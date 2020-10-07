07.10.2020 04:18:00

GreenLight VitalSign6 Advances Treatment of Mental Illness in Primary Care

DALLAS, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight VitalSign6 today announced the commercial availability of VitalSign6, a suite of software tools designed to measure for and treat in primary care settings depression, anxiety, substance use disorders, and other mental illnesses.

"The only way to reduce the prevalence of mental illness in our communities is to leverage our primary health care systems," said Phil Ritter, CEO, GreenLight VitalSign6. "VitalSign6 enables measurement-based care for mental illness and supports primary care clinicians in the treatment of these diseases. Research and data prove that better patient outcomes and lower overall health care costs are the results."

Features and benefits of VitalSign6 include:

  • Clinically validated screening tools for depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses, with encrypted storage of measurements on personal electronic devices or devices available at the point of care
  • Users-can send their information to health providers over secure blockchain technology
  • Clinical decision support tools that assist clinicians in the interpretation of measurements, diagnosis, and treatment
  • Full interoperability with electronic medical records (EMRs) of health systems that enable billing and clinic/enterprise-level performance metrics

The capabilities of VitalSign6 were developed by the Center for Depression Research and Clinical Care of UT Southwestern Medical School, under the leadership of Dr. Madhukar Trivedi. Over 60,000 persons in various community and primary care settings have been screened using VitalSign6, with a dramatic decrease in patients suffering repeat episodes of depression.

GreenLight Credentials' innovative blockchain technology has further enhanced VitalSign6 capabilities by enabling patients, clinicians, and health systems to store and share screening results privately and securely. "GreenLight ensures VitalSign6 is easily accessible to everyone and accelerates mental health screening and treatment," said Manoj Kutty, Chairman and CTO of GreenLight VitalSign6. GreenLight complies with the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standards, assuring interoperability with similarly compatible Electronic Medical Records (EMR) platforms.

GreenLight VitalSign6 is now available to health systems, clinics, educational institutions, and employers.

About GreenLight VitalSign6
GreenLight VitalSign6 is a Texas-based technology company providing innovative solutions to community and health delivery systems.

About GreenLight
GreenLight connects students, educators, and businesses by providing users ownership and control of their lifelong learning achievements, which can be instantly and securely shared between educational institutions, students, and employers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenlight-vitalsign6-advances-treatment-of-mental-illness-in-primary-care-301147266.html

SOURCE GreenLight Credentials

