08.01.2021 20:54:00

Greenhill Conference Call to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 4, 2021. 

Greenhill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Greenhill & Co., Inc.)

Greenhill will also host a related conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day (February 4, 2021), accessible via telephone and the internet.  Scott L. Bok, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will review the Firm's fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results and related matters.  Following the review, there will be a question and answer session. 

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing (888) 317-6003 (toll-free domestic) or (412) 317-6061 (international); passcode: 5507720.  Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins.  The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of Greenhill's website at www.greenhill.com.  There is no charge to access the call.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available for one month via telephone starting approximately one hour after the call ends.  The replay can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 (toll-free domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (international); passcode: 10151287.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally.  It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Contact: 

Patrick Suehnholz


Director of Investor Relations 


Greenhill & Co., Inc.


(212) 389-1800

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenhill-conference-call-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301203541.html

SOURCE Greenhill & Co., Inc.

