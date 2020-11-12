SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’398 -0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’866 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9170 0.2%  Öl 43.7 -0.8% 

12.11.2020 00:26:00

Greenbrier to webcast presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) will be presenting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference to be held virtually.

The presentation will be webcast live, beginning at 11:00 am EST, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.  Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Greenbrier
Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in other geographies as opportunities arise. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,300 railcars and performs management services for 393,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301171415.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

