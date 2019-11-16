Greenberg Traurig's Ronald Green Appointed to UTHealth Development Board

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ronald C. Green, shareholder in the Houston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been appointed to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) Development Board.

The UTHealth Development Board consists of over 160 community leaders who have committed to advancing the mission and vision of the institution by increasing public awareness and philanthropic support. As a board member, Green will help support this cause and share his knowledge to further guide health care professionals and advance research. Green will also work to identify and secure philanthropic support from individuals, foundations, and corporations and to strengthen the organization's relationship within the community.

"The UTHealth system has a great future ahead of itself and I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to serve on their Development Board," Green said. "Knowing that my fellow peers bestowed and entrusted me with this honor, means a great deal and I will work tirelessly during my term."

Green focuses his practice on public finance, P3 projects, government law and policy, corporate governance and compliance, white collar criminal defense, financial crimes, health care fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud, and special investigations and has deep first-chair trial experience in federal and state courts. His broad background in government finance, auditing, and government policy, along with his civil and white collar litigation experience, provide him with vast insight into the needs of clients.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig and part of its history. With more than 125 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter:@GT_Law.

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig