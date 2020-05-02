|
02.05.2020 04:15:00
Greenberg Traurig Recognized in Chambers USA 2020 Guide
NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys and practices from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP have been recognized in The Chambers USA 2020 Guide. According to its website, Chambers and Partners, a UK-based publisher, selects attorneys and practice areas for inclusion based on thousands of interviews with practicing lawyers and clients around the world. More than 150 of the firm's attorneys were recognized in the 2020 Guide, in addition to more than 40 of the firm's practices across 20 regions.
In the USA Guide, attorneys and practice areas are ranked by placement in "bands," with Band 1 being the highest placement. Attorneys can also be designated as a "Star Individual," "Eminent Practitioner," "Senior Statespeople," "Up and Coming," "Star Associate," or "Associates to Watch" by market and practice.
The following attorneys are recognized in special designations, in addition to any other rankings and mentions:
Star Individuals
- Lori G. Cohen (Product Liability & Mass Torts, USA – Nationwide) is vice chair of the firm, co-chair of Global Litigation, chair of the firm's Trial Practice Group, as well as chair of the Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation Practice. This is the second year she is recognized as a Star Individual.
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr. (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office and has been recognized as a star individual since 2010.
Eminent Practitioners
- Dennis J. Block (Corporate/M&A, New York) is senior chairman of the Global Corporate M&A Practice and a shareholder in the New York office. He has been named an eminent practitioner since 2014.
- Keith Shapiro (Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Illinois) is a chairman emeritus of the global Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice and is co-chairman of the Chicago office. Shapiro has been recognized as an eminent practitioner since 2015.
Senior Statespeople
- Rebecca Lynne Burnham (Real Estate, Arizona) is an of counsel in the Phoenix office and this is the first year that she is recognized as a senior statesman.
- Lucia A. Dougherty (Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use, Greater Miami) is co-chair of the Miami Land Development & Zoning Practice and of counsel in the Miami office. Dougherty has been recognized as a senior statesman since 2017.
- Joseph Z. Fleming (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Miami office and has been recognized as a senior statesman since 2011.
- Matthew B. Gorson (Real Estate, Greater Miami) is senior chairman of the firm and a shareholder in the Miami office. Gorson has been recognized as a senior statesman since 2016.
- Robert S. Kant (Corporate/M&A, Arizona) is a shareholder in the firm's Phoenix office. He has been recognized as a senior statesman since 2019.
- Barry Richard (Litigation: Appellate and Litigation: General Commercial, Florida) is a shareholder in the firm's Tallahassee, New York, and Washington, D.C. offices. He has been recognized as a senior statesman for both practices since 2014.
Up and Coming
- Katie Molloy (Labor & Employment, Florida) is a shareholder in the Tampa office.
Associates to Watch
- Christopher T. Turek (Corporate/M&A & Private Equity, District of Columbia) is an associate in the Washington, D.C. office.
In addition to being recognized as a Star Individual, Cohen is recognized in the Spotlight Table for Product Liability: Pharmaceutical, USA – Nationwide. This is the 13th consecutive year Cohen has been highlighted in the Spotlight Table for Product Liability: Pharmaceutical.
