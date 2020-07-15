15.07.2020 20:00:00

Greenberg Traurig's Carl Fornaris Joins IAGA Webinar on Assessing Financial Crimes Risk

MIAMI, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholder Carl A. Fornaris will speak on the International Association of Gaming Advisors (IAGA) "Best Practices webinar," on Wednesday, July 22. Speakers include gaming industry leaders, legal professionals, and consultants.

Fornaris will speak on the panel titled, "Assessing Financial Crimes Risk Against Recent Regulatory and Environmental Changes." Panelists will explore the trends in how patrons transact with casinos, sportsbooks, and other gaming companies both physically and in the digital environment and how this can affect assessing financial crimes risk and addressing controls in place to mitigate risk. Topics to be covered include KYC measures both from a digital and brick & mortar standpoint, trends related to fraud and money laundering schemes in the current environment as well as regulatory expectations from a global perspective in maintaining a current risk assessment for your AML program.

Fornaris is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Financial Regulatory and Compliance Practice, based in the firm's Miami office. With 27 years of legal experience, he advises a broad range of financial services firms, banks and their holding companies, money services businesses, investment advisers, securities broker dealers, gaming firms, Fintechs, cryptocurrency firms and other institutions – on all aspects of their business. These include formation and licensing, capital-raising transactions, acquisitions and divestitures, USA PATRIOT Act/BSA/AML compliance and OFAC sanctions programs, cryptocurrency regulation, mobile money and FinTech, federal and state agency enforcement proceedings, Dodd-Frank Act compliance and COVID-19/CARES Act economic stimulus program advice (ranging from Small Business Administration PPP loans to Federal Reserve Main Street program loans). Throughout his career, Fornaris has counseled clients in their dealings with the Federal Reserve, OCC, FDIC, FinCEN, SEC, FINRA, Florida Office of Financial Regulation, New York Department of Financial Services and other state supervisory authorities.

Greenberg Traurig is a sponsor of IAGA events. To register for this event, please visit here.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig

