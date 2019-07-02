02.07.2019 14:40:00

Greener School Buses Highlighted at Texas School Transportation Expo

DALLAS, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, the Propane Council of Texas partnered with its national counterpart, the Propane Education & Research Council, and attended the Texas Association of Pupil Transportation (TAPT) Expo & Conference in Dallas and educated school transportation officials from across the Lone Star State about the advantages of cleaner-burning propane-powered school buses.

Schools across the nation are turning to greener propane autogas to power their bus fleets. There are over 17,000 propane-powered school buses on our nation's roads, transporting nearly 1 million students daily and Texas is leading the way with over 3,000 propane school buses and growing.

Why are schools across the nation and Texas making the switch? For one, propane school buses are more environmentally friendly than diesel school buses. Diesel school bus emissions are known to irritate asthma and exacerbate breathing-related issues. A new, modern propane school bus may emit up to 90 percent less NOx, an ozone-forming greenhouse gas, than a new diesel school bus.  Not only do propane school buses produce significantly less harmful emissions, but propane does not contaminate groundwater.

School districts operating propane school buses are saving up to 50% on fuel costs when compared to diesel. Propane motor fuel does not just cost less, but propane school buses have significantly less maintenance than a new clean diesel school bus, which equates to fewer expenses to the district. 

With lower fuel costs, reduced maintenance expenses, and the decreasing cost of propane school buses, school districts can save and put money back where they need it most.

Cleaner air, greener communities, and helping a school district's bottom line, propane can do that.

To find out more about propane-powered school buses and to contact the Propane Council of Texas, visit FuelingTexas.com.

About the Propane Council of Texas
The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 dedicated to educating the public and the propane industry on safety and on the newest clean-burning propane technologies. ProCOT is the state entity that represents the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), which was authorized by the U.S. Congress with the passage of the Propane Education and Research Act (PERA) of 1996.

For more information:
Jackie Mason
Propane Council of Texas
(800) 325-7427
217416@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greener-school-buses-highlighted-at-texas-school-transportation-expo-300878982.html

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas

