Greener School Buses Highlighted at Texas School Transportation Expo

DALLAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, the Propane Council of Texas partnered with its national counterpart, the Propane Education & Research Council, and attended the Texas Association of Pupil Transportation (TAPT) Expo & Conference in Dallas and educated school transportation officials from across the Lone Star State about the advantages of cleaner-burning propane-powered school buses.

Schools across the nation are turning to greener propane autogas to power their bus fleets. There are over 17,000 propane-powered school buses on our nation's roads, transporting nearly 1 million students daily and Texas is leading the way with over 3,000 propane school buses and growing.

Why are schools across the nation and Texas making the switch? For one, propane school buses are more environmentally friendly than diesel school buses. Diesel school bus emissions are known to irritate asthma and exacerbate breathing-related issues. A new, modern propane school bus may emit up to 90 percent less NOx, an ozone-forming greenhouse gas, than a new diesel school bus. Not only do propane school buses produce significantly less harmful emissions, but propane does not contaminate groundwater.

School districts operating propane school buses are saving up to 50% on fuel costs when compared to diesel. Propane motor fuel does not just cost less, but propane school buses have significantly less maintenance than a new clean diesel school bus, which equates to fewer expenses to the district.

With lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance expenses, and the decreasing cost of propane school buses, school districts can save and put money back where they need it most.

Cleaner air, greener communities, and helping a school district's bottom line, propane can do that.

To find out more about propane-powered school buses and to contact the Propane Council of Texas, visit FuelingTexas.com.

