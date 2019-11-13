Greenberg Traurig's Marcella Ducca to Present at the 2019 DRI Asbestos Medicine Seminar

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shareholder Marcella C. Ducca of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at the Defense Research Institute's (DRI) 2019 Asbestos Medicine Seminar, Nov. 14-15 in Boston. The event brings together experts in the science and medicine of asbestos, and experienced litigators to discuss recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings, changes in litigation, and the latest development in asbestos and talc medicine, toxicology, and epidemiology.

Ducca, co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Products Liability Litigation Group, will speak on a panel titled "The Collision of Causation Standards, Discovery, and Expert Testimony," which will address rulings on the admissibility of expert testimony and different methods used to challenge the use of expert witnesses. The panel will take place on Nov. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

Ducca focuses her practice on the representation and defense of product liability litigation and defense of manufacturers, with an emphasis on Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation. She was named a "Product Liability Rising Star" by Law360 in 2018 and featured in the American Bar Association's "On the Rise: Top 40 Young Lawyers" in 2017. Super Lawyers magazine selected Ducca as a Georgia Super Lawyers "Rising Star" for 2013-2018.

According to its website, DRI is the leading international organization of defense attorneys and in-house counsel. DRI provides educational resources and tools for over 20,000 attorneys and hosts 29 substantive committees whose focus is to develop ongoing and critical dialogue about areas of practice.

