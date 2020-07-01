Greenberg Traurig's Brandilyn Dumas Named to New York Law Journal's 2020 Rising Stars List

NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandilyn Dumas, a Real Estate Shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's New York office, has been named to New York Law Journal's (NYLJ) Rising Star list. According to the NYLJ, the Rising Stars awards recognize the region's most promising lawyers 40 and younger by the date of submission.

Dumas focuses her practice on commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, financing, joint ventures, and development, with respect to a variety of assets, including shopping centers, office buildings, hotels and resorts, multi-use developments, industrial properties, and multi-family developments.

Dumas is a leader within Greenberg Traurig and her community. She is a member of Greenberg Traurig's African-American affinity network and served as one of two assigning attorneys for the firm's largest summer associate program. Her dedication to raising the next generation remains central to her external activities, as a board member for the Harlem Link Charter School, a selection panelist for NYU Law School's AnBryce Scholarship program, and a trustee for the Winchester Thurston School.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.

