-vest.com) 1:00 pm ET March 18th, 2021 EV Panel

EV Panel CUTRIC – Zero Emission Bus Technology & Transit Operations Conference March 29, 2021 ZEB Technology & Transit Operations Conference (cutric-crituc.org)

ZEB Technology & Transit Operations Conference (cutric-crituc.org) 10:20am ET Fraser Atkinson – Electrified Autonomous Buses

Fraser Atkinson – Electrified Autonomous Buses

2:35pm ET Lisa McGhee – Newest Innovations in Battery Electric Bus Technologies

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, GreenPower's business and operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on GreenPower's operations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "upon", "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict or are beyond GreenPower's control. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings (filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com ) could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Consequently, readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, these forward-looking statements relate to the date on which they are made. GreenPower disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2021 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

