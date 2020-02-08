Greenberg Traurig's Kemal Hawa Presents at 2020 Finvest Global Summit in Zurich

ZURICH, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kemal Hawa, a shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will present at the 2020 Finvest Global Summit on Feb. 13, 2020, at The Dolder Grand in Zurich, Switzerland. Hawa will chair the panel entitled "Infrastructure funds: Current fibre infrastructure will not be able to cope with massive data growth."

The panel will discuss the current and future drivers for investment in the global communications infrastructure space, and will be comprised of some of the leading voices in the international investment community, including Dr. Dmitriy Antropov, SVP Private Infrastructure, Partners Group; Giovanni Della Pesca, SVP, Macquarie Capital; and Chris Hogg, Investment Director, Amber Infrastructure Partners.

Greenberg Traurig is the exclusive legal sponsor of the Finvest Summit, which is a global flagship summit for finance, investment and site selection executives, location agencies, property specialists, and professional and legal intermediaries across the data center, cloud and edge computing sectors.

The ceremony for the Data Economy Finvest Global Awards will take place at the conference, with the winners being announced on Feb. 13. Greenberg Traurig has been shortlisted for two awards, including Law Firm of the Year Award and M&A of the Year Award.

Hawa focuses his practice on corporate and securities law and transactions, with an emphasis on the telecommunications, media and technology industries, domestically and internationally. Hawa assists clients with the negotiation of transactions in the cloud computing space, including the negotiation of data center and colocation leases, globally. Hawa also has extensive experience in the negotiation of network infrastructure transactions, including submarine cable system consortium and private subsea cable deals, terrestrial fiber optic network transactions, and transactions involving antenna towers.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Greenberg Traurig has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

