Greenberg Traurig Serves as Initial Purchaser's Counsel in Frigorífico Concepción S.A.'s US$100 Million Bond Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was U.S. counsel to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., the initial purchaser and sole bookrunner, in the US$100 million note offering by Frigorífico Concepción S.A. (Company), Paraguay's leading beef processing company.

The company's offering of its 10.25 percent senior secured notes due 2025 was made in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S. The notes are guaranteed by Frigorífico BFC S.A (Guarantor), a Bolivian beef processing company, and secured by a lien on certain real estate property and equipment of the Company located in Paraguay, certain trade receivables of the Company, a pledge of 97.96 percent of the equity interests in the Company, and a pledge of 51 percent of the equity interests in the Guarantor. The proceeds of the issuance were mainly used by the Company to restructure its debt in Paraguay.

"Completing this complex transaction for Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. was very rewarding and we thank them for placing their trust in our team to do so," said Marc M. Rossell, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice and co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice. "This offering required an important amount of coordination and teamwork given the complexity of structuring a cross-border transaction involving Paraguay and Bolivia. It is precisely the kind of challenge that our team is pleased to handle often."

The Greenberg Traurig New York office attorney team was led by Rossell and Shareholder Oscar Stephens. Additional team members included Tax Practice Shareholder Erez I. Tucner, Associate María Velasco, and Foreign Law Clerk Juanita Bermudez.