Nationwide, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in 12 practice areas:
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Environment
- Franchising
- Gaming & Licensing
- Immigration
- Leisure & Hospitality
- Native American Law
- Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Real Estate
- Retail
Additionally, Greenberg Traurig was recognized in the areas listed below at the state level in various markets:
- Banking & Finance
- Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Construction
- Corporate/Commercial
- Corporate/M&A
- Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
- Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Environment
- Gaming & Licensing
- Healthcare
- Immigration
- Insurance
- Intellectual Property
- Labor & Employment
- Litigation: Appellate
- Litigation: General Commercial
- Litigation: General Commercial: Highly Regarded
- Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Real Estate
- Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Tax
Below is the full listing of Greenberg Traurig attorneys ranked in the 2020 USA Guide in the following markets and practice areas:
- Emilio J. Alvarez-Farré, Florida, Banking & Finance: Transactional
- M. Adel Aslani-Far, New York, Corporate/M&A
- Stephen Baird, Minnesota, Intellectual Property
- Kerri L. Barsh, Florida, Environment
- Michael J. Baum, Illinois, Real Estate
- Christopher L. Bell, Texas, Environment
- Donn A. Beloff, Florida, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Sean W. Bezark, Illinois, Environment: Mainly Transactional
- Charles S. Birenbaum, California, Labor & Employment
- Brian H. Blaney, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Dennis J. Block, New York, Corporate/M&A
- Warren S. Bloom, Florida, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Theodore I. Blum, Georgia, Corporate/M&A
- Thomas J. Bond, Texas, Insurance: Regulation
- Michael J. Bonner, Nevada, Corporate/Commercial
- James N. Boudreau, Pennsylvania, Labor & Employment
- Frank Bradley, Texas, Banking & Finance
- Timothy W. Bratcher, Georgia, Banking & Finance
- Alan J. Brody, New Jersey, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Burt Bruton, Florida, Real Estate
- Rebecca Lynne Burnham, Arizona, Real Estate
- Trevor J. Chaplick, District of Columbia, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Michael J. Cherniga, Florida, Healthcare
- Jeffrey A. Chester, USA - Nationwide, Projects: Power & Renewables: Transactional
- Francis A. Citera, USA - Nationwide, Product Liability: Consumer Class Actions
- Mark A. Clayton; Nevada and USA - Nationwide; Gaming & Licensing
- Lori G. Cohen; Georgia: Litigation – General Commercial; USA – Nationwide: Litigation – Trial Lawyers, Product Liability & Mass Torts, Product Liability: Pharmaceutical
- Joseph F. Coniglio, Texas, Healthcare
- Jay L. Cooper, California, Media & Entertainment: Transactional: Mainly Talent
- David A. Coulson, Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- Cindy J.K. Davis, Georgia, Banking & Finance
- Jaret L. Davis, Florida, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- James J. DeCarlo, New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Albert A. del Castillo, Florida, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Jean M. DeLuca, Massachusetts, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Karl G. Dial, Texas, Litigation: Securities
- Lucia A. Dougherty, Florida, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Dominic E. Draye, Arizona, Litigation: Appellate
- Brian L. Duffy, Colorado, Litigation: General Commercial
- Jared E. Dwyer, Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David J. Dykeman, Massachusetts, Intellectual Property
- Richard A. Edlin, New York, Litigation: General Commercial
- Troy A. Eid; Colorado: Environment; USA – Nationwide: Native American Law
- Robert C. Epstein, New Jersey, Construction
- Iris Escarra, Florida, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Orlando L. Evora, Florida, Real Estate
- Kristine J. Feher, New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- Mark E. Ferrario, Nevada, Litigation: General Commercial
- G. Michelle Ferreira, California, Tax
- Richard J. Fidei, Florida, Insurance
- Bruce Fischer, California, Real Estate
- Michael T. Fishman, Illinois, Real Estate
- Steven Fleissig, New Jersey, Real Estate
- Joseph Z. Fleming, Florida, Labor & Employment
- Carl A. Fornaris; Florida; Banking & Finance: Regulatory and Banking & Finance: Transactional
- Mark R. Galis, Illinois, Intellectual Property
- John F. Gibbons, Illinois, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Richard J. Giusto, Florida, Real Estate
- Jodi R. Goodheart, Nevada, Real Estate
- Matthew B. Gorson, Florida, Real Estate
- Jacqueline Greenberg Vogt, New Jersey, Construction
- Alan R. Greenfield, USA - Nationwide, Franchising
- Edward S. Hershfield, Massachusetts, Real Estate
- John B. Hutton III, Florida, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Harold N. Iselin, New York, Healthcare
- Robert J. Ivanhoe; USA – Nationwide: Real Estate; New York: Real Estate – Mainly Dirt
- John C. Jeppsen, Nevada, Corporate/Commercial
- Robert C. Jones, USA - Nationwide, Government Relations
- Kate Kalmykov, New York, Immigration
- Robert S. Kant, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Barbara T. Kaplan, USA - Nationwide, Tax: Controversy
- Roger B. Kaplan, New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Fred E. Karlinsky, Florida, Insurance
- Joel A. Katz, Georgia, Intellectual Property
- Gregory W. Kehoe, Florida, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Galit Kierkut, New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- Gary S. Kleinman, New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Michael N. Kreitzer, Florida, Litigation: General Commercial
- David B. Kurzweil, Georgia, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Wendy Johnson Lario, New Jersey, Labor & Employment
- Nancy B. Lash, Florida, Real Estate
- Gregory K. Lawrence, USA - Nationwide, Energy: Electricity (Regulatory & Litigation)
- James R. Leahy, Texas, Litigation: General Commercial
- Kimberly S. LeCompte, Florida, Real Estate
- Peter H. Lieberman, Illinois, Corporate/M&A
- Corey E. Light, Illinois, Real Estate
- David Long-Daniels, Georgia, Labor & Employment
- Kara L. MacCullough, Florida, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Bruce E. Macdonough, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
- Jim Mace, Nevada, Real Estate
- Michael L. Malone, Texas, Healthcare
- David Mandelbaum, Pennsylvania, Environment
- Bruce I. March, Florida, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Bradley L. Marsh, California, Tax: State and Local
- Joel D. Maser, Florida, Tax
- Dwayne L. Mason, Texas, Intellectual Property
- Terence P. McCourt, Massachusetts, Labor & Employment
- Richard C. McCrea, Jr., Florida, Labor & Employment
- Ben McGuire, Massachusetts, Banking & Finance: Public Finance
- Scott Mendeloff, Illinois, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- Scott Meza, Northern Virginia, Corporate/M&A
- Nelson F. Migdal: USA – Nationwide: Leisure & Hospitality; Washington, D.C.: Real Estate
- Christopher H. Milton, Massachusetts, Real Estate
- Kenneth M. Minesinger, USA - Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Katie Molloy, Florida, Labor & Employment
- Michael G. Murphy P.E., Florida, Construction
- Marc J. Musyl, Colorado, Corporate/M&A
- Howard L. Nelson, USA - Nationwide, Energy: Oil & Gas (Regulatory & Litigation)
- Christopher J. Neumann, Colorado, Environment
- Jon T. Neumann; Arizona; Insurance and Litigation: General Commercial
- Kent Newsome, Texas, Real Estate
- Neil Oberfeld, Colorado, Real Estate
- David W. Oppenheim, USA - Nationwide, Franchising
- Renée W. O'Rourke, Colorado, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- David G. Palmer, Colorado, Litigation: General Commercial
- Nancy A. Peterman, Illinois, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Sanford C. Presant, California, Tax
- Laura Siegel Rabinowitz, USA - Nationwide, International Trade: Customs
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz, New York, Real Estate: Mainly Dirt
- Laura Foote Reiff; District of Columbia and USA - Nationwide; Immigration
- Barry Richard; Florida; Litigation: Appellate and Litigation: General Commercial
- Bobby Rosenbloum, Georgia, Intellectual Property
- Tina M. Ross, Texas, Real Estate
- Michelle Rowe Hallsten, California, Corporate/M&A
- Jay Ruby, Georgia, Immigration
- Steven C. Russo, New York, Environment
- Martha A. Sabol, USA - Nationwide, Gaming & Licensing
- Doreen U. Saia, New York, Energy: State Regulatory & Wholesale Electric Market
- Gary A. Saul, Florida, Real Estate
- Elliot H. Scherker, Florida, Litigation: Appellate
- Barry J. Schindler, New Jersey, Intellectual Property
- Ozzie A. Schindler, Florida, Tax
- Benjamin Schladweiler, Delaware, Intellectual Property
- Martha J. Schoonover; District of Columbia and USA - Nationwide; Immigration
- Jay A. Segal, New York, Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use
- Philip R. Sellinger, New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Barry Senterfitt, Texas, Insurance: Regulation
- Francis J. Serbaroli, New York, Healthcare
- Keith Shapiro, Illinois, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Richard A. Sirus, Chicago, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation
- Louis Smith, New Jersey, Litigation: General Commercial
- Howard J. Steinberg, California, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Jonathan L. Sulds, New York, Labor & Employment
- Michael J. Sullivan; USA – Nationwide, Leisure & Hospitality; Florida: Outside Miami, Real Estate
- Alan N. Sutin, Florida, Intellectual Property
- Michael J. Thomas, Florida, Construction
- Christopher T. Turek, District of Columbia, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Daniel J. Tyukody, California, Litigation: Securities
- Gregg R. Vermeys, Nevada, Real Estate
- Diane E. Vuocolo, Pennsylvania, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Dale Wainwright, Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Charles "Skip" Watson, Texas, Litigation: Appellate
- Jennifer Weddle, USA - Nationwide, Native American Law
- David B. Weinstein; Florida; Environment and Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
- David E. Wells, Florida, Corporate/M&A & Private Equity
- Quinn Williams, Arizona, Corporate/M&A
About Greenberg Traurig:
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,200 attorneys in 41 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP
