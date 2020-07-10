Greenbrier Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) ("Greenbrier"), a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

Achieved $1 billion liquidity target through combination of cash, borrowing capacity, and spending reductions. Liquidity consists of $735.3 million in cash and available borrowing capacity of $136.8 million ; lower capital expenditures of $50.0 million , reduced annualized selling and administrative expense of $30.0 million and reduced annualized overhead expense of $65.0 million .

liquidity target through combination of cash, borrowing capacity, and spending reductions. Liquidity consists of in cash and available borrowing capacity of ; lower capital expenditures of , reduced annualized selling and administrative expense of and reduced annualized overhead expense of . Generated operating cash flow in excess of $220.0 million in the quarter from decreases in working capital and robust syndication activity. This offset a working capital increase in the first six months of the year, resulting in nine months year-to-date operating cash flow of $89.0 million .

in the quarter from decreases in working capital and robust syndication activity. This offset a working capital increase in the first six months of the year, resulting in nine months year-to-date operating cash flow of . Diversified new railcar backlog as of May 31, 2020 was 26,700 units with an estimated value of $2.7 billion , including orders for 800 railcars valued at approximately $65.0 million received during the quarter.

was 26,700 units with an estimated value of , including orders for 800 railcars valued at approximately received during the quarter. Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $27.8 million , or $0.83 per diluted share, on revenue of $762.6 million . Net earnings include a $2.5 million , net of tax, ( $0.08 per share) of integration related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition and $4.8 million , net of tax, ( $0.14 per share) of severance expenses.

, or per diluted share, on revenue of . Net earnings include a , net of tax, ( per share) of integration related expenses from the American Railcar Industries (ARI) acquisition and , net of tax, ( per share) of severance expenses. Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier for the quarter were $35.1 million , or $1.05 per diluted share, excluding $7.3 million , net of tax, ( $0.22 per share) of integration and severance expenses.

, or per diluted share, excluding , net of tax, ( per share) of integration and severance expenses. Effective tax rate of 41.2% in the quarter reflects unfavorable discrete items impacted by exchange rate volatility.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $99.9 million , or 13.1% of revenue.

, or 13.1% of revenue. Board declares a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable on August 19, 2020 to shareholders as of July 29, 2020 .

William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO commented, "Greenbrier delivered strong operational results in the quarter while maintaining a constant focus on the safety and health of our employees through the pandemic and its related economic shocks. Third quarter performance reflects our near-term priorities of keeping our factories operating under essential industry status, significantly increasing liquidity and adjusting our capacity to align with our evolving demand expectations. Entering the fiscal fourth quarter Greenbrier's cash position was $735.3 million. As we increased cash, our net debt decreased by over $190 million, the lowest level in four quarters. We have taken difficult measures required to achieve our liquidity and cost reduction targets. Greenbrier is exceptionally well-positioned to compete and succeed during this weaker period in the economy and our core markets."

Business Update & Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has crystalized Greenbrier's strategy for the balance of fiscal 2020 and into fiscal 2021. Most importantly, we are protecting our employees from its spread within the work environment. Since forming an incident response team to address the then-emerging crisis in late February, we have worked diligently to protect employees from the spread of COVID-19 while working in Greenbrier facilities. To date, a small fraction of our total workforce of over 13,000 employees have tested positive. We are very pleased that all affected employees have or are expected to recover. Community spread of COVID-19 has increased in recent weeks in many areas where we operate, requiring additional vigilance and employee communications. We are working toward maintaining a low incident rate of COVID-19 among our employees by remaining focused on their health and enhancing the preventative and remedial actions of the rapid response teams across the company.

We are also preserving the near-term and longer-term financial health of Greenbrier in response to the economic consequences of the pandemic. Maintaining cash flow and liquidity are essential components of Greenbrier's current operating strategy. We have addressed our cost structure by reducing operating expenses and capital expenditures. Selling and administrative expenses for the quarter were $49 million and we expect further reductions in the fourth fiscal quarter. We have also executed a temporary restructuring of the GIMSA joint venture to improve profitability and cash flow for the partners. Depending on production scheduling, this restructuring alone could provide over $40 million of cash to Greenbrier through the first half of fiscal 2021 with an accompanying boost to earnings.

Greenbrier continues its manufacturing rationalization programs across our North American production network in response to current levels of demand. In the first three quarters of the year, we closed 11 rail productions lines and continue adjusting capacity to align with the demand outlook. As a result of these actions, total employment in North America has been reduced by about 40%, or about 5,300 employees, including both staff and production employees at the end of the third quarter. Despite these pressures, Greenbrier's Manufacturing business delivered a total of 5,900 units in the quarter. Based on current backlog, we are left with minimal open production capacity for the remainder of both the fiscal and the calendar year.

Over the past 18 months, Greenbrier has accomplished many strategic objectives, including the acquisition of the manufacturing business of ARI, the largest in our history. These initiatives have produced a strong franchise, highlighted by industry leadership, product and geographic diversity. While the rail sector globally has been weaker recently than normal, it is an important and vitally strategic industry to all economies worldwide. We expect its recovery will be a leading indicator of the broader economic recovery, post-pandemic. Greenbrier is focused on the safety of our employees, generating strong cash flow to maintain liquidity, and sizing our business to fit the lower demand environment. Achieving these priorities will ensure Greenbrier emerges strongly from today's challenges.

Financial Summary



Q3 FY20 Q2 FY20 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Revenue $762.6M $623.8M Higher deliveries reflecting increased syndication activity Gross margin 14.1% 13.8% Higher Leasing & Services gross margin % and strong Manufacturing gross margin dollars due to increased syndication activity Selling and administrative $49.5M $54.6M Reduced employee-related and travel & entertainment expenses from cost reduction initiatives partially offset by $1.8 million of severance expense Interest and foreign exchange $7.6M $12.6M Higher foreign exchange gain partially offset by higher interest expense due to precautionary borrowing on revolving facility Adjusted EBITDA $99.9M $71.6M Increased operating earnings Effective tax rate 41.2% 28.9% Higher quarterly rate reflects foreign currency discrete items Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest $8.1M $6.4M Increased deliveries from GIMSA JV partially offset by temporarily amended partnership agreement Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $35.1M(1) $15.3M(2) Increased operating earnings reflecting higher deliveries and lower selling & administrative expense Adjusted diluted EPS $1.05(1) $0.46(2)







(1) Excludes expense of $2.5 million ($0.08 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses, and $4.8 million ($0.14 per share), net of tax, associated with severance expenses. (2) Excludes expense of $1.7 million ($0.05 per share), net of tax, associated with ARI integration related expenses.

Segment Summary



Q3 FY20 Q2 FY20 Sequential Comparison – Main Drivers Manufacturing Revenue $653.0M $489.9M Higher deliveries primarily from strong syndication activity Gross margin 13.8% 13.8% Increased syndication activity generates higher gross margin partially offset by $4.5 million of severance expense Operating margin (1) 10.5% 9.4%

Deliveries (2) 5,400 3,700 Increase primarily reflects higher syndication activity Wheels, Repair & Parts Revenue $82.0M $91.2M Reduced volume of wheelsets and parts Gross margin 8.6% 7.5% Improved repair network operating efficiencies Operating margin (1) 4.6% 3.6%

Leasing & Services Revenue $27.5M $42.7M Prior quarter reflected higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications; Activity is opportunistic and non-linear Gross margin 37.4% 27.8% Prior quarter reflected higher volume of externally sourced railcar syndications that are dilutive to gross margin but generate earnings and positive cash flow in short holding periods Operating margin (1) (3) 43.0% 30.0%







(1) See supplemental segment information on page 11 for additional information. (2) Excludes Brazil deliveries which are not consolidated into manufacturing revenue and margins. (3) Includes Net gain on disposition of equipment, which is excluded from gross margin.

Conference Call

Greenbrier will host a teleconference to discuss its third quarter 2020 results. In conjunction with this news release, Greenbrier has posted a supplemental earnings presentation to our website.

Teleconference details are as follows:

July 10, 2020

8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time

Phone: 1-630-395-0143, Password: "Greenbrier"

Real-time Audio Access: ("Newsroom" at http://www.gbrx.com)

Please access the site 10 minutes prior to the start time.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit. Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 8,800 railcars and performs management services for 391,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)



May 31, 2020 February 29, 2020 November 30, 2019 August 31, 2019 May 31, 2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 735,258 $ 169,899 $ 253,602 $ 329,684 $ 359,625 Restricted cash 8,704 8,569 8,648 8,803 21,471 Accounts receivable, net 261,629 326,229 313,786 373,383 330,385 Inventories 675,442 709,115 733,806 664,693 592,099 Leased railcars for syndication 136,144 255,073 135,319 182,269 130,489 Equipment on operating leases, net 355,841 385,974 396,187 366,688 376,241 Property, plant and equipment, net 719,155 723,326 730,730 717,973 478,502 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 75,508 79,082 85,141 91,818 53,036 Intangibles and other assets, net 181,315 160,709 162,089 125,379 97,022 Goodwill 130,035 129,684 129,468 129,947 74,318

$ 3,279,031 $ 2,974,660 $ 2,948,776 $ 2,990,637 $ 2,513,188











Liabilities and Equity









Revolving notes $ 416,535 $ 37,196 $ 29,502 $ 27,115 $ 25,952 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 488,969 499,898 527,789 568,360 473,106 Deferred income taxes 4,354 9,173 9,417 13,946 12,089 Deferred revenue 63,536 70,869 59,657 85,070 76,170 Notes payable, net 806,919 811,860 817,830 822,885 483,918











Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 30,611 30,782 31,723 31,564 24,722











Total equity - Greenbrier 1,291,221 1,286,472 1,281,808 1,276,730 1,262,315 Noncontrolling interest 176,886 201,410 191,050 164,967 154,916 Total equity 1,468,107 1,487,882 1,472,858 1,441,697 1,417,231

$ 3,279,031 $ 2,947,660 $ 2,948,776 $ 2,990,637 $ 2,513,188

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended May 31, Nine Months Ended May 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue















Manufacturing $ 653,007

$ 681,588

$ 1,800,317

$ 1,629,396

Wheels, Repair & Parts 82,024

124,980

259,857

358,801

Leasing & Services 27,526

49,584

95,590

131,149



762,557

856,152

2,155,764

2,119,346

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 562,793

590,788

1,567,014

1,451,589

Wheels, Repair & Parts 75,001

119,821

241,266

339,254

Leasing & Services 17,232

38,971

61,428

95,554



655,026

749,580

1,869,708

1,886,397



















Margin 107,531

106,572

286,056

232,949



















Selling and administrative expense 49,494

54,377

158,455

152,701

Goodwill impairment -

10,025

-

10,025

Net gain on disposition of equipment (8,775)

(11,019)

(19,431)

(37,474)

Earnings from operations 66,812

53,189

147,032

107,697



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 7,562

9,770

33,023

23,411

Earnings before income taxes and earnings (loss) fromunconsolidated affiliates 59,250

43,419

114,009

84,286

Income tax expense (24,421)

(13,008)

(37,878)

(24,391)

Earnings before earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 34,829

30,411

76,131

59,895

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 1,040

(4,564)

3,764

(4,883)

Net earnings 35,869

25,847

79,895

55,012

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (8,097)

(10,599)

(30,825)

(19,043)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 27,772

$ 15,248

$ 49,070

$ 35,969



















Basic earnings per common share: $ 0.85

$ 0.47

$ 1.50

$ 1.10



















Diluted earnings per common share: $ 0.83

$ 0.46

$ 1.47

$ 1.08



















Weighted average common shares:















Basic 32,690

32,603

32,660

32,623

Diluted 33,478

33,183

33,414

33,161



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.27

$ 0.25

$ 0.79

$ 0.75



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands, unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

May 31,





2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities













Net earnings

$ 79,895

$ 55,012

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Deferred income taxes



(11,450)



(20,478)

Depreciation and amortization



82,452



60,833

Net gain on disposition of equipment



(19,431)



(37,474)

Accretion of debt discount



4,102



3,268

Stock based compensation expense



8,265



10,792

Goodwill impairment



-



10,025

Noncontrolling interest adjustments



2,826



7,322

Other



568



1,916

Decrease (increase) in assets:













Accounts receivable, net



110,431



27,926

Inventories



12,555



(169,813)

Leased railcars for syndication



(38,826)



(43,796)

Other assets



(59,212)



(2,525)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(77,243)



30,581

Deferred revenue



(5,900)



(27,712)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



89,032



(94,123)

Cash flows from investing activities













Proceeds from sales of assets



78,521



100,730

Capital expenditures



(55,326)



(149,945)

Investment in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates



(1,500)



(11,393)

Cash distribution from unconsolidated affiliates and other



11,273



1,986

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



32,968



(58,622)

Cash flows from financing activities













Net change in revolving notes with maturities of 90 days or less



214,932



(1,882)

Proceeds from revolving notes with maturities longer than 90 days



175,000



-

Proceeds from issuance of notes payable



-



225,000

Repayments of notes payable



(24,002)



(179,803)

Debt issuance costs



-



(2,974)

Dividends



(26,344)



(25,072)

Cash distribution to joint venture partner



(36,152)



(11,715)

Tax payments for net share settlement of restricted stock



(2,266)



(6,321)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



301,168



(2,767)

Effect of exchange rate changes



(17,693)



(2,866)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



405,475



(158,378)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash













Beginning of period



338,487



539,474

End of period

$ 743,962

$ 381,096

Balance Sheet Reconciliation













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 735,258

$ 359,625

Restricted cash



8,704



21,471

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as presented above

$ 743,962

$ 381,096



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, excluding backlog and delivery units, unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2020

February 29,

2020 Net earnings $ 35,869

$ 20,015 Interest and foreign exchange 7,562

12,609 Income tax expense 24,421

7,463 Depreciation and amortization 23,114

30,003 Severance expense 6,341

- ARI integration related costs 2,545

1,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 99,852

$ 71,625







Three Months Ended May 31, 2020 Backlog Activity (units) (1)





Beginning backlog 30,800 Orders received 800 Production held as Leased railcars for syndication (600) Production sold directly to third parties (4,300) Ending backlog 26,700



Delivery Information (units) (1)

Production sold directly to third parties 4,300 Sales of Leased railcars for syndication 1,600 Total deliveries 5,900





(1) Includes Greenbrier-Maxion, our Brazilian railcar manufacturer, which is accounted for under the equity method

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2020 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Total



















Revenue















Manufacturing $ 657,367

$ 489,943

$ 653,007

$ 1,800,317

Wheels, Repair & Parts 86,608

91,225

82,024

259,857

Leasing & Services 25,384

42,680

27,526

95,590



769,359

623,848

762,557

2,155,764

Cost of revenue















Manufacturing 581,912

422,309

562,793

1,567,014

Wheels, Repair & Parts 81,892

84,373

75,001

241,266

Leasing & Services 13,366

30,830

17,232

61,428



677,170

537,512

655,026

1,869,708



















Margin 92,189

86,336

107,531

286,056



















Selling and administrative expense 54,364

54,597

49,494

158,455

Net gain on disposition of equipment (3,959)

(6,697)

(8,775)

(19,431)

Earnings from operations 41,784

38,436

66,812

147,032



















Other costs















Interest and foreign exchange 12,852

12,609

7,562

33,023

Earnings before income tax and earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 28,932

25,827

59,250

114,009

Income tax expense (5,994)

(7,463)

(24,421)

(37,878)

Earnings before earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 22,938

18,364

34,829

76,131

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 1,073

1,651

1,040

3,764



















Net earnings 24,011

20,015

35,869

79,895

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,342)

(6,386)

(8,097)

(30,825)



















Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 7,669

$ 13,629

$ 27,772

$ 49,070



















Basic earnings per common share(1) $ 0.24

$ 0.42

$ 0.85

$ 1.50



















Diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.23

$ 0.41

$ 0.83

$ 1.47



















Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

$ 0.27

$ 0.79







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Operating Results by Quarter for 2019 are as follows:



First

Second

Third

Fourth

Total























Revenue



















Manufacturing $ 471,789

$ 476,019

$ 681,588

$ 802,103

$ 2,431,499

Wheels, Repair & Parts 108,543

125,278

124,980

85,701

444,502

Leasing & Services 24,191

57,374

49,584

26,441

157,590



604,523

658,671

856,152

914,245

3,033,591

Cost of revenue



















Manufacturing 417,805

442,996

590,788

686,036

2,137,625

Wheels, Repair & Parts 100,978

118,455

119,821

81,636

420,890

Leasing & Services 13,207

43,376

38,971

13,036

108,590



531,990

604,827

749,580

780,708

2,667,105























Margin 72,533

53,844

106,572

133,537

366,486























Selling and administrative expense 50,432

47,892

54,377

60,607

213,308

Net gain on disposition of equipment (14,353)

(12,102)

(11,019)

(3,489)

(40,963)

Goodwill impairment -

-

10,025

-

10,025

Earnings from operations 36,454

18,054

53,189

76,419

184,116























Other costs



















Interest and foreign exchange 4,404

9,237

9,770

7,501

30,912

Earnings before income tax and earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 32,050

8,817

43,419

68,918

153,204

Income tax expense (9,135)

(2,248)

(13,008)

(17,197)

(41,588)

Earnings before earnings (loss) fromunconsolidated affiliates 22,915

6,569

30,411

51,721

111,616

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 467

(786)

(4,564)

(922)

(5,805)























Net earnings 23,382

5,783

25,847

50,799

105,811

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,426)

(3,018)

(10,599)

(15,692)

(34,735)























Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 17,956

$ 2,765

$ 15,248

$ 35,107

$ 71,076























Basic earnings per common share(1) $ 0.55

$ 0.08

$ 0.47

$ 1.08

$ 2.18























Diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.54

$ 0.08

$ 0.46

$ 1.06

$ 2.14























Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

$ 1.00







(1) Quarterly amounts may not total to the year to date amount as each period is calculated discretely. Diluted EPS is calculated by including the dilutive effect, using the treasury stock method, associated with shares underlying the 2.875% Convertible notes, 2.25% Convertible notes, restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and performance based restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved.

THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, unaudited)

Segment Information

Three months ended May 31, 2020:







































Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 653,007

$ 1,151

$ 654,158

$ 68,445

$ 95

$ 68,540

Wheels, Repair & Parts 82,024

1,527

83,551

3,785

(393)

3,392

Leasing & Services 27,526

14,841

42,367

11,837

14,454

26,291

Eliminations -

(17,519)

(17,519)

-

(14,156)

(14,156)

Corporate -

-

-

(17,255)

-

(17,255)



$ 762,557

$ -

$ 762,557

$ 66,812

$ -

$ 66,812



Three months ended February 29, 2020:







































Revenue

Earnings (loss) from operations



External

Intersegment

Total

External

Intersegment

Total

Manufacturing $ 489,943

$ 21

$ 489,964

$ 46,105

$ 1

$ 46,106

Wheels, Repair & Parts 91,225

5,133

96,358

3,320

(168)

3,152

Leasing & Services 42,680

15,240

57,920

12,793

14,384

27,177

Eliminations -

(20,394)

(20,394)

-

(14,217)

(14,217)

Corporate -

-

-

(23,782)

-

(23,782)



$ 623,848

$ -

$ 623,848

$ 38,436

$ -

$ 38,436









Total assets







May 31, 2020

February 29,

2020

Manufacturing $ 1,441,052

$ 1,535,118

Wheels, Repair & Parts 296,888

314,069

Leasing & Services 777,523

897,745

Unallocated 763,568

200,728



$ 3,279,031

$ 2,947,660



THE GREENBRIER COMPANIES, INC. Supplemental Information (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Reconciliation of common shares outstanding

The shares used in the computation of the Company's basic and diluted earnings per common share are reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2020 February 29, 2020 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding (1) 32,690 32,661 Dilutive effect of convertible notes (2) - - Dilutive effect of restricted stock units (3) 788 821 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 33,478 33,482



















(1) Restricted stock grants and restricted stock units that are considered participating securities, including some grants subject to certain performance criteria, are included in weighted average basic common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position. (2) The dilutive effect of the 2.875% Convertible notes issued in February 2017 and the 2.25% Convertible notes issued in July 2019 were excluded for the periods in which they were outstanding as the average stock price was less than the applicable conversion price and therefore was anti-dilutive. (3) Restricted stock units that are not considered participating securities and restricted stock units subject to performance criteria, for which actual levels of performance above target have been achieved, are included in weighted average diluted common shares outstanding when the Company is in a net earnings position.

Reconciliation of Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier to Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2020

February 29,

2020 Net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 27,772

$ 13,629 ARI integration related costs, net of tax (1) 2,539

1,665 Severance expense, net of tax (2) 4,803

- Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier $ 35,114

$ 15,294





(1) Net of tax of $813 and $677, respectively. (2) Net of tax of $1,538.

Reconciliation of Diluted earnings per share to Adjusted diluted earnings per share





