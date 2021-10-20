SMI 11’943 -0.2%  SPI 15’406 -0.2%  Dow 35’457 0.6%  DAX 15’516 0.3%  Euro 1.0736 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’167 0.4%  Gold 1’770 0.3%  Bitcoin 59’092 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9231 0.0%  Öl 85.1 1.1% 
20.10.2021 00:49:00

Greenbrier announces webcast and conference call of quarterly financial results

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2021, live, either over the Internet or via dial in.

What: The Greenbrier Companies Q4 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. PDT

Listeners can access the webcast at the Greenbrier website at www.gbrx.com.  To register for or access the webcast, click on the announcement shown on the home page of the Greenbrier website.  The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

Alternatively, dial-in numbers for the Conference Call are 1-888-317-6003 and 1-412-317-6061 for international callers; the entry number is "1560183" Please call in 10-15 minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

About Greenbrier

Greenbrier, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. Greenbrier designs, builds and markets freight railcars and marine barges in North America. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland, Romania and Turkey that serves customers across Europe and in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Greenbrier builds freight railcars and rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. We are a leading provider of freight railcar wheel services, parts, repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through our wheels, repair & parts business unit.  Greenbrier manages 445,000 railcars and offers railcar management, regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads and other railcars owners in North America. GBX Leasing (GBXL) is a special purpose subsidiary that owns and manages a portfolio of leased railcars that originate primarily from Greenbrier's manufacturing operations. Together, GBXL and Greenbrier own a lease fleet of nearly 12,500 railcars.  Learn more about Greenbrier at www.gbrx.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenbrier-announces-webcast-and-conference-call-of-quarterly-financial-results-301404048.html

SOURCE Greenbrier Companies, Inc.

