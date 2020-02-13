+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
13.02.2020 01:50:00

Greenberg Traurig Serves as Initial Purchaser's Counsel in Frigorífico Concepción S.A.'s US$100 Million Bond Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP was U.S. counsel to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., the initial purchaser and sole bookrunner, in the US$100 million note offering by Frigorífico Concepción S.A. (Company), Paraguay's leading beef processing company.

The company's offering of its 10.25 percent senior secured notes due 2025 was made in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S. The notes are guaranteed by Frigorífico BFC S.A (Guarantor), a Bolivian beef processing company, and secured by a lien on certain real estate property and equipment of the Company located in Paraguay, certain trade receivables of the Company, a pledge of 97.96 percent of the equity interests in the Company, and a pledge of 51 percent of the equity interests in the Guarantor. The proceeds of the issuance were mainly used by the Company to restructure its debt in Paraguay.

"Completing this complex transaction for Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. was very rewarding and we thank them for placing their trust in our team to do so," said Marc M. Rossell, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Corporate Practice and co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice. "This offering required an important amount of coordination and teamwork given the complexity of structuring a cross-border transaction involving Paraguay and Bolivia. It is precisely the kind of challenge that our team is pleased to handle often."

The Greenberg Traurig New York office attorney team was led by Rossell and Shareholder Oscar Stephens. Additional team members included Tax Practice Shareholder Erez I. Tucner, Associate María Velasco, and Foreign Law Clerk Juanita Bermudez.

About Greenberg Traurig's Latin America Practice: Greenberg Traurig's award-winning Latin America Practice draws on resources from the firm's offices around the world, bringing together a multidisciplinary team of lawyers to help clients identify business opportunities in Latin America. The team, which includes lawyers who have been chief legal officers at major multinational companies, has wide-ranging experience representing U.S. and international clients who do business in Latin America, as well as advising Latin American clients on their business ventures in the United States. The firm's experience throughout the region enables the team to offer clients local knowledge and resources in the legal aspects of market opportunities, investments, financing, access to capital markets, governmental strategies, or international dispute resolution.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2100 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.

 

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12.02.20
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
12.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 12.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
12.02.20
Ölpreis steigt trotz belastender Nachrichtenlage
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
12.02.20
SMI schraubt Bestmarke nach oben
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
11.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
US-Börsen nach neuen Höchstständen nur wenig verändert -- SMI schliesst über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Coronavirus & Co.: Profitiert der Bitcoin von Krisen?
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Sprint-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus von mehr als 70%: US-Richter genehmigt Fusion von T-Mobile und Sprint

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Höchststände an der Wall Street: US-Börsen schliessen deutlich im Plus -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel etwas schwächer. Der DAX verzeichnete schon zum Start ein neues Rekordhoch und verblieb im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;