Three Months Ended



May 31, 2020

February 29,

2020 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.83

$ 0.41 ARI integration related costs, net of tax

0.08

0.05 Severance expense, net of tax

0.14

- Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.05

$ 0.46

"SAFE HARBOR" STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not purely statements of historical fact. Greenbrier uses words, and variations of words, such as "achieve," "allow," "believe," "bolster," "continue," "estimates," "exceed," "is," "maintain," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "succeed," "support," "target," "will," "can," "well-positioned," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about future liquidity; positioning to compete and succeed; targeting available capital; as well as other information regarding future performance and strategies and appear throughout this press release including in the headlines and the sections "Third Quarter Highlights" and "Business Update." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the governmental reaction to COVID-19 and the related significant global decline in general economic activity having a materially negative impact on our business, liquidity and financial position, results of operations, stock price, and our ability to convert backlog to revenue; our inability to increase our liquidity and borrowing base as we anticipate or being delayed in doing so; inability to implement cost savings in the amounts or timelines that we have planned; the cyclical nature of our business, economic downturns and a rising interest rate environment; changes in our product mix due to shifts in demand or fluctuations in commodity and energy prices; a decline in performance or demand of the rail freight industry; an oversupply or increase in efficiency in the rail freight industry; difficulty integrating acquired businesses or joint ventures; inability to convert backlog to future revenues; risks related to our operations outside of the U.S., including anti-bribery violations; governmental policy changes impacting international trade and corporate tax; the loss of or reduction of business from one or more of our limited number of customers; inability to lease railcars at satisfactory rates, or realize expected residual values on sale of railcars at the end of a lease; shortages of skilled labor, increased labor costs, or failure to maintain good relations with our workforce; equipment failures, technological failures, costs and inefficiencies associated with changing of production lines, or transfer of production between facilities; inability to compete successfully; suitable joint ventures, acquisition opportunities and new business endeavors may not be identified or concluded; inability to complete capital expenditure projects efficiently, or to cause capital expenditure projects to operate as anticipated; inability to design or manufacture products or technologies, or to achieve timely certification or market acceptance of new products or technologies; unsuccessful relationships with our joint venture partners; environmental liabilities, including the Portland Harbor Superfund Site; the timing of our asset sales and related revenue recognition may result in comparisons between fiscal periods not being accurate indicators of future performance; attrition within our management team or unsuccessful succession planning for members of our senior management team and other key employees who are at or nearing retirement age; changes in the credit markets and the financial services industry; volatility in the global financial markets; our actual results differing from our announced expectations; fluctuations in the availability and price of energy, freight transportation, steel and other raw materials; inability to procure specialty components or services on commercially reasonable terms or on a timely basis from a limited number of suppliers; our existing indebtedness may limit our ability to borrow additional amounts in the future, may expose us to increasing interest rates, and may expose us to a material adverse effect on our business if we are unable to service our debt or obtain additional financing; train derailments or other accidents or claims; changes in or failure to comply with legal and regulatory requirements; an adverse outcome in any pending or future litigation or investigation; potential misconduct by employees; labor strikes or work stoppages; the volatility of our stock price; dilution to investors resulting from raising additional capital or due to other reasons; product and service warranty claims; misuse of our products by third parties; write-downs of goodwill or intangibles in future periods; conversion at our option of our outstanding convertible notes resulting in dilution to our then-current stockholders; as a holding company with no operations, our reliance on our subsidiaries and joint ventures and their ability to make distributions to us; our governing documents, the terms of our convertible notes, and Oregon law could make a change of control or acquisition of our business by a third party difficult; the discretion of our Board of Directors to pay or not pay dividends on our common stock; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inability to raise additional capital to operate our business and achieve our business objectives; shareholder activism could cause us to incur significance expense, impact our stock price, and hinder execution of our business strategy; cybersecurity risks; updates or changes to our information technology systems resulting in problems; inability to protect our intellectual property and prevent its improper use by third parties; claims by third parties that our products or services infringe their intellectual property rights; liability for physical damage, business interruption or product liability claims that exceed our insurance coverage; inability to procure adequate insurance on a cost-effective basis; changes in accounting standards or inaccurate estimates or assumptions in the application of accounting policies; fires, natural disasters, severe weather conditions or public health crises; unusual weather conditions which reduce demand for our wheel-related parts and repair services; business, regulatory, and legal developments regarding climate change which may affect the demand for our products or the ability of our critical suppliers to meet our needs; repercussions from terrorist activities or armed conflict; unanticipated changes in our tax provisions or exposure to additional income tax liabilities; the inability of certain of our customers to utilize tax benefits or tax credits; and suspension or termination of our share repurchase program. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could cause our results to differ from our forward-looking statements is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q filings. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date hereof.

Adjusted Financial Metric Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS are not financial measures under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These metrics are performance measurement tools used by rail supply companies and Greenbrier. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as a substitute for other financial statement data determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these metrics are not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, the measures presented may differ from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net earnings before Interest and foreign exchange, Income tax expense, Depreciation and amortization and excluding the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information as it excludes the impact of financing, foreign exchange, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall operating performance of a company's core business. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to Greenbrier and Adjusted diluted EPS excludes the impact associated with items we do not believe are indicative of our core business or which affect comparability. We believe this assists in comparing our performance across reporting periods.

