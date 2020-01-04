04.01.2020 00:03:00

Greenbrier announces webcast of Annual Shareholders Meeting

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its annual meeting of shareholders live over the Internet on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PST.

What: The Greenbrier Companies' Annual Shareholders Meeting webcast

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. PST

Listeners can access the call from the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and related transportation industries in North America. Through unconsolidated joint ventures, we produce industrial and rail castings, tank heads and other components. Greenbrier owns a lease fleet of 9,300 railcars and performs management services for 385,000 railcars. Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-of-annual-shareholders-meeting-300981073.html

SOURCE The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

03.01.20
Brent-Öl – Ausbruch aus der Range
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie rettet sich ins Plus
Tesla-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen im Schlussquartal
SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
Sunrise-Führungsspitze tritt nach geplatztem UPC-Kauf ab - Aktie im Plus
TKB-Aktie steigt: Thurgauer Kantonalbank schafft Ränge ab
Wachsender Konkurrenzdruck: Wie lang dominiert Tesla noch den US-Markt?
KW 1: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Swiss und Lufthansa im Mittelfeld - Sicherste Airlines der Welt
US-Angriff im Irak: Dollar steigt zu Euro und Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresauftakt behauptet -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- US-Börsen schwächer -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex wies einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Am Freitag notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;