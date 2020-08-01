Greenberg Traurig Tampa Adds Associate Christopher R. White

TAMPA, Fla., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. has added Christopher R. White as an associate in the firm's Litigation Practice.

White focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and internal investigations. He previously worked as a fellow at the Public Interest Law Initiative, Alliance for the Great Lakes and as an Employment Law Extern at the Environmental Protection Agency. While in the Chicago office Kirkland & Ellis, he represented national clients in major antitrust cases, international private equity firms in the acquisition of numerous companies both domestically and abroad, and represented C-suite executives of public traded companies in major SEC investigations.

White received his J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law where he was the Managing Editor of Northwestern University Law Review and a John Henry Wigmore Scholar, and his B.A., with highest honors, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"We are proud of the important recognition that our Tampa Litigation Practice has received and look forward to Chris playing a key role as part of our team," said David B. Weinstein, managing shareholder of Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office and chair of the firm's national Environmental & Toxic Torts Litigation Practice. "Bringing in young talent like Chris with a proven track record of success is part of our commitment to strategically expanding our presence in the Tampa market and providing our clients with the top level of legal services."

White is also active in the Tampa community, where he has been a member of Tampa Connection and was recently appointed to serve a three-year term on the organization's board of directors. Tampa Connection is a local organization that is committed to building Tampa Bay's future leaders with programming that emphasizes leadership development, networking skills, and professionalism.

About Greenberg Traurig's Tampa Office: Greenberg Traurig's Tampa office represents clients in a broad array of civil and criminal litigation, trial, and appellate practice in state and federal courts — including complex and high-stakes trials — both in Florida and around the country. Our lawyers also regularly represent clients in labor & employment, real estate, environmental, land development, intellectual property & technology, corporate, bankruptcy & creditors' rights, public finance, tax, and other business planning and transactions. We work closely with our Orlando office to offer clients full-service representation in the region, with our six other Florida offices to provide seamless state-wide representation, and with dozens of Greenberg Traurig offices in the United States and abroad to provide clients with both local expertise and global reach. Five Greenberg Traurig Tampa practices are listed as top-tier by U.S. News – Best Law Firms®. Lawyers in our Tampa office are recognized in Chambers and Partners USA Guide, Who's Who Legal, The Legal 500 United States, Florida Super Lawyers, Florida Trend magazine's Florida Legal Elite, and Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. One firm worldwide, GT has been recognized for the 13th consecutive year as having the most attorneys listed in Best Lawyers in America, having received a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index published by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and being identified as Brand Elite for Innovation and Reputation on BTI's Litigation Outlook: Changes, Trends, and Opportunities for Law Firms. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

